Twice: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di I Can’t stop me

Bentornate alle Twice! Ieri la band k-pop ha pubblicato il loro nuovo album Eyes Wide Open, una vera e propria chicca k-pop che include al suo interno anche il nuovo singolo!
Clicca qui per comprare il nuovo disco delle Twice!
I Can’t stop me, questo il titolo del pezzo, è accompagnato da un video ufficiale colorato e scatenato che potete recuperare qui sotto!
Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di I Can’t stop me delle Twice!
Testo Twice I Can’t stop me[Intro] Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh [Verse 1] The alarm goes off, ring, ring-a-ling
Whenever our eyes meet
I notice but just spin around
Yet I keep getting closer I know it’s too late
ginger[Pre-Chorus] In my heart I already know
Sooner or later I’ll step over the line
I’m warning myself, you shouldn’t be doing this
Every minute, every second, my heart goes ahead of me
Out of control [Chorus] I’m surrounded by that Spot spot spotlight
As it shines on me, I’m swept into the darkness
I see the end, I know it’s not right
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me
No, woah, woah, woah-oh
Right in front of me, this red, red, red line
Across from each other, you and I exchange glances
Wanna feel the thrilling highlight
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me
No, woah, woah-oh
[Post-Chorus] Ooh, ooh, ooh
ginger
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me[Verse 2] Keep your eyes closed (Ya, ya)
Just this once No rules (ah, ah)
Pretend you don’t know Lights off tonight
I can’t help it Losing myself [Pre-Chorus] Now turning back is impossible
I fall deeper into darkness (No, no, no way)
It is so thrilling, wanna close my eyes (Hey)
I just can’t go back anymore
Out of control (Ooh, yeah) [Chorus] I’m surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight
As it shines on me, I’m swept into the darkness (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
I see the end, I know it’s not right
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me
No, woah, woah
Right in front of me, this red, red, red line (Red line)
Across from each other, you and I exchange glances
Wanna feel the thrilling highlight (I can’t stop me, yeah)
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me
No, woah, woah-oh [Verse 3] Risky, risky, wiggy crisis
This is an emergency
Help me, help me, somebody stop me
‘Cause I know I can’t stop me
I already know the answer
But I still keep going
I don’t wanna do this
There must be another me inside me [Bridge] I want, but (Ah, ah)
Can’t do what I want (Ooh, ooh)
Guilty, I don’t want it
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me, can’t stop me (Oh) [Chorus] I’m surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight (Oh, oh)
As it shines on me, I’m swept into the darkness (Oh, oh, oh)
I see the end, I know it’s not right (Oh, oh, oh)
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me
No, woah, woah
ginger generation
Right in front of me, this red, red, red line (No-oh)
Across from each other, you and I exchange glances (No-oh)
Wanna feel the thrilling highlight (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
No, woah, woah-oh
[Post-Chorus] Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ah, ah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ooh, ooh)
I can’t stop me, can’t stop me[Outro] Ooh, ooh, ooh
Traduzione Twice I Can’t stop me
Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
l’allarme parte, ring, ring-a-ling
quando i nostri occhi si incotrano
l’ho notato ma giro
tuttavia continuo ad avvicinarmi so che è troppo tardi
nel mio cuore già so
prima o poi io sorpasserò il limite
mi sto avvisando, non dovresti farlo
ogni minuto, ogni secondo, il mio cuore mi precede
fuori controllo
ginger
sono circondato da quella luce, quella luce dei riflettori
e brilla su di me, sono spazzato via nell’oscurità
io vedo la fine, lo so, non va bene
non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi
no woah woah woah
proprio di fronte a me, questa linea rossa, linea rossa
da una parte all’altra, io e te ci scambiamo sguardi
voglio sentire il brivido elettrizzante
non riesco a fermarmi, non posso fermarmi
no woah woah-oh
Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
non posso fermarmi
tieni i tuoi occhi chiusi (ya ya)
solo questo, nessuna regola (ah ah)
fingi di non sapere che le luci sono spente stanotte
non riesco a non perdermi
adesso tornare indietro è impossibile
cado più a fondo nell’oscurità (no, no, non esiste)
è così elettrizzante, voglio chiudere i miei occhi (hey)
non riesco più a tornare indietro
fuori controllo (ooh yeah)
sono circondato da quella luce, luce dei riflettori
e mentre brilla su di me, sono spazzato via nell’oscurità (ooh,ooh, oh)
vedo la fine, io so che non va bene
non riesco a fermarmi, non può fermarmi
no woah woah
proprio di fronte a me, questa linea, linea rossa (linea rossa)
ginger generation
da una parte all’altra, io e te ci scambiamo sguardi
voglio sentire il brivido elettrizzante
non riesco a fermarmi, non posso fermarmi
non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi
no woah woah oh
una crisi rischiosa, incerta
questa è un’emergenza
aiutami, aiutami, che qualcuno mi aiuti
perché io so che non può fermarmi
io conosco già la risposta
ma io continuo ad andare avanti
non voglio farlo
ci deve essere un’altra me dentro di me
io voglio ma (ah ah)
non posso fare quello che voglio (ooh, ooh)
colpevole, io non lo voglio
non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi (oh)
sono circondato da quella luce, luce dei riflettori
e mentre brilla su di me, sono spazzato via nell’oscurità (ooh,ooh, oh)
vedo la fine, io so che non va bene
non riesco a fermarmi, non può fermarmi
no woah woah
proprio di fronte a me, questa linea rossa, linea rossa (no oh)
da un lato all’altro ci scambiamo sguardi
(no oh)
voglio sentire l’emozione di essere al centro dell’attenzione (oh oh oh oh)
non riesco a fermarmi, non puoi fermarmi (yeah yeah yeah)
no woah woah
oh oh oh
oh oh oh oh (ah ah)
non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi
oh oh oh