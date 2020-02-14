Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.

Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.

L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Second Emotion di Justin Bieber

Testo

Try to bite my tongue, but I can’t take it

I got whiplash from me turnin’ my head

Have somewhere else to go, no, I can’t make it

I’d rather take my chance with you instead

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

You really got me open (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber] High heels on, heard you comin’ ‘fore I seent yaMovies all around, but you look like the featureHad another meeting, now my plan is to meet youGot my hands out, all I wanna do is reach yaAll I wanna do is greet yaInfatuated, sorry if I stareWhere you posted up? I wanna be thereWay you curved up, it just ain’t fairNo, it ain’t [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Try to bite my tongue, but I can’t take itI got whiplash from me turnin’ my headHave somewhere else to go, no, I can’t make itI’d rather take my chance with you insteadDo you second that emotion? (Do you?)Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)You really got me open (Do you?)Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Got me feeling giddy (Ah), like, “La, la, la, la” (Yeah)

Struck a match, you got me litty, like, “La, la, la, la” (It’s lit)

You got the keys to my city (Ooh), like, “La, la, la, la” (Straight up)

Do you second that emotion, baby? (Ah, yeah)

[Verse 2: Travis Scott] Mmm, yeahOut to big boys (It’s lit)Spring her off the hitch (Yeah), everything legitMovin’ like the blitz (Blitz), crib like the Ritz (Like the Ritz)So you know there’s room (Skrrt)So, baby, please(Hol’ up, nah, nah, nah, that was the first time she did that)Don’t like to talk to bitch (Yeah), just like to play the wishI know the problem is, they ’bout it ’bout it, kid (I’m tryna to pop another one in)Oh, you sent the jet out for me?You tryna ball harder than me? [Verse 3: Justin Bieber] Did I come ‘cross your radar?Cross your mind now and later?Do you feel like you know me?It’s just a part of natureLet’s ask each other questionsCan we do each other favors?Would you mind the labor? Baby

Try to bite my tongue, but I can’t take it (Ooh-wee)

I got whiplash from me turnin’ my head (Hey, hey, hey)

Have somewhere else to go, no, I can’t make it (Ooh-wee)

I’d rather take my chance with you instead

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

You really got me open (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Traduzione di Justin Bieber

[Outro: Justin Bieber] Got me feeling giddy, like, “La, la, la, la”Struck a match, you got me litty, like, “La, la, la, la”You got the keys to my city, like, “La, la, la, la”Do you second that emotion, baby?

Prova a mordermi la lingua, ma non ce la faccio

Ho avuto un colpo di frusta da parte mia che mi ha girato la testa

Devo andare altrove, no, non ce la faccio

Preferirei invece cogliere la mia possibilità con te

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Mi hai davvero aperto (vero?)

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Con i tacchi alti, ti ho sentito arrivare prima che io ti vedessi

Film tutt’intorno, ma sembri la caratteristica

Ho avuto un altro incontro, ora il mio piano è incontrarti

Mi sono tolto le mani, tutto quello che voglio fare è raggiungerti

Tutto quello che voglio fare è salutarti

Infatuato, scusa se lo fisso

Dove hai pubblicato? Voglio essere lì

Il modo in cui ti sei incurvato, non è giusto

No, non lo è

Prova a mordermi la lingua, ma non ce la faccio

Ho avuto un colpo di frusta da parte mia che mi ha girato la testa

Devo andare altrove, no, non ce la faccio

Preferirei invece cogliere la mia possibilità con te

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Mi hai davvero aperto (vero?)

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Mi fa venire le vertigini (Ah), tipo “La, la, la, la” (Sì)

Ho colpito una partita, mi hai fatto litigare, tipo “La, la, la, la” (È acceso)

Hai le chiavi della mia città (Ooh), tipo “La, la, la, la” (Straight up)

Secondo quell’emozione, piccola? (Ah sì)

Mmm, si

Fuori ai grandi ragazzi (è acceso)

Lasciala andare dall’intoppo (Sì), tutto legittimo

Muovendosi come il blitz (Blitz), il presepe come il Ritz (Like the Ritz)

Quindi sai che c’è spazio (Skrrt)

Quindi, piccola, per favore

(Hol ‘up, nah, nah, nah, è stata la prima volta che l’ha fatto)

Non mi piace parlare con puttana (Sì), mi piace solo suonare il desiderio

So che il problema è che ci stanno pensando, ragazzo (sto provando a farne un altro)

Oh, hai mandato il jet fuori per me?

Stai provando una palla più forte di me?

Ho attraversato il tuo radar?

Ti passa per la testa adesso e dopo?

Ti senti come mi conosci?

È solo una parte della natura

Facciamoci domande

Possiamo aiutarci a vicenda?

Ti dispiacerebbe il lavoro? Bambino

Prova a mordermi la lingua, ma non ce la faccio (Ooh-wee)

Ho avuto un colpo di frusta da parte mia girando la testa (Ehi, ehi, ehi)

Ho un altro posto dove andare, no, non ce la faccio (Ooh-wee)

Preferirei invece cogliere la mia possibilità con te

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Mi hai davvero aperto (vero?)

Secondo quell’emozione? (Fai?)

Mi ha fatto venire le vertigini, tipo “La, la, la, la”

Ho colpito una partita, mi hai fatto litigare, tipo “La, la, la, la”

Hai le chiavi della mia città, tipo “La, la, la, la”

Secondo quell’emozione, piccola?