Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Intro (end of the world) scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Marzo 2024 Intro (end of the world) è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024. Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Intro (end of the world) di Ariana Grande Uh How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship? Aren’t you really supposed to know that shit? Feel it in your bones and own that shit? I don’t know Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinking ‘bout for like five weeks Wonder if he’s thinking ‘bout it too and smiling Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspiring me Wonder if he’s judging me like I am right now I don’t care I’d rather tell the truth (Truth) Than make it worse for you, mmh (You) If the sun refused to shine Baby, would I still be your lover? Would you want me there? If the moon went dark tonight And if it all ended tomorrow Would I be the one on your mind, your mind, your mind? And if it all ended tomorrow Would you be the one on mine? Traduzione Eh Come posso sapere se ho la relazione giusta? Non dovresti davvero sapere quella m***da? Lo senti nelle ossa e possiedi quella m***da? Non lo so Poi ho avuto questa interazione a cui pensavo da circa cinque settimane Mi chiedo se anche lui ci stia pensando e stia sorridendo Mi chiedo se sa che è stato quello che mi ha ispirato Mi chiedo se mi stia giudicando come sto facendo in questo momento Non mi interessa Preferisco dire la verità (Verità) Piuttosto che peggiorare le cose per te, mmh (tu) Se il sole si rifiutasse di splendere Tesoro, sarei ancora la tua amante? Mi vorresti lì? Se la luna si oscurasse stanotte E se tutto finisse domani Sarei quello nella tua mente, nella tua mente, nella tua mente? E se tutto finisse domani Saresti quello sul mio? Cosa ne pensate di Intro (end of the world) di Ariana Grande?