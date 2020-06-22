Justin BieberMusicaUltime News

Justin Bieber risponde alle accuse di molestie sessuali e porta le prove

di Alberto Muraro
scritto da Alberto Muraro
justin bieber

Justin Bieber, questa volta, tira fuori le receipts. L’interprete canadese, alla luce delle accuse di violenza sessuale apparse su Twitter nelle scorse ore, ha deciso di fare sul serio, ricorrendo agli avvocati.

Come vi abbiamo raccontato qui, infatti, nella giornata di ieri due donne (che si è poi scoperto essere la stessa persona) hanno accusato Justin Bieber di violenza sessuale. Non ci è voluto molto per risalire all’identità della donna, che aveva in buona sostanza copiato una vecchia fan fiction riguardante un ideale stupro perpetrato da Justin.

Questa volta però l’artista ha deciso di parlare, tirando persino fuori i suoi legali.

Ecco le prove riguardo l’innocenza di Justin Bieber

justin bieber

Prenotate subito il vostro viaggio! Scoprite qui come fare!

 

Justin, proprio come i membri del suo team, ha negato di avere soggiornato al Four Seasons hotel di Austin Texas la notte in cui la violenza sarebbe avvenuta.

A dimostrazione di quanto dichiarato, Justin Bieber ha portato tutte le prove del caso.
Come raccontato, è vero, io avevo fatto una sorpresa ad un gruppo di persone ad Austin al SXSW apparendo sul palco con il mio assistente dell’epoca. Quella volta avevo cantato anche qualche canzone. Quello che la persona che mi ha accusarto non sa è che avevo partecipato con Selena Gomez, che era la mia ragazza a quei tempi.
 

 

A supporto della sua tesi, Justin ha poi presentato le ricevute dell’AirBnb dove aveva alloggiato insieme a Selena Gomez la notte del presunto stupro.

Il giorno sucessivo, inoltre, Justin era alloggiato presso un Westin Palace, e non un Four Seasons, come inizialmente dichiarato dalla sua accusatrice.

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Musichaolic quasi fino alla nausea. Multilingue e multitasking.

Articoli Correlati

Selena Gomez è un trend su Twitter a...

Justin Bieber accusato di violenza sessuale: ecco la...

Charli D’Amelio: Justin Bieber le scrive in privato,...

Justin Bieber difende Stuck With U con Ariana...

Il rapper 6ix9ine contro Ariana Grande e Justin...

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber: tutte le celebrità...

Ahmaud Arbery: ecco chi è. La storia del...

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber: video, testo e...

Justin e Hailey Bieber lanciano lo show “The...

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber annunciano il singolo...