Ed Sheeran – Boat: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 Boat è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo Boat di Ed Sheeran Came in for the embers Stayed out for the breeze I need to feel elements to remind me There’s beauty when it’s bleak Stuck out long before lights down Why do I breathe? Oh I know The more that I love the less that I feel The times that I jumped never were real They say that all scars will heal but I know Maybe I won’t But the waves won’t break my boat But the waves won’t break my boat The stones crash on the boardwalk The wind rush through the trees I keep my eyes peeled The memories always fall short Of what we could have been Left out long before last call What do I need? Oh I know The more that I love the less that I feel The times that I jumped never were real They say that all scars will heal but I know Maybe I won’t But the waves won’t break my boat But the waves won’t break my boat But the waves won’t break my boat The waves won’t break my boat The more that I love the less that I feel The times that I jumped never were real They say that all scars will heal but I know Maybe I won’t And the waves won’t break my boat Traduzione Sono entrato attraverso le braci Sono rimasto fuori per la brezza Ho bisogno di sentire elementi che me lo ricordino C’è della bellezza quando è cupo Bloccato molto prima che le luci si fossero spente Perché respiro? Oh lo so Più amo, meno sento Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so Forse non lo farò Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca Le pietre si schiantano sul lungomare Il vento si precipita tra gli alberi Tengo gli occhi aperti I ricordi sono sempre scarsi Di quello che saremmo potuti essere Lasciato fuori molto prima dell’ultima chiamata Di cosa ho bisogno? Oh lo so Più amo, meno sento Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so Forse non lo farò Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca Ma le onde non romperanno la mia barca Le onde non romperanno la mia barca Più amo, meno sento Le volte in cui ho saltato non sono mai state reali Dicono che tutte le cicatrici guariranno ma io lo so Forse non lo farò E le onde non romperanno la mia barca