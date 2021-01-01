Traduzione testo Anyone Justin Bieber: l’artista canadese è tornato con un nuovo singolo inedito!



Su Ginger Generation ve l’avevamo anticipato in questa occasione. Justin Bieber ha deciso di pubblicare come regalo a sorpresa il suo nuovo singolo, intitolato Anyone!

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Ginger Generation (@gingergeneration)

La canzone di Justin Bieber è stata presentata dal cantante in occasione del suo speciale concerto di Capodanno in collaborazione con T Mobile.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Anyone di Justin Bieber!

Traduzione testo Anyone di Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo

Verse 1] Dance with me under the diamonds

See me like breath in the cold

Sleep with me here in the silence

Come kiss me, silver and gold

ginger

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] You say that I won’t lose youBut you can’t predict the futureSo just hold on like you will never let goYeah, if you ever move on without meI need to make sure you know [Chorus] That you are the only one I’ll ever love(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)Lookin’ back on my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done(Ever done)Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone(Anyone) Not anyone [Verse 2] Forever’s not enough time to (No)Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)‘Cause every morning I find you (No)I fear the day that I don’t[Pre-Chorus] You say that I won’t lose youBut you can’t predict the future‘Cause certain things are out of our controlYeah, if you ever move on without meI need to make sure you know[Chorus] That you are the only one I’ll ever love (Only one)(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)Lookin’ back on my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done (I’ve ever done)Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyoneIt’s not anyone, not anyone [Break] Oh, oh, oh, ohIf it’s not you, it’s not anyoneOh, oh, oh yeah, woah [Chorus] Yeah, you are the only one I’ll ever love(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya, yeah)Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)Lookin’ back on my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done (Ever done, oh, yeah)Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone

Clicca qui per comprare la canzone!

<br />

balla con me sotto i diamanti

guardami respirare nel freddo

dormi con me qui nel silenzio

vieni a baciarmi, oro e argento

tu dici che non ti perderò

ma tu non puoi prevedere il futuro

quindi stringimi come se non volessi mai lasciarmi andare

yeah, se ti dovessi mai spostare senza di me

devo assicurarmi che tu sappia

che tu sei l’unica che io amerò mai

(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)

sì tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno

(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)

guardando indietro nella mia vita, sei l’unica cosa buona che ho fatto

(mai fatto)

yeah tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno (nessuno)

no nessuno

per sempre non è abbastanza per me (no)

ti amo nel modo che preferisco (ti amo nel modo che preferisco)

perché ogni mattina io ti trovo (no)

io temo il giorno in cui non sarà più così

ginger generation

tu dici che non ti perderò

ma tu non puoi prevedere il futuro

quindi stringimi come se non volessi mai lasciarmi andare

yeah, se ti dovessi mai spostare senza di me

devo assicurarmi che tu sappia

che tu sei l’unica che io amerò mai

(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)

sì tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno

(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)

guardando indietro nella mia vita, sei l’unica cosa buona che ho fatto

(mai fatto)

yeah tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno (nessuno)

no nessuno

0h oh oh oh oh

se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno

0h oh oh oh oh, yeah, woah

yeah tu sei l’unica che io amerò mai

(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)

sì tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno

(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)

guardando indietro nella mia vita, sei l’unica cosa buona che ho fatto

(mai fatto)

yeah tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno