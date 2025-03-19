Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Milkshake Man di Go-Jo (Australia)

Milkshake Man di Go-Jo rappresenterà l’Australia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2025 che si tiene a Basilea, in Svizzera, dal 13 al 17 maggio.

Polistrumentista, Go-Jo (Marty Zambotto) vive a Sydney ed è una potenza dei social media: nel 2023, è stato il nono artista australiano più ascoltato in streaming al mondo. Ha realizzato tournée in Australia, Europa, Stati Uniti e Sud-est asiatico e ha condiviso il palco con alcuni dei più grandi artisti.

Testo di Milkshake Man di Go -Jo

Come and take a sip from my special cup

I heard that you could use a little pick me up

What can get you high when you’re oh so sad?

It’s the milk from the milkshake man

Ahhh

Well I’ve got chocolate, vanilla, and lactose free

Ahhh

And a caramel banana, that you have got to see

You can call me the milkshake man

I wanna shake and make the whole world dance

They drink my milk all across the land

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

The shake is not a drink – it’s a state of mind

Like a secret super power you were born to find

Drink it every day and before you know it

You’ll be bigger… and stronger… with harder bones!

Ahhh

Well I’ve got mango, mojito, a fruit ballet

Ahhh

And did you see the naughty special on my crème brûlée?

You can call me the milkshake man

I wanna shake up all the milk I can

They know my name all across the land

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Excusez-moi monsieur, avez-vous du lait pour moi?

When I say sweet sweet, you say yum yum

Sweet sweet – yum yum

When I say sweet sweet, you say yum yum

Sweet sweet – yum yum

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Traduzione

Vieni a prendere un sorso dalla mia tazza speciale

Ho sentito che potresti usare un piccolo tirami su

Cosa può farti sballare quando sei così triste? È il latte dell’uomo del frullato

Ahhh

Beh, ho cioccolato, vaniglia e senza lattosio

Ahhh

E una banana al caramello, che devi vedere

Puoi chiamarmi l’uomo del frullato

Voglio frullare e far ballare il mondo intero

Bevono il mio latte in tutto il paese

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Lo shake non è una bevanda, è uno stato mentale

Come un superpotere segreto che sei nato per trovare

Bevilo ogni giorno e prima che tu te ne accorga

Sarai più grande… e più forte… con ossa più dure!

Ahhh

Beh, ho mango, mojito, un balletto di frutta

Ahhh

E hai visto lo speciale cattivo sulla mia crème brûlée?

Puoi chiamarmi l’uomo del frullato

Voglio frullare tutto il latte che posso

Conoscono il mio nome in tutto il paese

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Excusez-moi monsieur, avez-vous du lait pour moi?

Quando dico dolce dolce, tu dici yum yum

Dolce dolce – yum yum

Quando dico dolce dolce, tu dici yum yum

Dolce dolce – yum yum

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good

Sh-sh-shake me good

Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man

Cosa ne pensate di Milkshake Man di Go-Jo?