Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Milkshake Man di Go-Jo (Australia) scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Marzo 2025 Milkshake Man di Go-Jo rappresenterà l’Australia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2025 che si tiene a Basilea, in Svizzera, dal 13 al 17 maggio. Polistrumentista, Go-Jo (Marty Zambotto) vive a Sydney ed è una potenza dei social media: nel 2023, è stato il nono artista australiano più ascoltato in streaming al mondo. Ha realizzato tournée in Australia, Europa, Stati Uniti e Sud-est asiatico e ha condiviso il palco con alcuni dei più grandi artisti. Testo di Milkshake Man di Go -Jo Come and take a sip from my special cup I heard that you could use a little pick me up What can get you high when you’re oh so sad? It’s the milk from the milkshake man Ahhh Well I’ve got chocolate, vanilla, and lactose free Ahhh And a caramel banana, that you have got to see You can call me the milkshake man I wanna shake and make the whole world dance They drink my milk all across the land I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man The shake is not a drink – it’s a state of mind Like a secret super power you were born to find Drink it every day and before you know it You’ll be bigger… and stronger… with harder bones! Ahhh Well I’ve got mango, mojito, a fruit ballet Ahhh And did you see the naughty special on my crème brûlée? You can call me the milkshake man I wanna shake up all the milk I can They know my name all across the land I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Excusez-moi monsieur, avez-vous du lait pour moi? When I say sweet sweet, you say yum yum Sweet sweet – yum yum When I say sweet sweet, you say yum yum Sweet sweet – yum yum Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man Traduzione Vieni a prendere un sorso dalla mia tazza speciale Ho sentito che potresti usare un piccolo tirami su Cosa può farti sballare quando sei così triste? È il latte dell’uomo del frullato Ahhh Beh, ho cioccolato, vaniglia e senza lattosio Ahhh E una banana al caramello, che devi vedere Puoi chiamarmi l’uomo del frullato Voglio frullare e far ballare il mondo intero Bevono il mio latte in tutto il paese Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato Lo shake non è una bevanda, è uno stato mentale Come un superpotere segreto che sei nato per trovare Bevilo ogni giorno e prima che tu te ne accorga Sarai più grande… e più forte… con ossa più dure! Ahhh Beh, ho mango, mojito, un balletto di frutta Ahhh E hai visto lo speciale cattivo sulla mia crème brûlée? Puoi chiamarmi l’uomo del frullato Voglio frullare tutto il latte che posso Conoscono il mio nome in tutto il paese Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato Excusez-moi monsieur, avez-vous du lait pour moi? Quando dico dolce dolce, tu dici yum yum Dolce dolce – yum yum Quando dico dolce dolce, tu dici yum yum Dolce dolce – yum yum Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man Sh-sh-shake me good Sh-sh-shake me good Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man Cosa ne pensate di Milkshake Man di Go-Jo?