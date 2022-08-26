Calm Down Rema e Selena Gomez: video, testo e traduzione

Calm Down Rema e Selena Gomez è il nuovo remix del brano diventato popolarissimo quest’estate. Una nuova collaborazione per l’ex stellina Disney che ha ripreso di nuovo contatto con il mondo della musica.

Dopo essersi presa una pausa, neanche troppo lunga, per dedicarsi alla sua linea di makeup Rare Beauty e alla carriera di attrice, oltre a Selena + Chef il programma di cucina ancora oggi in onda su HBO con una nuova stagione, la cantante starebbe lavorando anche a un suo nuovo album.

Calm Down Rema e Selena Gomez: il video ufficiale

Testo di Calm Down Rema Selena Gomez

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put in my heart for lockdown, for lockdown, oh, lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta, ooh, Fanta, ooh

If I tell you say, “I love you”, you no dey form yanga, oh, oh, yanga, oh

No tell me no, no, no, no, woah, woah, woah, woah

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Baby, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah

You got me like woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah

Shawty, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah, hmm

I see this fine girl, for my party she wear yellow

Every other girl they dey do too much but this girl mellow

Naim, I dey find situation, I go use take tell am hello

Finally, I find way to talk to the girl but she no wan follow

Who you come dey form for? Woah (Mhmm)

Why you no wan’ conform? Woah (Mhmm)

Then I start to feel her bum-bum (Mhmm)

But she dey gimme small, small, woah

I know say she sabi pass that one, one (Mhmm)

But she feeling insecure, woah

‘Cause her friends go dey gum her like chewing gum, woah (Mhmm)

Go dey gum her like chewing gum, oh-woah

Selena Gomez

Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah

And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you (Yeah)

Do it once, do it twice (Do it twice)

I push back, you hold me tight

Get a taste for a night

Baby show me you can calm down, calm down

Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now

Got you so high that you can’t come down, come down

Don’t you ask, you know you’re allowed, allowed

When it’s you I can’t say no-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Baby, give me lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah

You got me like woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah

Shawty, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah, mm-hmm

As I reach my house, I say make a rest small, oh-woah (Make a rest small, oh-woah)

As me I wake up na she dey my mind, oh-woah (Na she dey my mind, oh-woah)

Day one, day two-wo, I no fit foc-o-us (I no fit focus)

Na so me I call am, say make we link up, woah (I say make we link up woah)

Got my hand on your heart now, I can feel it race

If I leave then you say you can never love again

Wanna give you it all but can’t promise that I’ll stay

And that’s the risk you take (You take)

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put in my heart for lockdown, for lockdown, oh, lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta, ooh, Fanta, ooh

If I tell you say, “I love you”, you no dey form yanga, oh, oh, yanga, oh

No tell me no, no, no, no, woah, woah, woah, woah

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (Your love, your love)

Baby, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah

You got me like woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah

Shawty, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-woah-woah-woah-woah-woah (Oh, woah), hmm

Your love

Traduzione

in aggiornamento