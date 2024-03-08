Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Bye

Bye è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024.

Il progetto è il seguito del suo acclamato disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Bye di Ariana Grande

Bye-bye

Boy, bye, hmm

Hmm

Bye-bye

Boy, bye

It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

This ain’t the first time I’ve been hostage to these tears

I can’t believe I’m finally moving through my fears

At least I know how hard we tried, both you and me

Didn’t we? Didn’t we?

So I grab my stuff

Courtney just pulled up in the drive way

It’s time

Bye-bye

Boy, bye

Bye-bye

It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

Bye-bye

I’m taking what’s mine, yeah

Bye-bye

It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

You know? I’m stronger than I think

Usually, I’d join you on the floor

But this dance ain’t for me

Boy, just turn the music up

Maybe someday we’ll look back with love

Didn’t think you’d lose me

Now it’s just too late to choose me

So I grab my stuff (Ooh)

Courtney just pulled up in the drive way

It’s time (It’s time)

Bye-bye

Boy, bye (Boy, bye)

Bye-bye

It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

Bye-bye

I’m taking what’s mine, yeah (Taking what’s mine)

Bye-bye

It’s over, it’s over, oh yeah

Now it’s certainly bittersweet

This hook feels too hard to sing

But it’s better than repeat (Than repeat, than repeat, than repeat)

Traduzione

Ciao ciao

Ragazzo, ciao, hmm

Hmm

Ciao ciao

Ragazzo, ciao

È finita, è finita, oh sì

Non è la prima volta che sono ostaggio di queste lacrime

Non posso credere che sto finalmente superando le mie paure

Almeno so quanto ci abbiamo provato, sia tu che io

Non è vero? Non è vero?

Quindi prendo la mia roba

Courtney si è appena fermata nel vialetto

È tempo

Ciao ciao

Ragazzo, ciao

Ciao ciao

È finita, è finita, oh sì

Ciao ciao

Prendo ciò che è mio, sì

Ciao ciao

È finita, è finita, oh sì

Sai? Sono più forte di quanto penso

Di solito, mi univo a te sul pavimento

Ma questo ballo non fa per me

Ragazzo, alza il volume della musica

Forse un giorno guarderemo indietro con amore

Non pensavo che mi avresti perso

Ora è semplicemente troppo tardi per scegliermi

Quindi prendo la mia roba (Ooh)

Courtney si è appena fermata nel vialetto

È ora (è ora)

Ciao ciao

Ragazzo, ciao (ragazzo, ciao)

Ciao ciao

È finita, è finita, oh sì

Ciao ciao

Sto prendendo ciò che è mio, sì (prendendo ciò che è mio)

Ciao ciao

È finita, è finita, oh sì

Adesso è certamente agrodolce

Questo ritornello sembra troppo difficile da cantare

Ma è meglio che ripetere (che ripetere, che ripetere, che ripetere)

Cosa ne pensate di Bye di Ariana Grande?