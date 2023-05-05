Ed Sheeran – Boat: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

Boat è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo Boat di Ed Sheeran

Came in for the embers

Stayed out for the breeze

I need to feel elements to remind me

There’s beauty when it’s bleak

Stuck out long before lights down

Why do I breathe?

Oh I know

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

The stones crash on the boardwalk

The wind rush through the trees

I keep my eyes peeled

The memories always fall short

Of what we could have been

Left out long before last call

What do I need?

Oh I know

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

The waves won’t break my boat

The more that I love the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won’t

And the waves won’t break my boat

Traduzione

Sono entrato attraverso le braci

Sono rimasto fuori per la brezza

Ho bisogno di sentire elementi che me lo ricordino

C’è della bellezza quando è cupo

Bloccato molto prima che le luci si fossero spente

Perché respiro?

Oh lo so

Più amo, meno sento

Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali

Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so

Forse non lo farò

Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Le pietre si schiantano sul lungomare

Il vento si precipita tra gli alberi

Tengo gli occhi aperti

I ricordi sono sempre scarsi

Di quello che saremmo potuti essere

Lasciato fuori molto prima dell’ultima chiamata

Di cosa ho bisogno?

Oh lo so

Più amo, meno sento

Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali

Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so

Forse non lo farò

Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Più amo, meno sento

Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali

Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so

Forse non lo farò

E le onde non romperanno la mia barca