GingerGeneration.it

BTS – Permission to dance: Video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
Permission to dance BTS

I BTS hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo estivo: ecco video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Permission to dance.

Si tratta di una canzone dance pop che ha l’intento di “far ballare i cuori al ritmo dell’energia positiva dei BTS”. Si tratta del terzo singolo pubblicato dalla band K-pop nel 2021 dopo i successi di Film out e soprattutto Butter. Da alcune indiscrezioni che sono uscite nelle scorse settimane, sembra che Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga e V abbiamo in programma di pubblicare molto presto il nuovo disco.

Guarda il video ufficiale di Permission to dance:

Testo di Permission to dance dei BTS:

[Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]
It’s the thought of being young
When your heart’s just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it
When it all seems like it’s wrong
Just sing along to Elton John
And to that feeling, we’re just getting started

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye
Then you say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]
I wanna dance
The music’s got me going
Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let’s break our plans
And live just like we’re golden
And roll in like we’re dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]
We don’t need to worry
‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA, Jung Kook]
There’s always something that’s standing in the way
But if you don’t let it faze ya
You’ll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe, yeah
‘Cause there’s no looking back
There ain’t no one to prove
We don’t got this on lock (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin]
The wait is over
The time is now so let’s do it right, mm (Yeah)
Yeah we’ll keep going
And stay up until we see the sunrise (Yeah)
And we’ll say

[Chorus: V, Jin]
I wanna dance
The music’s got me going
Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let’s break our plans
And live just like we’re golden
And roll in like we’re dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]
We don’t need to worry
‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

[Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook]
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
No, we don’t need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]
Well, let me show ya
That we can keep the fire alive, mm
‘Cause it’s not over
Till it’s over, say it one more time
Say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin]
I wanna dance
The music’s got me going (Music’s got me going)
Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)
Let’s break our plans
And live just like we’re golden (Ooh)
And roll in like we’re dancing fools (Like we’re dancing fools)

[Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook]
We don’t need to worry
‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)
Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)
‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

Traduzione di Permission to dance dei BTS:

[Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]
E’ la cosa difficile di essere giovane
quando il tuo cuore batte come una batteria
batte più forte e non c’è possibilità di proteggerlo
quando tutto sembra andare male
canta come Elton John
e comprendi quel sentimento, stiamo solo iniziando

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]
Quando le notti diventano più fredde
e il tuo ritmo è in ritardo
sogna quel momento
quando ti guardi negli occhi
e di

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]
Voglio ballare
la musica mi fa andare avanti
nulla può fermarci, yeah
rompiamo gli schemi
e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro
e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli

[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]
Non dobbiamo preoccuparci
perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare
Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi
perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA, Jung Kook]
C’è sempre qualcosa che si mette in mezzo
ma non dobbiamo farci turbare
Sapremo come romperci
teniamo la vibrazione giusta
perché non ci si guarda indietro
non c’è nulla da provare
non è scritto sulla pietra(Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin]
L’attesa è finita
Il tempo è ora facciamolo bene, mm (Yeah)
Yeah andremo avanti
staremo svegli fino all’alba (Yeah)
e diremo

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]
Voglio ballare
la musica mi fa andare avanti
nulla può fermarci, yeah
rompiamo gli schemi
e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro
e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]
Non dobbiamo preoccuparci
perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare
Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi
perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare

[Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook]
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na x3
No, non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey) x3

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V]
Bene, lascia che ti mostri
che teniamo il fuoco acceso
perché non è finita
finché non è finita, dillo di nuovo
Say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]
Voglio ballare
la musica mi fa andare avanti
nulla può fermarci, yeah
rompiamo gli schemi
e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro
e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin]
Non dobbiamo preoccuparci
perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare
Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi
perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati