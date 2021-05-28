Si sono tenuti questa notte negli Stati Uniti gli iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021, uno degli eventi musicali più amati oltreoceano. L’awarda show organizzato dalla celebre catena radiofonica, che si è tenuto in presenza con un pubblico numerosoo, anche se con indosso le mascherine.

Fra i vincitori dell’evento segnaliamo in particolare The Weeknd, che si conferma l’artista del mondo. Fra i premi vinti ds Abel Tesfaye anche il premio per canzone dell’anno grazie alla hit Blinding Lights. The Weeknd, inoltre, si è esibito al fianco di Ariana Grande sulle note di Save Your Tears.

Segnaliamo inoltre come vincitori i fan dei BTS, premiati come Miglior Army e Olivia Rodrigo, premiata come miglior social star (alla faccia dei tiktoker!).

The Weeknd Acceptance Speech - Song Of The Year | 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Qui sotto trovate la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021!

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa – VINCITORE

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay – VINCITORE

Best Collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – VINCITORE

iHeartRadio Icon Award:

Elton John – VINCITORE

Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift – folklore – VINCITORE

Best New Pop Artist:

Doja Cat – VINCITORE

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall – VINCITORE

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

twenty one pilots – VINCITORE

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Powfu – VINCITORE

Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC – Power Up – VINCITORE

Rock Song of the Year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – VINCITORE

Rock Artist of the Year:

The Pretty Reckless – VINCITORE

Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – VINCITORE

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris – VINCITORE

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs – VINCITORE

Best New Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett – VINCITORE

Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – VINCITORE

Dance Song of the Year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – VINCITORE

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello – VINCITORE

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Lil Baby – My Turn – VINCITORE

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Roddy Ricch – VINCITORE

R&B Album of the Year:

Jhene Aiko – Chilombo – VINCITORE

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – VINCITORE

R&B Artist of the Year:

H.E.R. – VINCITORE

Best New R&B Artist:

Snoh Aalegra – VINCITORE

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – VINCITORE

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

J Balvin – VINCITORE

Best New Latin Artist:

Rauw Alejandro – VINCITORE

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! – VINCITORE

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal – VINCITORE

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal – VINCITORE

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin – VINCITORE

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley – VINCITORE

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):

“Adore You” – Harry Styles – VINCITORE

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover – VINCITORE

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)

#BTSARMY – BTS – VINCITORE

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

“Dynamite” – BTS – VINCITORE

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE

Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):

BTS – Son Sung Deuk – VINCITORE

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Titanium Song of the Year:

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE

Titanium Artist of the Year

The Weeknd – VINCITORE

Label of the Year:

Republic Records – VINCITORE