iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori

di Alberto Muraro
Si sono tenuti questa notte negli Stati Uniti gli iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021, uno degli eventi musicali più amati oltreoceano. L’awarda show organizzato dalla celebre catena radiofonica, che si è tenuto in presenza con un pubblico numerosoo, anche se con indosso le mascherine.

iheart radio music awards 2021

Fra i vincitori dell’evento segnaliamo in particolare The Weeknd, che si conferma l’artista del mondo. Fra i premi vinti ds Abel Tesfaye anche il premio per canzone dell’anno grazie alla hit Blinding Lights. The Weeknd, inoltre, si è esibito al fianco di Ariana Grande sulle note di Save Your Tears.

 

Segnaliamo inoltre come vincitori i fan dei BTS, premiati come Miglior Army e Olivia Rodrigo, premiata come miglior social star (alla faccia dei tiktoker!).

The Weeknd Acceptance Speech - Song Of The Year | 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

 

Qui sotto trovate la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021!

Song of the Year:
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa – VINCITORE

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay – VINCITORE

Best Collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – VINCITORE

iHeartRadio Icon Award:
Elton John – VINCITORE

Best Pop Album:
Taylor Swift – folklore – VINCITORE

Best New Pop Artist:
Doja Cat – VINCITORE

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall – VINCITORE

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

twenty one pilots – VINCITORE

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Powfu – VINCITORE

Rock Album of the Year:
AD/DC – Power Up – VINCITORE

Rock Song of the Year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – VINCITORE

Rock Artist of the Year:
The Pretty Reckless – VINCITORE

Country Album of the Year:
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – VINCITORE

Country Song of the Year:
“The Bones” – Maren Morris – VINCITORE

Country Artist of the Year:
Luke Combs – VINCITORE

Best New Country Artist:
Gabby Barrett – VINCITORE

Dance Album of the Year:
Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – VINCITORE

Dance Song of the Year:
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – VINCITORE

Dance Artist of the Year:
Marshmello – VINCITORE

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
Lil Baby – My Turn – VINCITORE

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE

R&B Album of the Year:
Jhene Aiko – Chilombo – VINCITORE

R&B Song of the Year:
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – VINCITORE

R&B Artist of the Year:
H.E.R. – VINCITORE

Best New R&B Artist:
Snoh Aalegra – VINCITORE

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – VINCITORE

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

J Balvin – VINCITORE

Best New Latin Artist:

Rauw Alejandro – VINCITORE

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! – VINCITORE

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal – VINCITORE

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal – VINCITORE

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin – VINCITORE

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley – VINCITORE

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):
“Adore You” – Harry Styles – VINCITORE

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):
“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover – VINCITORE

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)
#BTSARMY – BTS – VINCITORE

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

“Dynamite” – BTS – VINCITORE

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE

Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):
BTS – Son Sung Deuk – VINCITORE

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Titanium Song of the Year:
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE

Titanium Artist of the Year
The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Label of the Year:
Republic Records – VINCITORE

0
