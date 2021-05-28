Butter Hotter Remix: i BTS pubblicano una nuova versione del singolo!

Testo

Smooth like butter

Like a criminal undercover

Gon’ pop like trouble

Breakin’ into your heart like that

Cool shade stunner

Yeah I owe it all to my mother

Hot like summer

Yeah I’m makin’ you sweat like that

Break it down

ginger

Oh when I look in the mirror

I’ll melt your heart into 2

I got that superstar glow so

Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

Smooth like butter

Pull you in like no other

Don’t need no Usher

To remind me you got it bad

Ain’t no other

That can sweep you up like a robber

Straight up, I got ya

Makin’ you fall like that

Break it down

ginger

Oh when I look in the mirror

I’ll melt your heart into 2

I got that superstar glow so

Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll, Get it, let it roll, Get it, let it roll

No ice on my wrist

I’m that n-ice guy

Got that right body and that right mind

Rollin’ up to party got the right vibe

Smooth like butter

Hate us love us

Fresh boy pull up and we lay low

All the playas get movin’ when the bass low

Got ARMY right behind us when we say so

Let’s go

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

Smooth like (butter)

Cool shade (stunner)

And you know we don’t stop

Hot like (summer)

Ain’t no (bummer)

You be like oh my god

We gon’ make you rock and you say (yeah)

We gon’ make you bounce and you say (yeah)

Hotter?

Sweeter!

Cooler?

Butter!

Get it, let it roll

Traduzione

liscio come il burro

come un criminale sotto copertura

esploderò come un problema

piomberò sul tuo cuore come

uno schianto dall’ombra fredda

yeah devo tutto a mia madre

caldo come l’estate

yeah ti faccio sudare così

vai fallo partire!

oh quando guado nello specchio

io faccio sciogliere il tuo cuore in due

ho quel luccichio da superstar quindi

fai il boogie tipo

fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore)

in alto come la luna, fai festa con me baby

io so di avere quel cal0re

lascia che io ti mostri, perché parlare è da sfigati

fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore) (batitto del cuore)

prendilo, fallo girare

liscio come burro

ti spingo dentro come nessun’altra

non c’è bisognod di Usher

per ricordarti che tu mi hai in pugno (NdT: citazione di U got it bad, una delle canzoni più famose del cantante Usher)

non c’è nessun altro

che ti possa rubare come rapinatore

datti un tono, io ti ho conquistata

ti faccio innamorare come

vai fallo partire!

oh quando guado nello specchio

io faccio sciogliere il tuo cuore in due

ho quel luccichio da superstar quindi

fai il boogie tipo

ginger

fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore)

in alto come la luna, fai festa con me baby

io so di avere quel cal0re

lascia che io ti mostri, perché parlare è da sfigati

fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore) (batitto del cuore)

prendilo, fallo girare

prendil0, fallo girare

prendil0, fallo girare

non ci sono gioielli sul mio polso

io sono quel ragazzo carino

che ha il corpo giusto e la testa giusta

entro nella festa con il giusto atteggiamento

liscio coe burro

odiaci amaci

un ragazzo figo si tira su, mentre noi ci andiamo piano

tutti i giocatori si muovono quando il basso è basso

ho l’Army dietro di me quando lo diciamo

andiamo!

fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore)

in alto come la luna, fai festa con me baby

io so di avere quel cal0re

lascia che io ti mostri, perché parlare è da sfigati

fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore) (batitto del cuore)

prendilo, fallo girare

liscio come (burro)

un’ombra fredda (uno schianto)

e tu sai che non ci fermiamo

caldo come (l’estate)

non ci sono (sfighe)

tu sei tipo oh mio dio

ti faremo scatenare e tu dirai (yeah)

ti faremo saltare e tu dirai (yeah)

più caldo?, più dolce!, più freddo?

Burro!

prendilo, fallo girare