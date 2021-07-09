BTS – Permission to dance: Video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

I BTS hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo estivo: ecco video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Permission to dance.

Si tratta di una canzone dance pop che ha l’intento di “far ballare i cuori al ritmo dell’energia positiva dei BTS”. Si tratta del terzo singolo pubblicato dalla band K-pop nel 2021 dopo i successi di Film out e soprattutto Butter. Da alcune indiscrezioni che sono uscite nelle scorse settimane, sembra che Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga e V abbiamo in programma di pubblicare molto presto il nuovo disco.

Guarda il video ufficiale di Permission to dance:

Testo di Permission to dance dei BTS:

[Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]

It’s the thought of being young

When your heart’s just like a drum

Beating louder with no way to guard it

When it all seems like it’s wrong

Just sing along to Elton John

And to that feeling, we’re just getting started

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]

When the nights get colder

And the rhythms got you falling behind

Just dream about that moment

When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye

Then you say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden

And roll in like we’re dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA, Jung Kook]

There’s always something that’s standing in the way

But if you don’t let it faze ya

You’ll know just how to break

Just keep the right vibe, yeah

‘Cause there’s no looking back

There ain’t no one to prove

We don’t got this on lock (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin]

The wait is over

The time is now so let’s do it right, mm (Yeah)

Yeah we’ll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise (Yeah)

And we’ll say

[Chorus: V, Jin]

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden

And roll in like we’re dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

[Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook]

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

No, we don’t need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]

Well, let me show ya

That we can keep the fire alive, mm

‘Cause it’s not over

Till it’s over, say it one more time

Say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin]

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going (Music’s got me going)

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden (Ooh)

And roll in like we’re dancing fools (Like we’re dancing fools)

[Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook]

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

Traduzione di Permission to dance dei BTS:

[Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]

E’ la cosa difficile di essere giovane

quando il tuo cuore batte come una batteria

batte più forte e non c’è possibilità di proteggerlo

quando tutto sembra andare male

canta come Elton John

e comprendi quel sentimento, stiamo solo iniziando

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]

Quando le notti diventano più fredde

e il tuo ritmo è in ritardo

sogna quel momento

quando ti guardi negli occhi

e di

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

Voglio ballare

la musica mi fa andare avanti

nulla può fermarci, yeah

rompiamo gli schemi

e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro

e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli

[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]

Non dobbiamo preoccuparci

perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare

Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi

perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA, Jung Kook]

C’è sempre qualcosa che si mette in mezzo

ma non dobbiamo farci turbare

Sapremo come romperci

teniamo la vibrazione giusta

perché non ci si guarda indietro

non c’è nulla da provare

non è scritto sulla pietra(Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin]

L’attesa è finita

Il tempo è ora facciamolo bene, mm (Yeah)

Yeah andremo avanti

staremo svegli fino all’alba (Yeah)

e diremo

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

Voglio ballare

la musica mi fa andare avanti

nulla può fermarci, yeah

rompiamo gli schemi

e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro

e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]

Non dobbiamo preoccuparci

perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare

Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi

perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare

[Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook]

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na x3

No, non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey) x3

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]

Bene, lascia che ti mostri

che teniamo il fuoco acceso

perché non è finita

finché non è finita, dillo di nuovo

Say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

Voglio ballare

la musica mi fa andare avanti

nulla può fermarci, yeah

rompiamo gli schemi

e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro

e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]

Non dobbiamo preoccuparci

perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare

Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi

perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare