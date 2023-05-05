Ed Sheeran – End of youth: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

End of youth è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo End of youth di Ed Sheeran

I’ve been depressed since you left

Tried to fill the hole with wine

Stopped the drugs when she came

Cleaned my act up overnight

If you reach with no reply

I’ll see you when I see you man

You can’t talk me through the fall

If we don’t know if I can land

Tried to grow, but the past

It tears me down to size

Tell the world how to process

But don’t take the same advice

Half remember what I said

Then the morning’s filled with fear

Can’t get a handle on my grief

When every memory turns to tears

It’s been a long year

And we’re not even halfway there

Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over?

I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go

Everything’s fallin’ apart

When love is real, there’s never closure

I guess it’s all part of life

But I can’t help but feel low

We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open

And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth

I’ve been lost since the teens but pretend it’s all alright

All my ups led to falls that led to try to end my life

Just a boy at the start, they lent on like a man

You were meant to be my friend and not to take all that you can

Disengaged to create, try to re-invent the wheel

No one knows what they want, so I just give you what I feel

If I slip and get high I know the low is always near

When I’m down I never see you, when I’m up you all appear

It’s been a long year

And we’re not even halfway there

Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over?

I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go

Everything’s fallin’ apart

When love is real, there’s never closure

I guess it’s all part of life

But I can’t help but feel low

We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open

And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

It’s been a long year

And we’re not even halfway there

Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over?

I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go

Everything’s fallin’ apart

When love is real, there’s never closure

I guess it’s all part of life

But I can’t help but feel low

We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open

And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth

We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open

And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth

Traduzione End of youth Ed Sheeran

Sono depresso da quando te ne sei andata

Ho cercato di riempire il vuoto con il vino

Ho smesso di drogarmi quando è venuta

Mi sono disintossicato durante la notte

Se raggiungi senza una risposta

Ci vediamo quando ti vedo amico

Non puoi parlarmi della caduta

Se non sappiamo se posso atterrare

Ho cercato di crescere, ma il passato

Mi fa ridimensionare

Dì al mondo come elaborare

Ma non seguire lo stesso consiglio

Ricordo a metà quello che ho detto

Poi la mattina è piena di paura

Non riesco a gestire il mio dolore

Quando ogni ricordo si trasforma in lacrime

È stato un lungo anno

E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada

È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento?

Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare

Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi

Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura

Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita

Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù

Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati

E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza

Mi sono perso fin dall’adolescenza, ma fingo che vada tutto bene

Tutti i miei alti hanno portato a cadute che hanno portato a cercare di porre fine alla mia vita

Solo un ragazzo all’inizio, hanno prestato come un uomo

Dovevi essere mio amico e non prendere tutto quello che puoi

Disimpegnati a creare, prova a reinventare la ruota

Nessuno sa cosa vuole, quindi ti do solo quello che sento

Se scivolo e mi alzo, so che il minimo è sempre vicino

Quando sono giù non ti vedo mai, quando sono su apparite tutti

È stato un lungo anno

E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada

È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento?

Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare

Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi

Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura

Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita

Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù

Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati

E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

È stato un lungo anno

E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada

È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento?

Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare

Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi

Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura

Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita

Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù

Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati

E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza

Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati

E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza