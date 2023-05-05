Ed Sheeran – Dusty: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

Dusty è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo Dusty di Ed Sheeran

I heard you callin’, now my eyes are open

The day is breaking into powder blue

Sunlight is framing our every moment

What a way to start off the day with you

Flick a finger

Start a discussion to pick a singer

This one you’ll love it

I had to bring her

Just let the speakers take you away

And drop the needle on Dusty

Frost on the leaves like a lake

The moment came out of nothing

A beautiful smile on your face

Yesterday was a long night

But I got a feeling that the future is so bright

All of the pressure washed away in the low tide

But we gotta wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry

So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

We were lost within a stormy ocean

Nobody knew what we’re goin’ through

We talk about it as we dip our toes in

Take a breath and brace for the waves with you

Flick a finger

Wait for the magic to do its thing, yeah

There’s more than sadness we got within us

Let’s put some colour into the grey

And drop the needle on Dusty

Frost on the leaves like a lake

The moment came out of nothing

A beautiful smile on your face

Yesterday was a long night

But I got a feeling that the future is so bright

All of the pressure washed away in the low tide

But we gotta wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry

So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

Nothing static on the stereo before today

Both on the edge to throw it all away

I used to think that every situation stayed the same

But I can see it starts to change, okay

Drop the needle on Dusty

Frost on the leaves like a lake

The moment came out of nothing

A beautiful smile on your face

Yesterday was a long night

But I got a feeling that the future is so bright

All of the pressure washed away in the low tide

But we gotta wait til our clothes are bone dry

So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

Drop the needle on Dusty

Drop the needle on Dusty

Traduzione

Ti ho sentito chiamare, ora i miei occhi sono aperti

Il giorno sta diventando blu polvere

La luce del sole sta incorniciando ogni nostro momento

Che bel modo di iniziare la giornata con te

Tocca un dito

Avvia una discussione per scegliere un cantante

Questo ti piacerà

Ho dovuto portarla

Lascia che gli altoparlanti ti portino via

E lascia cadere l’ago su Dusty

Gelo sulle foglie come un lago

Il momento è nato dal nulla

Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso

Ieri è stata una lunga notte

Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso

Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea

Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti

Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty

Eravamo persi in un oceano in tempesta

Nessuno sapeva cosa stavamo passando

Ne parliamo mentre ci immergiamo le dita dei piedi

Fai un respiro e preparati per le onde con te

Tocca un dito

Aspetta che la magia faccia il suo dovere, sì

C’è più della tristezza che abbiamo dentro di noi

Mettiamo un po’ di colore nel grigio

E lascia cadere l’ago su Dusty

Gelo sulle foglie come un lago

Il momento è nato dal nulla

Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso

Ieri è stata una lunga notte

Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso

Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea

Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti

Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty

Niente di statico sullo stereo prima di oggi

Entrambi sul punto di buttare via tutto

Pensavo che ogni situazione rimanesse la stessa

Ma vedo che inizia a cambiare, okay

Getta l’ago su Dusty

Gelo sulle foglie come un lago

Il momento è nato dal nulla

Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso

Ieri è stata una lunga notte

Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso

Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea

Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti

Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty

Getta l’ago su Dusty

Getta l’ago su Dusty