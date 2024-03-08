GingerGeneration.it

Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Eternal Sunshine

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Eternal Sunshine è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024.

Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions.

Testo di Eternal Sunshine di Ariana Grande

I don’t care what people say
We both know I couldn’t change you
I guess you could say the same
Can’t rearrange truth
I’ve never seen someone lie like you do
So much, even you start to think it’s true
Ooh
Get me out of this loop
Yeah, yeah

So now we play our separate scenes
Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest
Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends

I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry”
Now you got me feelin’ sorry
I showed you all my demons, all my lies
Yet you played me like Atari
Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror
Hope you feel alright when you’re in her
I found a good boy and he’s on my side
You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

So I try to wipe my mind
Just so I feel less insane
Rather feel painless
I’d rather forget than know, know for sure
What we could’ve fought through behind this door, hm-mm
So I close it and move, yeah, yeah

So now we play our separate scenes
Now, now he’s in your bed, layin’ on my chest
Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends, ends, ends

I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry”
Now you got me feelin’ sorry
I showed you all my demons, all my lies
Yet you played me like Atari
Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror
Hope you feel alright when you’re in her
I found a good boy and he’s on my side
You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

Won’t break, can’t shake
This fate, rewrite
Deep breaths, tight chest
Life, death, rewind
Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake)
This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite
Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)
Life (Life), death (Death)

I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry”
Now you got me feelin’ sorry
I showed you all my demons, all my lies
Yet you played me like Atari
Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror (Won’t break)
Hope you feel alright when you’re in her (Can’t shake, this fate)
I found a good boy and he’s on my side (Rewrite, deep breaths)
You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine (Tight chest, life, death, rewind)

Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake)
This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite
Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)
Life (Life), death (Death), rewind
Won’t (Won’t) break (Won’t), can’t (Can’t) shake (Shake)
This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite
Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)
Life (Life), death (Death)

Traduzione

Non mi interessa cosa dice la gente
Sappiamo entrambi che non potrei cambiarti
Immagino che potresti dire lo stesso
Non posso riorganizzare la verità
Non ho mai visto qualcuno mentire come te
Così tanto che anche tu inizi a pensare che sia vero
Ooh
Tirami fuori da questo giro
Yeah Yeah

Quindi ora interpretiamo le nostre scene separate
Ora, ora è nel mio letto, mm-mm, sdraiata sul tuo petto
Ora sono nella mia testa e mi chiedo come andrà a finire

Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace”
Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto
Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie
Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari
Adesso è come se mi guardassi allo specchio
Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei
Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte
Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole

Quindi provo a pulirmi la mente
Così mi sento meno pazzo
Piuttosto sentiti indolore
Preferisco dimenticare piuttosto che sapere, saperlo con certezza
Per cosa avremmo potuto combattere dietro questa porta, hm-mm
Quindi lo chiudo e mi muovo, sì, sì

Quindi ora interpretiamo le nostre scene separate
Ora, ora è nel tuo letto, sdraiato sul mio petto
Ora sono nella mia testa, chiedendomi come finisce, finisce, finisce

Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace”
Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto
Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie
Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari
Adesso è come se mi guardassi allo specchio
Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei
Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte
Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole

Non si romperà, non può tremare
Questo destino, riscrivilo
Respiri profondi, petto stretto
Vita, morte, riavvolgi
Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare)
Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi
Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto)
Vita (Vita), morte (Morte)

Sarò il primo a dire “mi dispiace”
Ora mi fai sentire dispiaciuto
Ti ho mostrato tutti i miei demoni, tutte le mie bugie
Eppure mi hai interpretato come Atari
Ora è come se mi guardassi allo specchio (non si romperà)
Spero che tu ti senta bene quando sei in lei (Non posso scuotere questo destino)
Ho trovato un bravo ragazzo ed è dalla mia parte (Riscrivi, respiri profondi)
Sei solo il mio eterno sole, sole (petto stretto, vita, morte, riavvolgimento)

Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare)
Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi
Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto)
Vita (Vita), morte (Morte), riavvolgi
Non (non) si romperà (non), non può (non può) scuotere (agitare)
Questo (Questo) destino (Fato), riscrivi
Respiri profondi (Profondi) (Respiri), petto stretto (Stretto) (Petto)
Vita (Vita), morte (Morte)

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Ariana Grande?

