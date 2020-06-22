Justin Bieber risponde alle accuse di molestie sessuali e porta le prove

Justin Bieber, questa volta, tira fuori le receipts. L’interprete canadese, alla luce delle accuse di violenza sessuale apparse su Twitter nelle scorse ore, ha deciso di fare sul serio, ricorrendo agli avvocati.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Come vi abbiamo raccontato qui, infatti, nella giornata di ieri due donne (che si è poi scoperto essere la stessa persona) hanno accusato Justin Bieber di violenza sessuale. Non ci è voluto molto per risalire all’identità della donna, che aveva in buona sostanza copiato una vecchia fan fiction riguardante un ideale stupro perpetrato da Justin.

Questa volta però l’artista ha deciso di parlare, tirando persino fuori i suoi legali.

Ecco le prove riguardo l’innocenza di Justin Bieber

Justin, proprio come i membri del suo team, ha negato di avere soggiornato al Four Seasons hotel di Austin Texas la notte in cui la violenza sarebbe avvenuta.

A dimostrazione di quanto dichiarato, Justin Bieber ha portato tutte le prove del caso.

Come raccontato, è vero, io avevo fatto una sorpresa ad un gruppo di persone ad Austin al SXSW apparendo sul palco con il mio assistente dell’epoca. Quella volta avevo cantato anche qualche canzone. Quello che la persona che mi ha accusarto non sa è che avevo partecipato con Selena Gomez, che era la mia ragazza a quei tempi.

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

A supporto della sua tesi, Justin ha poi presentato le ricevute dell’AirBnb dove aveva alloggiato insieme a Selena Gomez la notte del presunto stupro.

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Il giorno sucessivo, inoltre, Justin era alloggiato presso un Westin Palace, e non un Four Seasons, come inizialmente dichiarato dalla sua accusatrice.