Ed Sheeran – Dusty: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 Dusty è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo Dusty di Ed Sheeran I heard you callin’, now my eyes are open The day is breaking into powder blue Sunlight is framing our every moment What a way to start off the day with you Flick a finger Start a discussion to pick a singer This one you’ll love it I had to bring her Just let the speakers take you away And drop the needle on Dusty Frost on the leaves like a lake The moment came out of nothing A beautiful smile on your face Yesterday was a long night But I got a feeling that the future is so bright All of the pressure washed away in the low tide But we gotta wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty We were lost within a stormy ocean Nobody knew what we’re goin’ through We talk about it as we dip our toes in Take a breath and brace for the waves with you Flick a finger Wait for the magic to do its thing, yeah There’s more than sadness we got within us Let’s put some colour into the grey And drop the needle on Dusty Frost on the leaves like a lake The moment came out of nothing A beautiful smile on your face Yesterday was a long night But I got a feeling that the future is so bright All of the pressure washed away in the low tide But we gotta wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty Nothing static on the stereo before today Both on the edge to throw it all away I used to think that every situation stayed the same But I can see it starts to change, okay Drop the needle on Dusty Frost on the leaves like a lake The moment came out of nothing A beautiful smile on your face Yesterday was a long night But I got a feeling that the future is so bright All of the pressure washed away in the low tide But we gotta wait til our clothes are bone dry So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty Drop the needle on Dusty Drop the needle on Dusty Traduzione Ti ho sentito chiamare, ora i miei occhi sono aperti Il giorno sta diventando blu polvere La luce del sole sta incorniciando ogni nostro momento Che bel modo di iniziare la giornata con te Tocca un dito Avvia una discussione per scegliere un cantante Questo ti piacerà Ho dovuto portarla Lascia che gli altoparlanti ti portino via E lascia cadere l’ago su Dusty Gelo sulle foglie come un lago Il momento è nato dal nulla Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso Ieri è stata una lunga notte Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty Eravamo persi in un oceano in tempesta Nessuno sapeva cosa stavamo passando Ne parliamo mentre ci immergiamo le dita dei piedi Fai un respiro e preparati per le onde con te Tocca un dito Aspetta che la magia faccia il suo dovere, sì C’è più della tristezza che abbiamo dentro di noi Mettiamo un po’ di colore nel grigio E lascia cadere l’ago su Dusty Gelo sulle foglie come un lago Il momento è nato dal nulla Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso Ieri è stata una lunga notte Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty Niente di statico sullo stereo prima di oggi Entrambi sul punto di buttare via tutto Pensavo che ogni situazione rimanesse la stessa Ma vedo che inizia a cambiare, okay Getta l’ago su Dusty Gelo sulle foglie come un lago Il momento è nato dal nulla Un bel sorriso sul tuo viso Ieri è stata una lunga notte Ma ho la sensazione che il futuro sia così luminoso Tutta la pressione è stata spazzata via dalla bassa marea Ma dobbiamo aspettare che i nostri vestiti siano asciutti Quindi lascerò cadere l’ago su Dusty Getta l’ago su Dusty Getta l’ago su Dusty