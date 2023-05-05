GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Boat: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
 Boat è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo Boat di Ed Sheeran

Came in for the embers
Stayed out for the breeze
I need to feel elements to remind me
There’s beauty when it’s bleak

Stuck out long before lights down
Why do I breathe?

Oh I know

The more that I love the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal but I know
Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t break my boat

The stones crash on the boardwalk
The wind rush through the trees
I keep my eyes peeled
The memories always fall short
Of what we could have been

Left out long before last call
What do I need?

Oh I know

The more that I love the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal but I know
Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t break my boat
The waves won’t break my boat

The more that I love the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal but I know
Maybe I won’t

And the waves won’t break my boat

Traduzione

Sono entrato attraverso le braci
Sono rimasto fuori per la brezza
Ho bisogno di sentire elementi che me lo ricordino
C’è della bellezza quando è cupo

Bloccato molto prima che le luci si fossero spente
Perché respiro?

Oh lo so

Più amo, meno sento
Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali
Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so
Forse non lo farò

Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca
Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Le pietre si schiantano sul lungomare
Il vento si precipita tra gli alberi
Tengo gli occhi aperti
I ricordi sono sempre scarsi
Di quello che saremmo potuti essere

Lasciato fuori molto prima dell’ultima chiamata
Di cosa ho bisogno?

Oh lo so

Più amo, meno sento
Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali
Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so
Forse non lo farò

Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca
Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca
Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca
Le onde non romperanno la mia barca

Più amo, meno sento
Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali
Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so
Forse non lo farò

E le onde non romperanno la mia barca

