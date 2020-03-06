Demi Lovato: video, testo e traduzione di I Love Me

Demi Lovato è tornata con un nuovo singolo che anticipa il suo prossimo album! Si tratta di I Love Me, un brano potente che parla dell’accettazione di se stessi e di amarsi per quello che si è.
Per la cantante è un momento molto importante e dopo la toccante Anyone presentata ai Grammy Awards un ritorno importante, con un video altrettanto potente.
Testo
Flippin’ through all these magazines
Tellin’ me who I’m supposed to be
Way too good at camouflage
Can’t see what I am, I just see what I’m not
I’m guilty ’bout everything that I eat (Every single day)
Feelin’ myself is a felony
Jedi level sabotage
Voices in my head make up my entourage
But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else
I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eye
Me, myself and I [Chorus] Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self-destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die?
‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
Live in my head, should be paying rent
I’m way too good at listening (Listening)
All these comments fucking up my energy (Energy) [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself
But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)
I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eye
Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh) [Chorus] Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self-destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die?
‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Is enough; yeah, yeah, yeah)
Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
But I’m a ten out of ten even when I forget
I, I, I, I, I (I’m a ten out of ten, don’t you ever forget it)
I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit
But I’m a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)
I, I, I, I, I (Yeah) [Post-Chorus] Yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah, yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Traduzione di Demi Lovato
Sfogliando tutte queste riviste
Dimmi chi dovrei essere
Troppo bravo a mimetizzarsi
Non riesco a vedere cosa sono, vedo solo cosa non sono
Sono colpevole di tutto ciò che mangio (ogni singolo giorno)
Sentire me stesso è un crimine
Sabotaggio di livello Jedi
Le voci nella mia testa compongono il mio entourage
Perché sono una cintura nera quando mi sto picchiando addosso
Ma sono un esperto nel dare amore a qualcun altro
Io, io, me stesso e non vedo gli occhi
Me me stesso e io
Oh, perché mi paragono a tutti?
E ho sempre avuto il dito sull’autodistruzione
Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)
Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)
Perché cerco sempre un passaggio o muoio?
Perché il mio è l’unico cuore che avrò per la vita
Dopo tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo (Tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo)
Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza, mmm (Sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza
(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza
Haters che vivono su Internet (su Internet)
Vivo nella mia testa, dovrebbe pagare l’affitto
Sono troppo bravo ad ascoltare (ascoltare)
Tutti questi commenti fottendo la mia energia (Energia)
Perché sono una cintura nera quando mi sto picchiando addosso
Ma sono un esperto nel dare amore a qualcun altro (Esperto)
Io, io, me stesso e non vedo gli occhi
Io, me stesso ed io (Sì, sì,
Oh, perché mi paragono a tutti?
E ho sempre avuto il dito sull’autodistruzione
Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)
Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì)
Perché cerco sempre un passaggio o muoio?
Perché il mio è l’unico cuore che avrò per la vita
Dopo tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo (Tutte le volte che sono andato a rovinarlo)
Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza (è abbastanza; sì, sì, sì)
È abbastanza (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Sì
(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza
(Sì, sì, sì, sì) Mi chiedo quando mi amo è abbastanza
Sono il mio peggior critico, parlo un sacco di merda
Ma sono un dieci su dieci anche quando dimentico
Io, io, io, io (sono un dieci su dieci, non dimenticarlo mai)
Sono il mio peggior critico, parlo un sacco di merda
Ma sono un dieci su dieci, anche quando dimentico (Ehi, oh)
Io, io, io, io (