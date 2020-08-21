Una nuova era per i BTS è ufficialmente iniziata! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Dynamite, il loro nuovo singolo! La canzone, una vera e propria bomba funky, sarà il primo estratto dal nuovo attesissimo disco dei ragazzi!
A quanto pare, infatti, entro fine 2020 i BTS pubblicheranno il tanto atteso seguito di Map of the soul: 7, pubblicato lo scorso febbraio. Dynamite, primo singolo dei BTS interamente in lingua inglese, apre dunque le danze ad un nuovo capitolo!
Nelle scorse ore, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, la k-pop band aveva condiviso un breve teaser del suo video ufficiale. Dynamite, fin dalle prime immagini, ci aveva conquistato!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Dynamite dei BTS!
Testo[Intro: Jungkook] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight [Verse 1: Jungkook] Shoes on, get up in the morn’
Cup of milk, let’s rock and roll
King Kong, kick the drum
Rolling on like a Rolling Stone
Sing song when I’m walking home
Jump up to the top, LeBron
Ding-dong, call me on my phone
Ice tea and a game of ping pong [Verse 2: RM, j-hope] This is getting heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go
I’m diamond, you know I glow up
Hey, so let’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah
[Verse 3: V, RM] Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along
Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall
Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh [Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM] This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready (Woo-hoo)
Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go
I’m diamond and you know I glow up
Let’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, V] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin] Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Bridge: Jungkook, j-hope, Jimin, V] Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite
[Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin] ‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite
(This is ah) I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite) [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V] Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Traduzione
Perché mi innamorerò stanotte
quindi baby, lasciamo andare questo funk e accendiamo la notte
con le scarpe addosso
mi sveglio di mattina
una tazza di latte, facciamo rock n roll
King Kong, colpisci il tamburo
Rotolando come i Rolling Stone
canto una canzone quando cammino verso xasa
Salto in cima, LeBron
Ding Dong, chiamami al telefono
Un the freddo e un gioco di ping pong
sta diventando pesante
puoi sentire l’altoparlante? sono pronto
la vita è dolce come il miele
yeah questo beat fa ka ching come i soldi
un sovraccarico di disco, mi piace, sono pronto per partire
sono diamante, tu sai che io splendo
hey quindi andiamo
perché io sono la stella stasera
quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte (hey)
hey, splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima
quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, ooh
porta un amico, aggiungiti alla folla, chiunque può venire
alza la voce, fai rumore, muoviti come se fossimo fuori controllo
giorno o notte, il cielo è acceso, quindi balliamo fino all’alba
signore e signori, io ho la medicina quindi dovreste tenere gli occhi sulla palla yeah
sta diventando pesante
puoi sentire l’altoparlante? sono pronto
la vita è dolce come il miele
sovraccarico di disco, mi piace, sono pronto per partire
sono un diamante e sai che io mi accendo
andiamo
perché io sono la stella stasera
quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte (hey)
hey, splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima
quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, ooh
dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite
dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite
dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite
splendendo in città con un po’ di funk e soul
quindi la accenderò come dinamite woah
dina-na-na-na-na ay x 3
accendila come dinamite
dina-na-na-na-na ay x 3
accendila come dinamite
perché io sono la stella stanotte
quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte
splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima
quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, ooh
(questo è ah) sono la stella stanotte
quindi guardami portare il fuoco e accendere la notte
splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima
quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, woah
(accendilo come dinamite)
dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite (la vita è dinamite)
dina-na-na-na-na la vita è dinamite
splendendo nella città con un po’ di funk e di anima
quindi mi accenderò come dinamite, woah