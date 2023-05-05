GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Dusty: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
substract - ed sheeran

Dusty è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Ascolta qui il brano

Testo Dusty di Ed Sheeran

I heard you callin’, now my eyes are open
The day is breaking into powder blue
Sunlight is framing our every moment
What a way to start off the day with you

Flick a finger
Start a discussion to pick a singer
This one you’ll love it
I had to bring her
Just let the speakers take you away

And drop the needle on Dusty
Frost on the leaves like a lake
The moment came out of nothing
A beautiful smile on your face
Yesterday was a long night
But I got a feeling that the future is so bright
All of the pressure washed away in the low tide
But we gotta wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry
So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

We were lost within a stormy ocean
Nobody knew what we’re goin’ through
We talk about it as we dip our toes in
Take a breath and brace for the waves with you

Flick a finger
Wait for the magic to do its thing, yeah
There’s more than sadness we got within us
Let’s put some colour into the grey

And drop the needle on Dusty
Frost on the leaves like a lake
The moment came out of nothing
A beautiful smile on your face
Yesterday was a long night
But I got a feeling that the future is so bright
All of the pressure washed away in the low tide
But we gotta wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry
So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

Nothing static on the stereo before today
Both on the edge to throw it all away
I used to think that every situation stayed the same
But I can see it starts to change, okay

Drop the needle on Dusty
Frost on the leaves like a lake
The moment came out of nothing
A beautiful smile on your face
Yesterday was a long night
But I got a feeling that the future is so bright
All of the pressure washed away in the low tide
But we gotta wait til our clothes are bone dry
So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty
Drop the needle on Dusty
Drop the needle on Dusty

Traduzione

Ti ho sentito chiamare, ora i miei occhi sono aperti
Il giorno sta diventando blu polvere
La luce del sole sta incorniciando ogni nostro momento
Che bel modo di iniziare la giornata con te

Tocca un dito
Avvia una discussione per scegliere un cantante
Questo ti piacerà
Ho dovuto portarla
Lascia che gli altoparlanti ti portino via

E lascia cadere l’ago su Dusty
Gelo sulle foglie come un lago
Il momento è nato dal nulla
Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso
Ieri è stata una lunga notte
Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso
Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea
Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti
Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty

Eravamo persi in un oceano in tempesta
Nessuno sapeva cosa stavamo passando
Ne parliamo mentre ci immergiamo le dita dei piedi
Fai un respiro e preparati per le onde con te

Tocca un dito
Aspetta che la magia faccia il suo dovere, sì
C’è più della tristezza che abbiamo dentro di noi
Mettiamo un po’ di colore nel grigio

E lascia cadere l’ago su Dusty
Gelo sulle foglie come un lago
Il momento è nato dal nulla
Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso
Ieri è stata una lunga notte
Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso
Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea
Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti
Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty

Niente di statico sullo stereo prima di oggi
Entrambi sul punto di buttare via tutto
Pensavo che ogni situazione rimanesse la stessa
Ma vedo che inizia a cambiare, okay

Getta l’ago su Dusty
Gelo sulle foglie come un lago
Il momento è nato dal nulla
Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso
Ieri è stata una lunga notte
Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso
Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea
Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti
Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty
Getta l’ago su Dusty
Getta l’ago su Dusty

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati