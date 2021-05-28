Butter Hotter Remix: i BTS pubblicano una nuova versione del singolo!

Ad una settimana di distanza dalla pubblicazione del singolo, i BTS sono tornati con un remix di Butter, il loro nuovo brano! Butter Hottter remix è disponibile da oggi, 28 maggio, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store!
Il remix di Butter, che ha un piglio più elettronico rispetto al pezzo originale, è anche accompagnato da un MV che potete recuperare qui!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Butter Hotter Remix dei BTS!
Testo
Smooth like butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon’ pop like trouble
Breakin’ into your heart like that
Cool shade stunner
Yeah I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah I’m makin’ you sweat like that
Break it down
ginger
Oh when I look in the mirror
I’ll melt your heart into 2
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
Smooth like butter
Pull you in like no other
Don’t need no Usher
To remind me you got it bad
Ain’t no other
That can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I got ya
Makin’ you fall like that
Break it down
ginger
Oh when I look in the mirror
I’ll melt your heart into 2
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll, Get it, let it roll, Get it, let it roll
No ice on my wrist
I’m that n-ice guy
Got that right body and that right mind
Rollin’ up to party got the right vibe
Smooth like butter
Hate us love us
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin’ when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let’s go
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
Smooth like (butter)
Cool shade (stunner)
And you know we don’t stop
Hot like (summer)
Ain’t no (bummer)
You be like oh my god
We gon’ make you rock and you say (yeah)
We gon’ make you bounce and you say (yeah)
Hotter?
Sweeter!
Cooler?
Butter!
Get it, let it roll
Traduzione
liscio come il burro
come un criminale sotto copertura
esploderò come un problema
piomberò sul tuo cuore come
uno schianto dall’ombra fredda
yeah devo tutto a mia madre
caldo come l’estate
yeah ti faccio sudare così
vai fallo partire!
oh quando guado nello specchio
io faccio sciogliere il tuo cuore in due
ho quel luccichio da superstar quindi
fai il boogie tipo
fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore)
in alto come la luna, fai festa con me baby
io so di avere quel cal0re
lascia che io ti mostri, perché parlare è da sfigati
fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore) (batitto del cuore)
prendilo, fallo girare
liscio come burro
ti spingo dentro come nessun’altra
non c’è bisognod di Usher
per ricordarti che tu mi hai in pugno (NdT: citazione di U got it bad, una delle canzoni più famose del cantante Usher)
non c’è nessun altro
che ti possa rubare come rapinatore
datti un tono, io ti ho conquistata
ti faccio innamorare come
vai fallo partire!
oh quando guado nello specchio
io faccio sciogliere il tuo cuore in due
ho quel luccichio da superstar quindi
fai il boogie tipo
ginger
fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore)
in alto come la luna, fai festa con me baby
io so di avere quel cal0re
lascia che io ti mostri, perché parlare è da sfigati
fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore) (batitto del cuore)
prendilo, fallo girare
prendil0, fallo girare
prendil0, fallo girare
non ci sono gioielli sul mio polso
io sono quel ragazzo carino
che ha il corpo giusto e la testa giusta
entro nella festa con il giusto atteggiamento
liscio coe burro
odiaci amaci
un ragazzo figo si tira su, mentre noi ci andiamo piano
tutti i giocatori si muovono quando il basso è basso
ho l’Army dietro di me quando lo diciamo
andiamo!
fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore)
in alto come la luna, fai festa con me baby
io so di avere quel cal0re
lascia che io ti mostri, perché parlare è da sfigati
fai un passo a destra e a sinistra seguendo il mio beat (battito del cuore) (batitto del cuore)
prendilo, fallo girare
liscio come (burro)
un’ombra fredda (uno schianto)
e tu sai che non ci fermiamo
caldo come (l’estate)
non ci sono (sfighe)
tu sei tipo oh mio dio
ti faremo scatenare e tu dirai (yeah)
ti faremo saltare e tu dirai (yeah)
più caldo?, più dolce!, più freddo?
Burro!
prendilo, fallo girare