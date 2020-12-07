Vincitori Mama Awards 2020: ecco chi ha trionfato alla cerimonia!
Congratulazioni ai BTS, che senza troppe sorprese si sono portati a casa il maggior numero di premi ai MAMA Awards 2020, il più importante riconoscimento k-pop e asiatico al mondo. La band sudkoreana ha stracciato la concorrenza strappando agli altri artisti in gara i premi di Artisti dell’anno, canzone dell’anno, Album dell’anno e Worldwide Icon of the Year.
BTS MAMA WORLDWIDE FANS CHOICE AWARD
JK: Firstly, I want to say thank you to our ARMYs who more precious than anyone. There was a time when we had nothing but passion, spirit, malice but then we met you all & your hearts, your various emotions, your love & you let us know them+ pic.twitter.com/ssmYvPk0QR
— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) December 6, 2020
Il quartetto di premi perfetto i ragazzi l’hanno conquistato grazie allo straordinario successo dei loro ultime due progetti discografici, Map of the soul: 7 e BE, e ai relativi singoli. Dynamite ha vinto inoltre il premio per Miglior video musicale dell’anno, mentre come ci potevamo aspettare a trionfare come miglior gruppo femminile sono state le Blackpink.
I BTS si sono presentati alla cerimonia “orfani” di Suga, che come vi avevamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation dovrà saltare tutti i prossimi impegni professionali per motivi di salute. Fra gli higlights dello show, durato ben 5 ore, oltre all’esibizione dei BTS, anche quella delle Twice, che sul palco dei MAMA 2020 hanno presentato il nuovo singolo Cry for me.
Lista completa vincitori MAMA Awards 2020!
Artist of the year BTS
Song of the year BTS, Dynamite
Album of the year BTS, Map Of The Soul: 7
Worldwide icon of the year BTS
Favourite new male artist Treasure
Favourite new female artist Weeekly
Best male group BTS
Best female group Blackpink
Best male artist Baekhyun
Best female artist IU
Best dance performance: solo Hwasa, Maria
Favourite dance performance: male group BTS, Dynamite
Best dance performance: female group Blackpink
Favourite vocal performance: solo IU
Best vocal performance: group Mamamoo, Hip
Best band performance Day6, Zombie
Best hip hop & urban music Zico
Best collaboration IU featuring Suga, Eight
Best OST (soundtrack) IU
Best music video BTS
Favourite male group NCT
Fav0urite female group Iz*One
Favourite dance performance group Tomorrow X Together
Fav0urite dance performance male solo Taemin
Favourite dance performance female solo Jessi, Nunu Nana
Inspired achievement BoA
The most popular artist Twice
Notable achievement artist Seventeen
Global favourite performer Seventeen
Discovery of the year Ateez
Best stage Monsta X
Best of next Cravity
Best new Asian artist Jo1
Favourite Asian artist WayV
Worldwide fans’ choice top 10 (in order of announcement) NCT, Treasure, Tomorrow X Together, Got7, Ateez, Seventeen, Mamamoo, Twice, BTS
Best Asian artist: Japan Official Hige Dandism
Best Asian artist: Mandarin G.E.M.
Best Asian artist: Thailand Ink Waruntorn
Indonesian artist: Rizky Febian
Vietnam Artist Binz
Japanese New Artist: Fujii Kaze
Best new Asian artist: Mandarin Chih Siou
Best new Asian artist: Thailand Milli
Best new Asian artist: Indonesia Tiara Andini
Best new Asian artist: Vietnam Amee
Best executive producer of the year Bang Si-hyuk
Producer of the year Pdogg
Composer of the year Yovie Widianto
Engineer of the year Gu Jong-pil, Kwon Nam-woo
Vdeo director of the year Lumpens
Choreographer of the year Quang Dang
Best art director of the year Mu:E