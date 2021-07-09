BTS – Permission to dance: Video ufficiale, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 9 Luglio 2021 I BTS hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo estivo: ecco video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Permission to dance. Si tratta di una canzone dance pop che ha l’intento di “far ballare i cuori al ritmo dell’energia positiva dei BTS”. Si tratta del terzo singolo pubblicato dalla band K-pop nel 2021 dopo i successi di Film out e soprattutto Butter. Da alcune indiscrezioni che sono uscite nelle scorse settimane, sembra che Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga e V abbiamo in programma di pubblicare molto presto il nuovo disco. Guarda il video ufficiale di Permission to dance: Testo di Permission to dance dei BTS: [Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM] It’s the thought of being young When your heart’s just like a drum Beating louder with no way to guard it When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to Elton John And to that feeling, we’re just getting started [Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin] When the nights get colder And the rhythms got you falling behind Just dream about that moment When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye Then you say [Chorus: Jung Kook, V] I wanna dance The music’s got me going Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah Let’s break our plans And live just like we’re golden And roll in like we’re dancing fools [Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin] We don’t need to worry ‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight ‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance [Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA, Jung Kook] There’s always something that’s standing in the way But if you don’t let it faze ya You’ll know just how to break Just keep the right vibe, yeah ‘Cause there’s no looking back There ain’t no one to prove We don’t got this on lock (Yeah) [Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin] The wait is over The time is now so let’s do it right, mm (Yeah) Yeah we’ll keep going And stay up until we see the sunrise (Yeah) And we’ll say [Chorus: V, Jin] I wanna dance The music’s got me going Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah Let’s break our plans And live just like we’re golden And roll in like we’re dancing fools [Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin] We don’t need to worry ‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight ‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance [Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook] Da-na-na-na-na-na-na Da-na-na-na-na-na-na Da-na-na-na-na-na-na No, we don’t need permission to dance Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey) Da-na-na-na-na-na-na Da-na-na-na-na-na-na [Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V] Well, let me show ya That we can keep the fire alive, mm ‘Cause it’s not over Till it’s over, say it one more time Say [Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin] I wanna dance The music’s got me going (Music’s got me going) Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah) Let’s break our plans And live just like we’re golden (Ooh) And roll in like we’re dancing fools (Like we’re dancing fools) [Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook] We don’t need to worry ‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land) Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh) ‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance Traduzione di Permission to dance dei BTS: [Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM] E’ la cosa difficile di essere giovane quando il tuo cuore batte come una batteria batte più forte e non c’è possibilità di proteggerlo quando tutto sembra andare male canta come Elton John e comprendi quel sentimento, stiamo solo iniziando [Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin] Quando le notti diventano più fredde e il tuo ritmo è in ritardo sogna quel momento quando ti guardi negli occhi e di [Chorus: Jung Kook, V] Voglio ballare la musica mi fa andare avanti nulla può fermarci, yeah rompiamo gli schemi e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli [Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin] Non dobbiamo preoccuparci perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare [Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA, Jung Kook] C’è sempre qualcosa che si mette in mezzo ma non dobbiamo farci turbare Sapremo come romperci teniamo la vibrazione giusta perché non ci si guarda indietro non c’è nulla da provare non è scritto sulla pietra(Yeah) [Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin] L’attesa è finita Il tempo è ora facciamolo bene, mm (Yeah) Yeah andremo avanti staremo svegli fino all’alba (Yeah) e diremo [Chorus: Jung Kook, V] Voglio ballare la musica mi fa andare avanti nulla può fermarci, yeah rompiamo gli schemi e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli [Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin] Non dobbiamo preoccuparci perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare [Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook] Da-na-na-na-na-na-na x3 No, non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey) x3 [Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V] Bene, lascia che ti mostri che teniamo il fuoco acceso perché non è finita finché non è finita, dillo di nuovo Say [Chorus: Jung Kook, V] Voglio ballare la musica mi fa andare avanti nulla può fermarci, yeah rompiamo gli schemi e viviamo come se fossimo d’oro e muoviamoci come se fossimo ballerini folli [Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin] Non dobbiamo preoccuparci perché quando cadiamo, sappiamo come atterrare Non dobbiamo fare il discorso, ma fare i passi giusti oggi perché non abbiamo bisogno del permesso di ballare