Si sono tenuti questa notte negli Stati Uniti gli iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021, uno degli eventi musicali più amati oltreoceano. L’awarda show organizzato dalla celebre catena radiofonica, che si è tenuto in presenza con un pubblico numerosoo, anche se con indosso le mascherine.
Fra i vincitori dell’evento segnaliamo in particolare The Weeknd, che si conferma l’artista del mondo. Fra i premi vinti ds Abel Tesfaye anche il premio per canzone dell’anno grazie alla hit Blinding Lights. The Weeknd, inoltre, si è esibito al fianco di Ariana Grande sulle note di Save Your Tears.
Segnaliamo inoltre come vincitori i fan dei BTS, premiati come Miglior Army e Olivia Rodrigo, premiata come miglior social star (alla faccia dei tiktoker!).
Qui sotto trovate la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021!
Song of the Year:
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – VINCITORE
Female Artist of the Year:
Dua Lipa – VINCITORE
Male Artist of the Year:
The Weeknd – VINCITORE
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay – VINCITORE
Best Collaboration:
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – VINCITORE
iHeartRadio Icon Award:
Elton John – VINCITORE
Best Pop Album:
Taylor Swift – folklore – VINCITORE
Best New Pop Artist:
Doja Cat – VINCITORE
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall – VINCITORE
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
twenty one pilots – VINCITORE
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Powfu – VINCITORE
Rock Album of the Year:
AD/DC – Power Up – VINCITORE
Rock Song of the Year:
“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – VINCITORE
Rock Artist of the Year:
The Pretty Reckless – VINCITORE
Country Album of the Year:
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – VINCITORE
Country Song of the Year:
“The Bones” – Maren Morris – VINCITORE
Country Artist of the Year:
Luke Combs – VINCITORE
Best New Country Artist:
Gabby Barrett – VINCITORE
Dance Album of the Year:
Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – VINCITORE
Dance Song of the Year:
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – VINCITORE
Dance Artist of the Year:
Marshmello – VINCITORE
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
Lil Baby – My Turn – VINCITORE
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE
R&B Album of the Year:
Jhene Aiko – Chilombo – VINCITORE
R&B Song of the Year:
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – VINCITORE
R&B Artist of the Year:
H.E.R. – VINCITORE
Best New R&B Artist:
Snoh Aalegra – VINCITORE
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – VINCITORE
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
J Balvin – VINCITORE
Best New Latin Artist:
Rauw Alejandro – VINCITORE
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! – VINCITORE
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal – VINCITORE
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Christian Nodal – VINCITORE
Producer of the Year:
Max Martin – VINCITORE
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley – VINCITORE
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):
“Adore You” – Harry Styles – VINCITORE
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):
“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover – VINCITORE
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)
#BTSARMY – BTS – VINCITORE
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):
“Dynamite” – BTS – VINCITORE
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):
Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE
Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):
BTS – Son Sung Deuk – VINCITORE
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – VINCITORE
Titanium Song of the Year:
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE
Titanium Artist of the Year
The Weeknd – VINCITORE
Label of the Year:
Republic Records – VINCITORE