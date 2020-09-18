Justin Bieber è tornato! Esce oggi, 18 settembre, il suo nuovo singolo intitolato Holy! La canzone, come vi avevamo anticipato qui su Ginger Generation, è un brano in collaborazione con il rapper Chance the rapper!

Holy arriva ad appena 8 mesi di distanza da Changes, il quinto disco della carriera dell’artista canadese. A quanto pare, Justin Bieber ha già deciso di regalarci nuovo materiale inedito: sembrerebbe infatti che Holy sia il primo estratto dal suo nuovo album! E se i rumors dovessero confermarsi veritieri, l’album dovrebbe uscire già entro la fine del 2020!

Abbonati subito a Disney Plus! Clicca qui!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Holy di Justin Bieber feat. Chance the rapper!

<br />

Testo

ginger

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber] I hear a lot about sinnersDon’t think that I’ll be a saintBut I might go down to the river‘Cause the way the sky opens up when we touchYeah, it’s making me say [Chorus: Justin Bieber] That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on GodRunnin’ to the alter like a track starCan’t wait another second‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meHold me feels so holy [Verse 2: Justin Bieber] I don’t do well with dramaAnd no I can’t stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)I don’t believe in nirvanaBut the way that we love in the night gave me lifeBaby, I can’t explain[Chorus: Justin Bieber] That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on GodRunnin’ to the alter like a track starCan’t wait another second‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meHold me feels so holy [Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper] They say we’re too youngThe pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushin'”Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t knowThey say we’re too youngThe pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushin'”Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t know (Chance the Rapper) [Verse 3: Chance the Rapper] The first step pleases the Father, might be the hardest to takeBut when you come out of the water, I’m a believerMy heart is fleshy, life is short with temper like Joe PesciThey always come and sing your praises, your name is catchyBut they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and DesiCross, TWeen, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski

I know the spots that go the best weed, we goin’ next week

I wanna, I wanna honor you, bridegroom, I’m my father’s child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud

If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds

I know He mad you a snack like Pscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up

ginger

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust

I know I ain’t leavin’ you like I know He ain’t leavin’ us

I know we believe in God, and I know God believe in us

[Chorus: Justin Bieber] That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God

Runnin’ to the alter like a track star

Can’t wait another second, on God

Runnin’ to the alter like a track star

Can’t wait another second, on God

Runnin’ to the alter like a track star

Can’t wait another second, on God

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me feels so holy

Traduzione

Sento parlare molto di peccat0ri

non penso che sarà un santo

ma io potrei scendere lungo il fiume

perché il modo in cui il cielo si apre quando ci tocchiamo

yeah, mi fa dire

che il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi

sembra così santo, santo, santo, oh Dio

correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista

non posso aspettare un altro secondo

perché il mondo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi

sembra così santo,

non sono bravo a gestire i problemi

e non posso sopportare le cose finte (no, no, no, n0, no)

io non credo nel Nirvana

ma il modo in cui ci amiamo di notte mi ha dato la vita

ma non posso spiegare

che il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi

sembra così santo, santo, santo, oh Dio

correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista

non posso aspettare un altro secondo

perché il mondo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi

sembra così santo

ginger

dicono che siamo troppo giovani

i papponi e i giocatori dicono “non rovinare tutto”

gli uomini saggi dicono che la fretta è la virtù dei folli, ma io non lo so

dicono che siamo troppo giovani

i papponi e i giocatori dicono “non rovinare tutto”

gli uomini saggi dicono che la fretta è la virtù dei folli, ma io non lo so

il primo passo fa piacere al Padre, potrebbe essere il più difficile da compiere

ma quando tu esci dall’acqua, io divento credente ginger generation

il mio cuore è colmo, la vita è breve, con una tempra come quella di Joe Pesci

arrivano sempre e cantano le tue lodi, il tuo nome è orecchiabile

ma loro non ti vedono come ti vedo io, Parlay e Desi

Croce, TWeen, TWeen, Hesi raggiunge la velocità del suono

quando si incasinano, diventa sinistro come Lionel Messi

facciamo un viaggio e saliamo in Vespa oppure affitiamo un jetski

io conosco i posti che vendono l’erba migliore, ci andiamo la prossima settimana

io voglio, io voglio onorarti, sposo, io sono figlio di mio padre

se riesci a raggiungere l’acqua, lui aprirà le nuvole

io so che ti ha fatto uno snack come Pscar Proud

Soffriadesso, così poi potrai ripulirti

formalizza l’unione con la comunione, lui può fidarsi

io so, non ti sto lasciando, come se sapessi che lui non ci sta lasciando

io so che crediamo in Dio, e io so che Dio crede in noi

che il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi

sembra così santo, santo, santo, oh Dio

correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista

non posso aspettare un altro secondo

ginger generation

correndo verso l’altro come una star della pista

non posso aspettare un altro secondo (X2)

perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringi, stringi

sembra così santo, santo, santo,