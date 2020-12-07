Vincitori Mama Awards 2020: ecco chi ha trionfato alla cerimonia!

Congratulazioni ai BTS, che senza troppe sorprese si sono portati a casa il maggior numero di premi ai MAMA Awards 2020, il più importante riconoscimento k-pop e asiatico al mondo. La band sudkoreana ha stracciato la concorrenza strappando agli altri artisti in gara i premi di Artisti dell’anno, canzone dell’anno, Album dell’anno e Worldwide Icon of the Year.

BTS MAMA WORLDWIDE FANS CHOICE AWARD JK: Firstly, I want to say thank you to our ARMYs who more precious than anyone. There was a time when we had nothing but passion, spirit, malice but then we met you all & your hearts, your various emotions, your love & you let us know them+ pic.twitter.com/ssmYvPk0QR — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) December 6, 2020

Il quartetto di premi perfetto i ragazzi l’hanno conquistato grazie allo straordinario successo dei loro ultime due progetti discografici, Map of the soul: 7 e BE, e ai relativi singoli. Dynamite ha vinto inoltre il premio per Miglior video musicale dell’anno, mentre come ci potevamo aspettare a trionfare come miglior gruppo femminile sono state le Blackpink.

I BTS si sono presentati alla cerimonia “orfani” di Suga, che come vi avevamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation dovrà saltare tutti i prossimi impegni professionali per motivi di salute. Fra gli higlights dello show, durato ben 5 ore, oltre all’esibizione dei BTS, anche quella delle Twice, che sul palco dei MAMA 2020 hanno presentato il nuovo singolo Cry for me.

[2020 MAMA] TWICE_CRY FOR ME

Lista completa vincitori MAMA Awards 2020!

Artist of the year BTS

Song of the year BTS, Dynamite

Album of the year BTS, Map Of The Soul: 7

Worldwide icon of the year BTS

Favourite new male artist Treasure

Favourite new female artist Weeekly

Best male group BTS

Best female group Blackpink

Best male artist Baekhyun

Best female artist IU

Best dance performance: solo Hwasa, Maria

Favourite dance performance: male group BTS, Dynamite

Best dance performance: female group Blackpink

Favourite vocal performance: solo IU

Best vocal performance: group Mamamoo, Hip

Best band performance Day6, Zombie

Best hip hop & urban music Zico

Best collaboration IU featuring Suga, Eight

Best OST (soundtrack) IU

Best music video BTS

Favourite male group NCT

Fav0urite female group Iz*One

Favourite dance performance group Tomorrow X Together

Fav0urite dance performance male solo Taemin

Favourite dance performance female solo Jessi, Nunu Nana

Inspired achievement BoA

The most popular artist Twice

Notable achievement artist Seventeen

Global favourite performer Seventeen

Discovery of the year Ateez

Best stage Monsta X

Best of next Cravity

Best new Asian artist Jo1

Favourite Asian artist WayV

Worldwide fans’ choice top 10 (in order of announcement) NCT, Treasure, Tomorrow X Together, Got7, Ateez, Seventeen, Mamamoo, Twice, BTS

Best Asian artist: Japan Official Hige Dandism

Best Asian artist: Mandarin G.E.M.

Best Asian artist: Thailand Ink Waruntorn

Indonesian artist: Rizky Febian

Vietnam Artist Binz

Japanese New Artist: Fujii Kaze

Best new Asian artist: Mandarin Chih Siou

Best new Asian artist: Thailand Milli

Best new Asian artist: Indonesia Tiara Andini

Best new Asian artist: Vietnam Amee

Best executive producer of the year Bang Si-hyuk

Producer of the year Pdogg

Composer of the year Yovie Widianto

Engineer of the year Gu Jong-pil, Kwon Nam-woo

Vdeo director of the year Lumpens

Choreographer of the year Quang Dang

Best art director of the year Mu:E