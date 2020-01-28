Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Get Me feat Kehlani

Un nuovo singolo, arrivato praticamente a sorpresa e che Justin Bieber ha pubblicato questa notte e che anticipa il nuovo album Changes in arrivo il 14 febbraio, giorno di San Valentino.

Get Me è invece il titolo del brano, nuovo singolo, in collaborazione con l’artista Kehlani. Il brano arriva dopo il lancio di Yummy.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Get Me di Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber - Get Me (feat. Kehlani)(Audio)

Traduzione

[Chorus: Justin Bieber] Ha-ha-ha, you get meHa-ha-ha, you get me [Verse 1: Justin Bieber] See, you lookin’ beyond the surfaceCan tell by the questions you’re askingYou got me low-key nervousIt feels like we’re on the same wave, yeahNever intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances [Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber] Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get meOoh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send meLookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ meHa-ha-ha, you gettin’ me [Verse 2: Kehlani] Ooh, there’s so much chemistryLike a chemist how you finishin’ my sentencesIn the center, no, we can’t deny the synergyHow ’bout reapin’ all the benefits? YeahNever intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances, no [Pre-Chorus: Both,& Justin Bieber] Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me,Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that’s why you send me)Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me) [Chorus: Both &] Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me (Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me () [Outro: Kehlani &, you get me, yeahYou get me, yeah

Oh, non paragoni, non combaci con loro, mi capisci?

A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi prendi

Ooh, fuori dal mondo, mani in mano, piccola, ora mi mandi

Guardando il modo in cui ci stiamo fondendo, mi capisci

Ah ah ah ah, mi prendi

Ah ah ah ah, mi prendi

Vedi, stai guardando oltre la superficie

Può dire dalle domande che stai ponendo

Mi hai reso nervoso

Sembra che siamo sulla stessa onda, sì

Non ho mai avuto intenzione di mettere in relazione, voglio dire, quali sono le possibilità?

Non avrei mai pensato di connettermi con te, non in queste circostanze

Oh, non paragoni, non combaci con loro, mi capisci?

A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi prendi

Ooh, fuori dal mondo, mani in mano, piccola, ora mi mandi

Guardando il modo in cui ci stiamo fondendo, mi capisci

Ah ah ah ah, mi stai prendendo

Ah ah ah ah, mi stai prendendo

Ooh, c’è così tanta chimica

Come un chimico come finisci le mie frasi

Al centro, no, non possiamo negare la sinergia

Che ne dici di raccogliere tutti i benefici? si

Non ho mai avuto intenzione di mettere in relazione, voglio dire, quali sono le possibilità?

Non avrei mai pensato di connettermi con te, non in queste circostanze, no

Oh, non paragoni, non combaci con loro, mi capisci?

A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi prendi (Sì, mi prendi davvero, ooh, ooh)

Ooh, fuori dal mondo, mani, tesoro, ora mi mandi (Ooh, ecco perché mi mandi)

Guardando il modo in cui ci stiamo fondendo, mi prendi (Ooh, mi prendi davvero)

Ah-ah-ah, mi stai prendendo (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Ah-ah-ah, mi stai prendendo (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)

Oh, mi prendi, sì

Mi prendi, si

Mi prendi, si

Mi prendi, si