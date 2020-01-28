Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Get Me feat Kehlani

Un nuovo singolo, arrivato praticamente a sorpresa e che Justin Bieber ha pubblicato questa notte e che anticipa il nuovo album Changes in arrivo il 14 febbraio, giorno di San Valentino.
Get Me è invece il titolo del brano, nuovo singolo, in collaborazione con l’artista Kehlani. Il brano arriva dopo il lancio di Yummy.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Get Me di Justin Bieber
Testo
Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me [Verse 1: Justin Bieber] See, you lookin’ beyond the surface
Can tell by the questions you’re asking
You got me low-key nervous
It feels like we’re on the same wave, yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances [Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber] Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me [Verse 2: Kehlani] Ooh, there’s so much chemistry
Like a chemist how you finishin’ my sentences
In the center, no, we can’t deny the synergy
How ’bout reapin’ all the benefits? Yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances, no [Pre-Chorus: Both, Kehlani & Justin Bieber] Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that’s why you send me)
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me) [Chorus: Both & Justin Bieber] Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah) [Outro: Kehlani & Justin Bieber] Oh, you get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
Traduzione
Oh, non paragoni, non combaci con loro, mi capisci?
A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi prendi
Ooh, fuori dal mondo, mani in mano, piccola, ora mi mandi
Guardando il modo in cui ci stiamo fondendo, mi capisci
Ah ah ah ah, mi prendi
Ah ah ah ah, mi prendi
Vedi, stai guardando oltre la superficie
Può dire dalle domande che stai ponendo
Mi hai reso nervoso
Sembra che siamo sulla stessa onda, sì
Non ho mai avuto intenzione di mettere in relazione, voglio dire, quali sono le possibilità?
Non avrei mai pensato di connettermi con te, non in queste circostanze
Oh, non paragoni, non combaci con loro, mi capisci?
A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi prendi
Ooh, fuori dal mondo, mani in mano, piccola, ora mi mandi
Guardando il modo in cui ci stiamo fondendo, mi capisci
Ah ah ah ah, mi stai prendendo
Ah ah ah ah, mi stai prendendo
Ooh, c’è così tanta chimica
Come un chimico come finisci le mie frasi
Al centro, no, non possiamo negare la sinergia
Che ne dici di raccogliere tutti i benefici? si
Non ho mai avuto intenzione di mettere in relazione, voglio dire, quali sono le possibilità?
Non avrei mai pensato di connettermi con te, non in queste circostanze, no
Oh, non paragoni, non combaci con loro, mi capisci?
A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi prendi (Sì, mi prendi davvero, ooh, ooh)
Ooh, fuori dal mondo, mani, tesoro, ora mi mandi (Ooh, ecco perché mi mandi)
Guardando il modo in cui ci stiamo fondendo, mi prendi (Ooh, mi prendi davvero)
Ah-ah-ah, mi stai prendendo (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Ah-ah-ah, mi stai prendendo (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)
Oh, mi prendi, sì
Mi prendi, si
Mi prendi, si
Mi prendi, si