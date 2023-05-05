GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – End of youth: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
substract - ed sheeran

End of youth è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Ascolta qui il brano

Testo End of youth di Ed Sheeran

I’ve been depressed since you left
Tried to fill the hole with wine
Stopped the drugs when she came
Cleaned my act up overnight
If you reach with no reply
I’ll see you when I see you man
You can’t talk me through the fall
If we don’t know if I can land
Tried to grow, but the past
It tears me down to size

Tell the world how to process
But don’t take the same advice
Half remember what I said
Then the morning’s filled with fear
Can’t get a handle on my grief
When every memory turns to tears

It’s been a long year
And we’re not even halfway there

Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over?
I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go
Everything’s fallin’ apart
When love is real, there’s never closure
I guess it’s all part of life
But I can’t help but feel low
We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open
And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth

I’ve been lost since the teens but pretend it’s all alright

All my ups led to falls that led to try to end my life
Just a boy at the start, they lent on like a man
You were meant to be my friend and not to take all that you can
Disengaged to create, try to re-invent the wheel
No one knows what they want, so I just give you what I feel
If I slip and get high I know the low is always near
When I’m down I never see you, when I’m up you all appear

It’s been a long year
And we’re not even halfway there

Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over?
I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go
Everything’s fallin’ apart
When love is real, there’s never closure
I guess it’s all part of life
But I can’t help but feel low
We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open
And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth

Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh

It’s been a long year
And we’re not even halfway there

Is this the ending of our youth when pain starts takin’ over?
I just don’t know if I can ever just let it go
Everything’s fallin’ apart
When love is real, there’s never closure
I guess it’s all part of life
But I can’t help but feel low
We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open
And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth
We spend our youth with arms and hearts wide open
And then the dark gets in and that’s the end of youth

Traduzione End of youth Ed Sheeran

Sono depresso da quando te ne sei andata
Ho cercato di riempire il vuoto con il vino
Ho smesso di drogarmi quando è venuta
Mi sono disintossicato durante la notte
Se raggiungi senza una risposta
Ci vediamo quando ti vedo amico
Non puoi parlarmi della caduta
Se non sappiamo se posso atterrare
Ho cercato di crescere, ma il passato
Mi fa ridimensionare

Dì al mondo come elaborare
Ma non seguire lo stesso consiglio
Ricordo a metà quello che ho detto
Poi la mattina è piena di paura
Non riesco a gestire il mio dolore
Quando ogni ricordo si trasforma in lacrime

È stato un lungo anno
E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada

È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento?
Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare
Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi
Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura
Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita
Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù
Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati
E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza

Mi sono perso fin dall’adolescenza, ma fingo che vada tutto bene

Tutti i miei alti hanno portato a cadute che hanno portato a cercare di porre fine alla mia vita
Solo un ragazzo all’inizio, hanno prestato come un uomo
Dovevi essere mio amico e non prendere tutto quello che puoi
Disimpegnati a creare, prova a reinventare la ruota
Nessuno sa cosa vuole, quindi ti do solo quello che sento
Se scivolo e mi alzo, so che il minimo è sempre vicino
Quando sono giù non ti vedo mai, quando sono su apparite tutti

È stato un lungo anno
E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada

È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento?
Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare
Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi
Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura
Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita
Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù
Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati
E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza

Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh

È stato un lungo anno
E non siamo nemmeno a metà strada

È questa la fine della nostra giovinezza quando il dolore inizia a prendere il sopravvento?
Non so se potrò mai lasciarlo andare
Tutto sta cadendo a pezzi
Quando l’amore è reale, non c’è mai chiusura
Immagino faccia tutto parte della vita
Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi giù
Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati
E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza
Trascorriamo la nostra giovinezza con le braccia e il cuore spalancati
E poi arriva l’oscurità e quella è la fine della giovinezza

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati