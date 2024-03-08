GingerGeneration.it

Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Bye

scritto da Giovanna Codella
eternal sunshine ariana grande

Bye è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024.

Il progetto è il seguito del suo acclamato disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions.

Testo Bye di Ariana Grande

Bye-bye
Boy, bye, hmm
Hmm
Bye-bye
Boy, bye
It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

This ain’t the first time I’ve been hostage to these tears
I can’t believe I’m finally moving through my fears
At least I know how hard we tried, both you and me
Didn’t we? Didn’t we?

So I grab my stuff
Courtney just pulled up in the drive way
It’s time

Bye-bye
Boy, bye
Bye-bye
It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah
Bye-bye
I’m taking what’s mine, yeah
Bye-bye
It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

You know? I’m stronger than I think
Usually, I’d join you on the floor
But this dance ain’t for me
Boy, just turn the music up
Maybe someday we’ll look back with love
Didn’t think you’d lose me
Now it’s just too late to choose me

So I grab my stuff (Ooh)
Courtney just pulled up in the drive way
It’s time (It’s time)

Bye-bye
Boy, bye (Boy, bye)
Bye-bye
It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah
Bye-bye
I’m taking what’s mine, yeah (Taking what’s mine)
Bye-bye
It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

Now it’s certainly bittersweet
This hook feels too hard to sing
But it’s better than repeat (Than repeat, than repeat, than repeat)

Traduzione

Ciao ciao
Ragazzo, ciao, hmm
Hmm
Ciao ciao
Ragazzo, ciao
È finita, è finita, oh sì

Non è la prima volta che sono ostaggio di queste lacrime
Non posso credere che sto finalmente superando le mie paure
Almeno so quanto ci abbiamo provato, sia tu che io
Non è vero? Non è vero?

Quindi prendo la mia roba
Courtney si è appena fermata nel vialetto
È tempo

Ciao ciao
Ragazzo, ciao
Ciao ciao
È finita, è finita, oh sì
Ciao ciao
Prendo ciò che è mio, sì
Ciao ciao
È finita, è finita, oh sì

Sai? Sono più forte di quanto penso
Di solito, mi univo a te sul pavimento
Ma questo ballo non fa per me
Ragazzo, alza il volume della musica
Forse un giorno guarderemo indietro con amore
Non pensavo che mi avresti perso
Ora è semplicemente troppo tardi per scegliermi

Quindi prendo la mia roba (Ooh)
Courtney si è appena fermata nel vialetto
È ora (è ora)

Ciao ciao
Ragazzo, ciao (ragazzo, ciao)
Ciao ciao
È finita, è finita, oh sì
Ciao ciao
Sto prendendo ciò che è mio, sì (prendendo ciò che è mio)
Ciao ciao
È finita, è finita, oh sì

Adesso è certamente agrodolce
Questo ritornello sembra troppo difficile da cantare
Ma è meglio che ripetere (che ripetere, che ripetere, che ripetere)

Cosa ne pensate di Bye di Ariana Grande?

