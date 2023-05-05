Ed Sheeran – End of youth: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 End of youth è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo End of youth di Ed Sheeran I’ve been depressed since you left Tried to fill the hole with wine Stopped the drugs when she came Cleaned my act up overnight If you reach with no reply I’ll see you when I see you man You can’t talk me through the fall If we don’t know if I can land Tried to grow, but the past It tears me down to size Tell the world how to process But don’t take the same advice Half remember what I said Then the morning’s filled with fear Can’t get a handle on my grief When every memory turns to tears It’s been a long year And we’re not even halfway there Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over? I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go Everything’s fallin’ apart When love is real, there’s never closure I guess it’s all part of life But I can’t help but feel low We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth I’ve been lost since the teens but pretend it’s all alright All my ups led to falls that led to try to end my life Just a boy at the start, they lent on like a man You were meant to be my friend and not to take all that you can Disengaged to create, try to re-invent the wheel No one knows what they want, so I just give you what I feel If I slip and get high I know the low is always near When I’m down I never see you, when I’m up you all appear It’s been a long year And we’re not even halfway there Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over? I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go Everything’s fallin’ apart When love is real, there’s never closure I guess it’s all part of life But I can’t help but feel low We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh It’s been a long year And we’re not even halfway there Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over? I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go Everything’s fallin’ apart When love is real, there’s never closure I guess it’s all part of life But I can’t help but feel low We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth Traduzione End of youth Ed Sheeran Sono depresso da quando te ne sei andata Ho cercato di riempire il vuoto con il vino Ho smesso di drogarmi quando è venuta Mi sono disintossicato durante la notte Se raggiungi senza una risposta Ci vediamo quando ti vedo amico Non puoi parlarmi della caduta Se non sappiamo se posso atterrare Ho cercato di crescere, ma il passato Mi fa ridimensionare Dì al mondo come elaborare Ma non seguire lo stesso consiglio Ricordo a metà quello che ho detto Poi la mattina è piena di paura Non riesco a gestire il mio dolore Quando ogni ricordo si trasforma in lacrime È stato un lungo anno E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento? Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza Mi sono perso fin dall’adolescenza, ma fingo che vada tutto bene Tutti i miei alti hanno portato a cadute che hanno portato a cercare di porre fine alla mia vita Solo un ragazzo all’inizio, hanno prestato come un uomo Dovevi essere mio amico e non prendere tutto quello che puoi Disimpegnati a creare, prova a reinventare la ruota Nessuno sa cosa vuole, quindi ti do solo quello che sento Se scivolo e mi alzo, so che il minimo è sempre vicino Quando sono giù non ti vedo mai, quando sono su apparite tutti È stato un lungo anno E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento? Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza Oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh È stato un lungo anno E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento? Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza