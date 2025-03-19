GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Milkshake Man di Go-Jo (Australia)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
GoJo_JeremyKeesOrr_

Milkshake Man di Go-Jo rappresenterà l’Australia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2025 che si tiene a Basilea, in Svizzera, dal 13 al 17 maggio.

Polistrumentista, Go-Jo (Marty Zambotto) vive a Sydney ed è una potenza dei social media: nel 2023, è stato il nono artista australiano più ascoltato in streaming al mondo. Ha realizzato tournée in Australia, Europa, Stati Uniti e Sud-est asiatico e ha condiviso il palco con alcuni dei più grandi artisti.

Testo di Milkshake Man di Go -Jo

Come and take a sip from my special cup
I heard that you could use a little pick me up
What can get you high when you’re oh so sad?
It’s the milk from the milkshake man

Ahhh
Well I’ve got chocolate, vanilla, and lactose free
Ahhh
And a caramel banana, that you have got to see

You can call me the milkshake man
I wanna shake and make the whole world dance
They drink my milk all across the land
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

The shake is not a drink – it’s a state of mind
Like a secret super power you were born to find
Drink it every day and before you know it
You’ll be bigger… and stronger… with harder bones!

Ahhh
Well I’ve got mango, mojito, a fruit ballet
Ahhh
And did you see the naughty special on my crème brûlée?

You can call me the milkshake man
I wanna shake up all the milk I can
They know my name all across the land
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Excusez-moi monsieur, avez-vous du lait pour moi?

When I say sweet sweet, you say yum yum
Sweet sweet – yum yum
When I say sweet sweet, you say yum yum
Sweet sweet – yum yum

Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man

Traduzione

Vieni a prendere un sorso dalla mia tazza speciale
Ho sentito che potresti usare un piccolo tirami su
Cosa può farti sballare quando sei così triste? È il latte dell’uomo del frullato

Ahhh
Beh, ho cioccolato, vaniglia e senza lattosio
Ahhh
E una banana al caramello, che devi vedere

Puoi chiamarmi l’uomo del frullato
Voglio frullare e far ballare il mondo intero
Bevono il mio latte in tutto il paese
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Lo shake non è una bevanda, è uno stato mentale
Come un superpotere segreto che sei nato per trovare
Bevilo ogni giorno e prima che tu te ne accorga
Sarai più grande… e più forte… con ossa più dure!

Ahhh
Beh, ho mango, mojito, un balletto di frutta
Ahhh
E hai visto lo speciale cattivo sulla mia crème brûlée?

Puoi chiamarmi l’uomo del frullato
Voglio frullare tutto il latte che posso
Conoscono il mio nome in tutto il paese
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio dell’uomo del frullato

Excusez-moi monsieur, avez-vous du lait pour moi?

Quando dico dolce dolce, tu dici yum yum
Dolce dolce – yum yum
Quando dico dolce dolce, tu dici yum yum
Dolce dolce – yum yum

Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man
Sh-sh-shake me good
Sh-sh-shake me good
Capisco che vuoi un assaggio del milkshake man

Cosa ne pensate di Milkshake Man di Go-Jo?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati