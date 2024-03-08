GingerGeneration.it

Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione di Intro (end of the world)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
eternal sunshine ariana grande

Intro (end of the world) è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024.

Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions.

Testo Intro (end of the world) di  Ariana Grande

Uh
How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?
Aren’t you really supposed to know that shit?
Feel it in your bones and own that shit? I don’t know
Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinking ‘bout for like five weeks
Wonder if he’s thinking ‘bout it too and smiling
Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspiring me
Wonder if he’s judging me like I am right now

I don’t care
I’d rather tell the truth (Truth)
Than make it worse for you, mmh (You)

If the sun refused to shine
Baby, would I still be your lover?
Would you want me there?
If the moon went dark tonight
And if it all ended tomorrow
Would I be the one on your mind, your mind, your mind?
And if it all ended tomorrow
Would you be the one on mine?

Traduzione

Eh
Come posso sapere se ho la relazione giusta?
Non dovresti davvero sapere quella m***da?
Lo senti nelle ossa e possiedi quella m***da? Non lo so
Poi ho avuto questa interazione a cui pensavo da circa cinque settimane
Mi chiedo se anche lui ci stia pensando e stia sorridendo
Mi chiedo se sa che è stato quello che mi ha ispirato
Mi chiedo se mi stia giudicando come sto facendo in questo momento

Non mi interessa
Preferisco dire la verità (Verità)
Piuttosto che peggiorare le cose per te, mmh (tu)

Se il sole si rifiutasse di splendere
Tesoro, sarei ancora la tua amante?
Mi vorresti lì?
Se la luna si oscurasse stanotte
E se tutto finisse domani
Sarei quello nella tua mente, nella tua mente, nella tua mente?
E se tutto finisse domani
Saresti quello sul mio?

Cosa ne pensate di Intro (end of the world) di Ariana Grande?

