Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Take It Out On Me

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.
Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.
L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.
Testo
(Kid)
You can take it out on me
You can take it out on me
Oh, no, I don’t
All the stress turns into built-up energy
Yes, it does
On the edge, I’m your net, go on and fall back
Easy on that pressure point, I love to push that
Let your frustrations out right here
I’m your psychiatrist, let’s talk about it
We can use sign language, I know your body
I see the weight weighin’ on your shoulders
It’s so heavy
Let me be the meaning of your composure
Oh, oh [Chorus] You can take it out on me
You can take it out on me
I’ll be your punching bag, hit me with all of your might
And get it all out ’til you feel light
And take it out on me
You can take it out on me
Yeah, I’m your plug
Whatever you need, I’ll make sure you get enough
And when your battery gets low
I’ma be the one to charge you up
Let me massage your mental and your physical
Whenever you lose doubt, I’ll be your miracle
When you’re around me, you should feel invincible
Please don’t forget that
You can take it out on me, hey, hey, hey, hey
I’ll be your punching bag, hit me with all of your might (Ayy)
And get it all out ’til you feel light (Ooh-oh)
And take it out on me (Oh-oh-woah)
You can take it out on me (Oh-oh-woah)
Traduzione
Puoi portarmelo addosso
Puoi portarmelo addosso
A volte non mi dispiace che tu abbia il giorno peggiore
Oh no, non lo so
Tutto lo stress si trasforma in energia accumulata
Sì, lo fa
Al limite, sono la tua rete, vai avanti e ricaddi
Facile su quel punto di pressione, adoro spingerlo
Fai uscire le tue frustrazioni proprio qui
Sono il tuo psichiatra, parliamone
Possiamo usare il linguaggio dei segni, conosco il tuo corpo
Vedo il peso che pesa sulle tue spalle
È così pesante
Lasciami essere il significato della tua compostezza
Oh, oh
Puoi portarmelo addosso
Puoi portarmelo addosso
Sarò il tuo sacco da boxe, colpiscimi con tutte le tue forze
E fai tutto finché non ti senti leggero
E portamelo addosso
Puoi portarmelo addosso
Sì, sono la tua spina
Qualunque cosa tu abbia bisogno, mi assicurerò che tu ne abbia abbastanza
E quando la batteria si scarica
Sarò io a caricarti
Lasciami massaggiare il tuo mentale e il tuo fisico
Ogni volta che perdi il dubbio, sarò il tuo miracolo
Quando mi sei vicino, dovresti sentirti invincibile
Per favore, non dimenticarlo
Puoi portarmelo addosso, sì-sì-sì-sì
Puoi portarmelo addosso, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Sarò il tuo sacco da boxe, colpiscimi con tutta la tua forza (Ayy)
E tiralo fuori finché non ti senti leggero (Ooh-oh)
E portamelo addosso (Oh-oh-woah)
Puoi togliermelo addosso (Oh-oh-woah)