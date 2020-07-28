Emmy 2020: Ecco tutte le nomination

Gli attori Ken Jeong e D’Arcy Carden hanno avuto l’onore di annunciare le nominations ai 72° Primetime Emmy Awards 2020, il più importante riconoscimento in materia di serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv. La cerimonia sarà condotta da Jimmy Kimmel e si svolgerà si svolgerà il 20 settembre.

Ecco il video dell’annuncio delle nomination:

72nd Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement

Una delle categorie più forti è sicuramente quella delle attrici protagoniste per una serie drammatica dove troviamo Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Zendaya e Olivia Colman. Noi siamo molto felici che sia Zendaya che Joey King siano state nominate per la prima volta agli Emmy.

Ecco tutte le nomination degli Emmy 2020:

Miglior drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Miglior comedy

Curb your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What we do in the Shadows

Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Miglior attore di una serie drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Miglior attrice di una serie drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

Miglior attore di una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish



Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Alì – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy



Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I know This Much is true

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere



Miglior regia per una serie comedy

Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio “Finale Part 2”)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio “Miakhalifa.mov”)

Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)

Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio “The Great (Pilot)”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “It’s comedy or cabbage”)

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “Marvelous Radio”)

James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio “We Love Lucy”)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)

David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “The Presidential Suite”)

Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio “Whenever you’re ready”)

Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio “The Great”)

Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Collaboration”)

Paul Simms – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Ghosts”)

Stefani Robinson – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “On the run”)

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy

Angela Bassett – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph – The Good Place

Wanda Sykes – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler – The Politician

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy

Fred Willard – Modern Family

Dev Patel – Modern Love

Brad Pitt – Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver – Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy – Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel