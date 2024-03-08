Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Bye scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Marzo 2024 Bye è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024. Il progetto è il seguito del suo acclamato disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Bye di Ariana Grande Bye-bye Boy, bye, hmm Hmm Bye-bye Boy, bye It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah This ain’t the first time I’ve been hostage to these tears I can’t believe I’m finally moving through my fears At least I know how hard we tried, both you and me Didn’t we? Didn’t we? So I grab my stuff Courtney just pulled up in the drive way It’s time Bye-bye Boy, bye Bye-bye It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah Bye-bye I’m taking what’s mine, yeah Bye-bye It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah You know? I’m stronger than I think Usually, I’d join you on the floor But this dance ain’t for me Boy, just turn the music up Maybe someday we’ll look back with love Didn’t think you’d lose me Now it’s just too late to choose me So I grab my stuff (Ooh) Courtney just pulled up in the drive way It’s time (It’s time) Bye-bye Boy, bye (Boy, bye) Bye-bye It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah Bye-bye I’m taking what’s mine, yeah (Taking what’s mine) Bye-bye It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah Now it’s certainly bittersweet This hook feels too hard to sing But it’s better than repeat (Than repeat, than repeat, than repeat) Traduzione Ciao ciao Ragazzo, ciao, hmm Hmm Ciao ciao Ragazzo, ciao È finita, è finita, oh sì Non è la prima volta che sono ostaggio di queste lacrime Non posso credere che sto finalmente superando le mie paure Almeno so quanto ci abbiamo provato, sia tu che io Non è vero? Non è vero? Quindi prendo la mia roba Courtney si è appena fermata nel vialetto È tempo Ciao ciao Ragazzo, ciao Ciao ciao È finita, è finita, oh sì Ciao ciao Prendo ciò che è mio, sì Ciao ciao È finita, è finita, oh sì Sai? Sono più forte di quanto penso Di solito, mi univo a te sul pavimento Ma questo ballo non fa per me Ragazzo, alza il volume della musica Forse un giorno guarderemo indietro con amore Non pensavo che mi avresti perso Ora è semplicemente troppo tardi per scegliermi Quindi prendo la mia roba (Ooh) Courtney si è appena fermata nel vialetto È ora (è ora) Ciao ciao Ragazzo, ciao (ragazzo, ciao) Ciao ciao È finita, è finita, oh sì Ciao ciao Sto prendendo ciò che è mio, sì (prendendo ciò che è mio) Ciao ciao È finita, è finita, oh sì Adesso è certamente agrodolce Questo ritornello sembra troppo difficile da cantare Ma è meglio che ripetere (che ripetere, che ripetere, che ripetere) Cosa ne pensate di Bye di Ariana Grande?