Justin Bieber è tornato! Esce oggi, 18 settembre, il suo nuovo singolo intitolato Holy! La canzone, come vi avevamo anticipato qui su Ginger Generation, è un brano in collaborazione con il rapper Chance the rapper!
Holy arriva ad appena 8 mesi di distanza da Changes, il quinto disco della carriera dell’artista canadese. A quanto pare, Justin Bieber ha già deciso di regalarci nuovo materiale inedito: sembrerebbe infatti che Holy sia il primo estratto dal suo nuovo album! E se i rumors dovessero confermarsi veritieri, l’album dovrebbe uscire già entro la fine del 2020!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Holy di Justin Bieber feat. Chance the rapper!
Testo[Verse 1: Justin Bieber] I hear a lot about sinners
Don’t think that I’ll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
‘Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it’s making me say [Chorus: Justin Bieber] That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God
Runnin’ to the alter like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Hold me feels so holy [Verse 2: Justin Bieber] I don’t do well with drama
And no I can’t stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don’t believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can’t explain
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God
Runnin’ to the alter like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Hold me feels so holy [Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper] They say we’re too young
The pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushin'”
Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t know
They say we’re too young
The pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushin'”
Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t know (Chance the Rapper) [Verse 3: Chance the Rapper] The first step pleases the Father, might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water, I’m a believer
My heart is fleshy, life is short with temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy
But they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi
Cross, TWeen, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed
When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi
Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski
I know the spots that go the best weed, we goin’ next week
I wanna, I wanna honor you, bridegroom, I’m my father’s child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud
If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds
I know He mad you a snack like Pscar Proud
Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust
I know I ain’t leavin’ you like I know He ain’t leavin’ us
I know we believe in God, and I know God believe in us
[Chorus: Justin Bieber] That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God
Runnin’ to the alter like a track star
Can’t wait another second, on God
Runnin’ to the alter like a track star
Can’t wait another second, on God
Runnin’ to the alter like a track star
Can’t wait another second, on God
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Hold me feels so holy
Traduzione
Sento parlare molto di peccat0ri
non penso che sarà un santo
ma io potrei scendere lungo il fiume
perché il modo in cui il cielo si apre quando ci tocchiamo
yeah, mi fa dire
che il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi
sembra così santo, santo, santo, oh Dio
correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista
non posso aspettare un altro secondo
perché il mondo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi
sembra così santo,
non sono bravo a gestire i problemi
e non posso sopportare le cose finte (no, no, no, n0, no)
io non credo nel Nirvana
ma il modo in cui ci amiamo di notte mi ha dato la vita
ma non posso spiegare
che il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi
sembra così santo, santo, santo, oh Dio
correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista
non posso aspettare un altro secondo
perché il mondo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi
sembra così santo

dicono che siamo troppo giovani
i papponi e i giocatori dicono “non rovinare tutto”
gli uomini saggi dicono che la fretta è la virtù dei folli, ma io non lo so
dicono che siamo troppo giovani
i papponi e i giocatori dicono “non rovinare tutto”
gli uomini saggi dicono che la fretta è la virtù dei folli, ma io non lo so
il primo passo fa piacere al Padre, potrebbe essere il più difficile da compiere
ma quando tu esci dall'acqua, io divento credente
il mio cuore è colmo, la vita è breve, con una tempra come quella di Joe Pesci
arrivano sempre e cantano le tue lodi, il tuo nome è orecchiabile
ma loro non ti vedono come ti vedo io, Parlay e Desi
Croce, TWeen, TWeen, Hesi raggiunge la velocità del suono
quando si incasinano, diventa sinistro come Lionel Messi
facciamo un viaggio e saliamo in Vespa oppure affitiamo un jetski
io conosco i posti che vendono l’erba migliore, ci andiamo la prossima settimana
io voglio, io voglio onorarti, sposo, io sono figlio di mio padre
se riesci a raggiungere l’acqua, lui aprirà le nuvole
io so che ti ha fatto uno snack come Pscar Proud
Soffriadesso, così poi potrai ripulirti
formalizza l’unione con la comunione, lui può fidarsi
io so, non ti sto lasciando, come se sapessi che lui non ci sta lasciando
io so che crediamo in Dio, e io so che Dio crede in noi
che il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi
sembra così santo, santo, santo, oh Dio
correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista
non posso aspettare un altro secondo

correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista
non posso aspettare un altro secondo (X2)
perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi
sembra così santo, santo, santo,