Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Eternal Sunshine

Eternal Sunshine è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024.

Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo di Eternal Sunshine di Ariana Grande

I don’t care what people say

We both know I couldn’t change you

I guess you could say the same

Can’t rearrange truth

I’ve never seen someone lie like you do

So much, even you start to think it’s true

Ooh

Get me out of this loop

Yeah, yeah

So now we play our separate scenes

Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest

Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends

I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry”

Now you got me feelin’ sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror

Hope you feel alright when you’re in her

I found a good boy and he’s on my side

You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

So I try to wipe my mind

Just so I feel less insane

Rather feel painless

I’d rather forget than know, know for sure

What we could’ve fought through behind this door, hm-mm

So I close it and move, yeah, yeah

So now we play our separate scenes

Now, now he’s in your bed, layin’ on my chest

Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends, ends, ends

I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry”

Now you got me feelin’ sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror

Hope you feel alright when you’re in her

I found a good boy and he’s on my side

You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

Won’t break, can’t shake

This fate, rewrite

Deep breaths, tight chest

Life, death, rewind

Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake)

This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite

Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)

Life (Life), death (Death)

I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry”

Now you got me feelin’ sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror (Won’t break)

Hope you feel alright when you’re in her (Can’t shake, this fate)

I found a good boy and he’s on my side (Rewrite, deep breaths)

You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine (Tight chest, life, death, rewind)

Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake)

This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite

Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)

Life (Life), death (Death), rewind

Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake)

This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite

Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)

Life (Life), death (Death)

Traduzione

Non mi interessa cosa dice la gente

Sappiamo entrambi che non potrei cambiarti

Immagino che potresti dire lo stesso

Non posso riorganizzare la verità

Non ho mai visto qualcuno mentire come te

Così tanto che anche tu inizi a pensare che sia vero

Ooh

Tirami fuori da questo giro

Yeah Yeah

Quindi ora interpretiamo le nostre scene separate

Ora, ora è nel mio letto, mm-mm, sdraiata sul tuo petto

Ora sono nella mia testa e mi chiedo come andrà a finire

Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace”

Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto

Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie

Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari

Adesso è come se mi guardassi allo specchio

Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei

Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte

Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole

Quindi provo a pulirmi la mente

Così mi sento meno pazzo

Piuttosto sentiti indolore

Preferisco dimenticare piuttosto che sapere, saperlo con certezza

Per cosa avremmo potuto combattere dietro questa porta, hm-mm

Quindi lo chiudo e mi muovo, sì, sì

Quindi ora interpretiamo le nostre scene separate

Ora, ora è nel tuo letto, sdraiato sul mio petto

Ora sono nella mia testa, chiedendomi come finisce, finisce, finisce

Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace”

Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto

Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie

Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari

Adesso è come se mi guardassi allo specchio

Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei

Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte

Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole

Non si romperà, non può tremare

Questo destino, riscrivilo

Respiri profondi, petto stretto

Vita, morte, riavvolgi

Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare)

Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi

Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto)

Vita (Vita), morte (Morte)

Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace”

Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto

Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie

Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari

Ora è come se mi guardassi allo specchio (non si romperà)

Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei (Non posso scuotere questo destino)

Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte (Riscrivi, respiri profondi)

Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole (petto stretto, vita, morte, riavvolgimento)

Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare)

Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi

Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto)

Vita (Vita), morte (Morte), riavvolgi

Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare)

Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi

Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto)

Vita (Vita), morte (Morte)

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Ariana Grande?