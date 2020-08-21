Una nuova era per i BTS è ufficialmente iniziata! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Dynamite, il loro nuovo singolo! La canzone, una vera e propria bomba funky, sarà il primo estratto dal nuovo attesissimo disco dei ragazzi!

A quanto pare, infatti, entro fine 2020 i BTS pubblicheranno il tanto atteso seguito di Map of the soul: 7, pubblicato lo scorso febbraio. Dynamite, primo singolo dei BTS interamente in lingua inglese, apre dunque le danze ad un nuovo capitolo!

Nelle scorse ore, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, la k-pop band aveva condiviso un breve teaser del suo video ufficiale. Dynamite, fin dalle prime immagini, ci aveva conquistato!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Dynamite dei BTS!

[Intro: Jungkook] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alight [Verse 1: Jungkook] Shoes on, get up in the morn’Cup of milk, let’s rock and rollKing Kong, kick the drumRolling on like a Rolling StoneSing song when I’m walking homeJump up to the top, LeBronDing-dong, call me on my phoneIce tea and a game of ping pong [Verse 2: RM, j-hope] This is getting heavyCan you hear the bass boom? I’m readyLife is sweet as honeyYeah, this beat cha-ching like moneyDisco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to goI’m diamond, you know I glow upHey, so let’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)Shining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah[Verse 3: V, RM] Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come alongWord up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wallDay or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawnLadies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh [Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM] This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready (Woo-hoo)Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like moneyDisco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to goI’m diamond and you know I glow upLet’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, V] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)Shining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin] Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamiteDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamiteShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Bridge: Jungkook, j-hope, Jimin, V] Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyLight it up like dynamiteDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyLight it up like dynamite[Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alightShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite(This is ah) I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alightShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite) [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V] Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamiteShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Perché mi innamorerò stanotte

quindi baby, lasciamo andare questo funk e accendiamo la notte

con le scarpe addosso

mi sveglio di mattina

una tazza di latte, facciamo rock n roll

King Kong, colpisci il tamburo

Rotolando come i Rolling Stone

canto una canzone quando cammino verso xasa

Salto in cima, LeBron

Ding Dong, chiamami al telefono

Un the freddo e un gioco di ping pong

sta diventando pesante

puoi sentire l’altoparlante? sono pronto

la vita è dolce come il miele

yeah questo beat fa ka ching come i soldi

un sovraccarico di disco, mi piace, sono pronto per partire

sono diamante, tu sai che io splendo

hey quindi andiamo

perché io sono la stella stasera

quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte (hey)

hey, splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima

quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, ooh

porta un amico, aggiungiti alla folla, chiunque può venire

alza la voce, fai rumore, muoviti come se fossimo fuori controllo

giorno o notte, il cielo è acceso, quindi balliamo fino all’alba

signore e signori, io ho la medicina quindi dovreste tenere gli occhi sulla palla yeah

sta diventando pesante

puoi sentire l’altoparlante? sono pronto

la vita è dolce come il miele

sovraccarico di disco, mi piace, sono pronto per partire

sono un diamante e sai che io mi accendo

andiamo

perché io sono la stella stasera

quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte (hey)

hey, splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima

quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, ooh

dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite

dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite

dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite

splendendo in città con un po’ di funk e soul

quindi la accenderò come dinamite woah

dina-na-na-na-na ay x 3

accendila come dinamite

dina-na-na-na-na ay x 3

accendila come dinamite

perché io sono la stella stanotte

quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte

splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima

quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, ooh

(questo è ah) sono la stella stanotte

quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte

splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima

quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, woah

(accendilo come dinamite)

dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite (la vita è dinamite)

dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite

splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima

quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, woah