Childish Gambino duetta con Ariana Grande per il brano Time!

Childish Gambino ha inserito Ariana Grande tra gli artisti con cui ha collaborato per il suo nuovo album, 3.15.20. L’album che è stato rilasciato il 23 marzo, prevede la collaborazione con l’ex stellina di Nickelodeon per il brano Time.

Non è la prima volta che i due collaborano. Per il disco My Everything di Ari, il cantante aveva prestato la sua voce per il brano Break Your Heart Right Back.

Qui per ascoltare il brano Time con Ariana Grande

Childish Gambino - Time (Audio)

Testo

Seven billion people

Tryna free themselves

Said a billion prayers

Tryna save myself

I can see it coming

But it’s moving fast

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande] Been through a hurricaneWith the sunroof downDancing with no painWe wait to see the sunriseIt’s a holiday (Hey)When you’re around (When you’re around)Breath of fresh air like a cold winter breezeAnd I can feel it slow down, oh [Chorus: Childish Gambino] Maybe all the stars in the night are really dreamsMaybe this whole world ain’t exactly what it seemsMaybe the sky will fall down on tomorrowBut one thing’s for certain, babyWe’re running out of time [Post-Chorus: Childish Gambino] Oh, time, time, yeah [Verse 3: Childish Gambino] Running after somethingBut I don’t know whatAm I running to?Too afraid to stopHundred miles an hourWith no seatbelt onTime is everlastingI can’t wait that long (Ooh) [Chorus: Childish Gambino] Maybe all the stars in the night are really dreams (All the stars)Maybe this whole world ain’t exactly what it seems (This whole world)Maybe the sky will fall down on tomorrow (Ooh)But one thing’s for certain, babyWe’re running out of time [Verse 4: Ariana Grande] My feet are falling to the bottom of the oceanRunning out of time, out of time, uh, oh yeahHigh on emotion, I can feel it moving forwardRunning out of time, running outRunning out, running out of time [Chorus: Brent Jones & The Best Life Singers] Maybe all the stars in the night are really dreams (All the stars)Maybe this whole world ain’t exactly what it seems (This whole world)Maybe the sky will fall down on tomorrow (Ooh)But one thing’s for certain, babyWe’re running out of time [Bridge: Childish Gambino] (Time)(Time)UhIt’s about power (Time)All about power (Time)Oh, I’m in timeI’m just tryna feel it (Time)Get a little bit strongerGotta go all out (Time)A nigga gon’ ball outTry not to fall outTryna be betterGotta get better (Time)Too many pressureNigga need pressurePeople need pressureUh, woo [Outro] Running out of timeWe’re runningRunning out of time (Woah)We’re runningRunning out of timeWe’re running