Demi Lovato: audio, testo e traduzione di In The Mirror

Demi Lovato fa parte della colonna sonora del film Eurovision Song Contest: La Storia dei Fire Saga. Il brano, dal titolo In The Mirror fa parte del film ed è stata rilasciato oggi in occasione della messa in onda su Netflix.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di In The Mirror di Demi Lovato
Audio di In The Mirror
Testo
I lived my life like a hurricane
Twenty-four seven ’til I go insane
I’m on a rocket to heaven
Everybody loves me
I’m surrounded by people
Wishing me well as I’m taking flight
I got everything I wished for
If everything is so right
Like I’m the loneliest girl in the world
Like I’m the loneliest, loneliest girl
Like there’s a dark other half of me
A part of me I can’t see
Unless I’m looking in the mirror
Unless I’m looking in the mirror
Unless I’m looking in the mirror [Verse 2] I got new friends, they’re crazy (They’re crazy)
Every night is a party until 4 AM
I’m hurting from dancing (From dancing)
Like there’s no tomorrow
I’m so busy, booked solid
Wish I could do more
Yes, I wish I could
My dreams are at the doorstep (Dreams are at the doorstep)
If everything is so good [Chorus] Why does it feel
Like I’m the loneliest girl in the world
Like I’m the loneliest, loneliest girl (In the world, yeah)
Like there’s a dark other half of me
A part of me I can’t see
Unless I’m looking in the mirror (Unless I’m looking in the mirror)
Unless I’m looking in the mirror (Unless I’m looking in the mirror)
Unless I’m looking in the mirror (Unless I’m, unless I’m, unless I’m)
Unless I’m looking in the mirror [Outro] Unless I’m looking in the mirror, mm-hmm
Traduzione