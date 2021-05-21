Testo Gabriel. Enula pubblica oggi il nuovo brano che fa parte del suo primo EP Con(torta), in uscita venerdì 21 maggio.
Testo Gabriel di Enula (fonte Angolo Testi)
I can fly
But I want his wings
I can shine, even in the darkness
But I crave the light that he brings
Revel in the songs that he sings
My angel Gabriel
I can love
But I need his heart
I am strong, even on my own
But from him I never want to part
He’s been there since the very start
My angel Gabriel
My angel Gabriel
Bless the day he came to be
Angel’s wings carried him to me
Heavenly
I can fly
But I want his wings
I can shine, even in the darkness
But I crave the light that he brings
Revel in the songs that he sings
My angel Gabriel
My angel Gabriel
My angel Gabriel
My angel Gabriel
My angel Gabriel
My angel Gabriel
My angel
My angel
My angel
Gabriel
Gabriel
Gabriel
Gabriel
Traduzione
Posso volare
Ma voglio le sue ali
Posso brillare, anche nell’oscurità
Ma desidero ardentemente la luce che porta
Goditi le canzoni che canta
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Posso amare
Ma ho bisogno del suo cuore
Sono forte, anche da solo
Ma da lui non voglio mai separarmi
È stato lì sin dall’inizio
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Benedici il giorno in cui è nato
Le ali di Angel lo hanno portato da me
Celeste
Posso volare
Ma voglio le sue ali
Posso brillare, anche nell’oscurità
Ma desidero ardentemente la luce che porta
Goditi le canzoni che canta
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Il mio angelo Gabriele
Mio angelo
Mio angelo
Mio angelo
Gabriel
Gabriel
Gabriel
Gabriel