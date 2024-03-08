Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Eternal Sunshine scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Marzo 2024 Eternal Sunshine è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024. Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo di Eternal Sunshine di Ariana Grande I don’t care what people say We both know I couldn’t change you I guess you could say the same Can’t rearrange truth I’ve never seen someone lie like you do So much, even you start to think it’s true Ooh Get me out of this loop Yeah, yeah So now we play our separate scenes Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry” Now you got me feelin’ sorry I showed you all my demons, all my lies Yet you played me like Atari Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror Hope you feel alright when you’re in her I found a good boy and he’s on my side You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine So I try to wipe my mind Just so I feel less insane Rather feel painless I’d rather forget than know, know for sure What we could’ve fought through behind this door, hm-mm So I close it and move, yeah, yeah So now we play our separate scenes Now, now he’s in your bed, layin’ on my chest Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends, ends, ends I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry” Now you got me feelin’ sorry I showed you all my demons, all my lies Yet you played me like Atari Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror Hope you feel alright when you’re in her I found a good boy and he’s on my side You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine Won’t break, can’t shake This fate, rewrite Deep breaths, tight chest Life, death, rewind Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake) This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest) Life (Life), death (Death) I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry” Now you got me feelin’ sorry I showed you all my demons, all my lies Yet you played me like Atari Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror (Won’t break) Hope you feel alright when you’re in her (Can’t shake, this fate) I found a good boy and he’s on my side (Rewrite, deep breaths) You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine (Tight chest, life, death, rewind) Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake) This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest) Life (Life), death (Death), rewind Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake) This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest) Life (Life), death (Death) Traduzione Non mi interessa cosa dice la gente Sappiamo entrambi che non potrei cambiarti Immagino che potresti dire lo stesso Non posso riorganizzare la verità Non ho mai visto qualcuno mentire come te Così tanto che anche tu inizi a pensare che sia vero Ooh Tirami fuori da questo giro Yeah Yeah Quindi ora interpretiamo le nostre scene separate Ora, ora è nel mio letto, mm-mm, sdraiata sul tuo petto Ora sono nella mia testa e mi chiedo come andrà a finire Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace” Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari Adesso è come se mi guardassi allo specchio Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole Quindi provo a pulirmi la mente Così mi sento meno pazzo Piuttosto sentiti indolore Preferisco dimenticare piuttosto che sapere, saperlo con certezza Per cosa avremmo potuto combattere dietro questa porta, hm-mm Quindi lo chiudo e mi muovo, sì, sì Quindi ora interpretiamo le nostre scene separate Ora, ora è nel tuo letto, sdraiato sul mio petto Ora sono nella mia testa, chiedendomi come finisce, finisce, finisce Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace” Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari Adesso è come se mi guardassi allo specchio Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole Non si romperà, non può tremare Questo destino, riscrivilo Respiri profondi, petto stretto Vita, morte, riavvolgi Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare) Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto) Vita (Vita), morte (Morte) Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace” Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari Ora è come se mi guardassi allo specchio (non si romperà) Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei (Non posso scuotere questo destino) Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte (Riscrivi, respiri profondi) Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole (petto stretto, vita, morte, riavvolgimento) Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare) Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto) Vita (Vita), morte (Morte), riavvolgi Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare) Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto) Vita (Vita), morte (Morte) Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Ariana Grande?