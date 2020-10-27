Twice: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di I Can’t stop me

Bentornate alle Twice! Ieri la band k-pop ha pubblicato il loro nuovo album Eyes Wide Open, una vera e propria chicca k-pop che include al suo interno anche il nuovo singolo!



<br />

I Can’t stop me, questo il titolo del pezzo, è accompagnato da un video ufficiale colorato e scatenato che potete recuperare qui sotto!

TWICE "I CAN'T STOP ME" M/V

Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di I Can’t stop me delle Twice!

Testo Twice I Can’t stop me

[Intro] Ooh, ooh, oohOoh, ooh, ooh-ooh [Verse 1] The alarm goes off, ring, ring-a-lingWhenever our eyes meetI notice but just spin aroundYet I keep getting closer I know it’s too late[Pre-Chorus] In my heart I already knowSooner or later I’ll step over the lineI’m warning myself, you shouldn’t be doing thisEvery minute, every second, my heart goes ahead of meOut of control [Chorus] I’m surrounded by that Spot spot spotlightAs it shines on me, I’m swept into the darknessI see the end, I know it’s not rightI can’t stop me, can’t stop meNo, woah, woah, woah-ohRight in front of me, this red, red, red lineAcross from each other, you and I exchange glancesWanna feel the thrilling highlightI can’t stop me, can’t stop meNo, woah, woah-oh[Post-Chorus] Ooh, ooh, ooh

I can’t stop me, can’t stop me

[Verse 2] Keep your eyes closed (Ya, ya)Just this once No rules (ah, ah)Pretend you don’t know Lights off tonightI can’t help it Losing myself [Pre-Chorus] Now turning back is impossibleI fall deeper into darkness (No, no, no way)It is so thrilling, wanna close my eyes (Hey)I just can’t go back anymoreOut of control (Ooh, yeah) [Chorus] I’m surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlightAs it shines on me, I’m swept into the darkness (Ooh, ooh, ooh)I see the end, I know it’s not rightI can’t stop me, can’t stop meNo, woah, woahRight in front of me, this red, red, red line (Red line)Across from each other, you and I exchange glancesWanna feel the thrilling highlight (I can’t stop me, yeah)I can’t stop me, can’t stop meNo, woah, woah-oh [Verse 3] Risky, risky, wiggy crisisThis is an emergencyHelp me, help me, somebody stop me‘Cause I know I can’t stop meI already know the answerBut I still keep goingI don’t wanna do thisThere must be another me inside me [Bridge] I want, but (Ah, ah)Can’t do what I want (Ooh, ooh)Guilty, I don’t want itI can’t stop me, can’t stop me, can’t stop me (Oh) [Chorus] I’m surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight (Oh, oh)As it shines on me, I’m swept into the darkness (Oh, oh, oh)I see the end, I know it’s not right (Oh, oh, oh)I can’t stop me, can’t stop meNo, woah, woah

Right in front of me, this red, red, red line (No-oh)

Across from each other, you and I exchange glances (No-oh)

Wanna feel the thrilling highlight (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

I can’t stop me, can’t stop me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

No, woah, woah-oh

[Post-Chorus] Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ah, ah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ooh, ooh)

I can’t stop me, can’t stop me

Traduzione Twice I Can’t stop me

[Outro] Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

l’allarme parte, ring, ring-a-ling

quando i nostri occhi si incotrano

l’ho notato ma giro

tuttavia continuo ad avvicinarmi so che è troppo tardi

nel mio cuore già so

prima o poi io sorpasserò il limite

mi sto avvisando, non dovresti farlo

ogni minuto, ogni secondo, il mio cuore mi precede

fuori controllo

sono circondato da quella luce, quella luce dei riflettori

e brilla su di me, sono spazzato via nell’oscurità

io vedo la fine, lo so, non va bene

non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi

no woah woah woah

proprio di fronte a me, questa linea rossa, linea rossa

da una parte all’altra, io e te ci scambiamo sguardi

voglio sentire il brivido elettrizzante

non riesco a fermarmi, non posso fermarmi

no woah woah-oh

Ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

non posso fermarmi

tieni i tuoi occhi chiusi (ya ya)

solo questo, nessuna regola (ah ah)

fingi di non sapere che le luci sono spente stanotte

non riesco a non perdermi

adesso tornare indietro è impossibile

cado più a fondo nell’oscurità (no, no, non esiste)

è così elettrizzante, voglio chiudere i miei occhi (hey)

non riesco più a tornare indietro

fuori controllo (ooh yeah)

sono circondato da quella luce, luce dei riflettori

e mentre brilla su di me, sono spazzato via nell’oscurità (ooh,ooh, oh)

vedo la fine, io so che non va bene

non riesco a fermarmi, non può fermarmi

no woah woah

proprio di fronte a me, questa linea, linea rossa (linea rossa)

da una parte all’altra, io e te ci scambiamo sguardi

voglio sentire il brivido elettrizzante

non riesco a fermarmi, non posso fermarmi

non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi

no woah woah oh

una crisi rischiosa, incerta

questa è un’emergenza

aiutami, aiutami, che qualcuno mi aiuti

perché io so che non può fermarmi

io conosco già la risposta

ma io continuo ad andare avanti

non voglio farlo

ci deve essere un’altra me dentro di me

io voglio ma (ah ah)

non posso fare quello che voglio (ooh, ooh)

colpevole, io non lo voglio

non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi (oh)

sono circondato da quella luce, luce dei riflettori

e mentre brilla su di me, sono spazzato via nell’oscurità (ooh,ooh, oh)

vedo la fine, io so che non va bene

non riesco a fermarmi, non può fermarmi

no woah woah

proprio di fronte a me, questa linea rossa, linea rossa (no oh)

da un lato all’altro ci scambiamo sguardi

(no oh)

voglio sentire l’emozione di essere al centro dell’attenzione (oh oh oh oh)

non riesco a fermarmi, non puoi fermarmi (yeah yeah yeah)

no woah woah

oh oh oh

oh oh oh oh (ah ah)

non posso fermarmi, non posso fermarmi

oh oh oh