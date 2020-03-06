Demi Lovato: video, testo e traduzione di I Love Me

Demi Lovato è tornata con un nuovo singolo che anticipa il suo prossimo album! Si tratta di I Love Me, un brano potente che parla dell’accettazione di se stessi e di amarsi per quello che si è.

Per la cantante è un momento molto importante e dopo la toccante Anyone presentata ai Grammy Awards un ritorno importante, con un video altrettanto potente.

Qui per guardare il video di I Love Me di Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

Flippin’ through all these magazines

Tellin’ me who I’m supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can’t see what I am, I just see what I’m not

I’m guilty ’bout everything that I eat (Every single day)

Feelin’ myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

[Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myselfBut I’m an expert at giving love to somebody elseI, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eyeMe, myself and I [Chorus] Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?And I always got my finger on the self-destructI wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)Why am I always looking for a ride or die?‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for lifeAfter all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

[Verse 2] Haters that live on the internet (On the internet)Live in my head, should be paying rentI’m way too good at listening (Listening)All these comments fucking up my energy (Energy) [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myselfBut I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eyeMe, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh) [Chorus] Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?And I always got my finger on the self-destructI wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)Why am I always looking for a ride or die?‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for lifeAfter all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)I wonder when I love me is enough (Is enough; yeah, yeah, yeah)

Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

Traduzione di Demi Lovato

[Bridge] I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shitBut I’m a ten out of ten even when I forgetI, I, I, I, I (I’m a ten out of ten, don’t you ever forget it)I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shitBut I’m a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)I, I, I, I, I (Yeah) [Post-Chorus] Yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah, yeah(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Sfogliando tutte queste riviste

Dimmi chi dovrei essere

Troppo bravo a mimetizzarsi

Non riesco a vedere cosa sono, vedo solo cosa non sono

Sono colpevole di tutto ciò che mangio (ogni singolo giorno)

Sentire me stesso è un crimine

Sabotaggio di livello Jedi

Le voci nella mia testa compongono il mio entourage

Perché sono una cintura nera quando mi sto picchiando addosso

Ma sono un esperto nel dare amore a qualcun altro

Io, io, me stesso e non vedo gli occhi

Me me stesso e io

Oh, perché mi paragono a tutti?

E ho sempre avuto il dito sull’autodistruzione

Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)

Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)

Perché cerco sempre un passaggio o muoio?

Perché il mio è l’unico cuore che avrò per la vita

Dopo tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo (Tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo)

Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza, mmm (Sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza

(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza

Haters che vivono su Internet (su Internet)

Vivo nella mia testa, dovrebbe pagare l’affitto

Sono troppo bravo ad ascoltare (ascoltare)

Tutti questi commenti fottendo la mia energia (Energia)

Perché sono una cintura nera quando mi sto picchiando addosso

Ma sono un esperto nel dare amore a qualcun altro (Esperto)

Io, io, me stesso e non vedo gli occhi

Io, me stesso ed io (Sì, sì,

Oh, perché mi paragono a tutti?

E ho sempre avuto il dito sull’autodistruzione

Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)

Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)

Perché cerco sempre un passaggio o muoio?

Perché il mio è l’unico cuore che avrò per la vita

Dopo tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo (Tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo)

Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (è abbastanza; sì, sì, sì)

È abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Sì

(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza

(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza

Sono il mio peggior critico, parlo un sacco di merda

Ma sono un dieci su dieci anche quando dimentico

Io, io, io, io (sono un dieci su dieci, non dimenticarlo mai)

Sono il mio peggior critico, parlo un sacco di merda

Ma sono un dieci su dieci, anche quando dimentico (Ehi, oh)

Io, io, io, io (