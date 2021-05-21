Testo Gabriel. Enula pubblica oggi il nuovo brano che fa parte del suo primo EP Con(torta), in uscita venerdì 21 maggio.

Testo Gabriel di Enula (fonte Angolo Testi)

I can fly

But I want his wings

I can shine, even in the darkness

But I crave the light that he brings

Revel in the songs that he sings

My angel Gabriel

I can love

But I need his heart

I am strong, even on my own

But from him I never want to part

He’s been there since the very start

My angel Gabriel

My angel Gabriel

Bless the day he came to be

Angel’s wings carried him to me

Heavenly

I can fly

But I want his wings

I can shine, even in the darkness

But I crave the light that he brings

Revel in the songs that he sings

My angel Gabriel

My angel Gabriel

My angel Gabriel

My angel Gabriel

My angel Gabriel

My angel Gabriel

My angel

My angel

My angel

Gabriel

Gabriel

Gabriel

Gabriel

Traduzione

Posso volare

Ma voglio le sue ali

Posso brillare, anche nell’oscurità

Ma desidero ardentemente la luce che porta

Goditi le canzoni che canta

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Posso amare

Ma ho bisogno del suo cuore

Sono forte, anche da solo

Ma da lui non voglio mai separarmi

È stato lì sin dall’inizio

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Benedici il giorno in cui è nato

Le ali di Angel lo hanno portato da me

Celeste

Posso volare

Ma voglio le sue ali

Posso brillare, anche nell’oscurità

Ma desidero ardentemente la luce che porta

Goditi le canzoni che canta

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Il mio angelo Gabriele

Mio angelo

Mio angelo

Mio angelo

Gabriel

Gabriel

Gabriel

Gabriel