Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Take It Out On Me

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.

Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.

L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.

Testo

(Kid)

You can take it out on me

You can take it out on me

[Verse 1] Sometimes I don’t mind you havin’ the worst dayOh, no, I don’tAll the stress turns into built-up energyYes, it doesOn the edge, I’m your net, go on and fall backEasy on that pressure point, I love to push thatLet your frustrations out right hereI’m your psychiatrist, let’s talk about itWe can use sign language, I know your bodyI see the weight weighin’ on your shouldersIt’s so heavyLet me be the meaning of your composureOh, oh [Chorus] You can take it out on meYou can take it out on meI’ll be your punching bag, hit me with all of your mightAnd get it all out ’til you feel lightAnd take it out on meYou can take it out on me

Yeah, I’m your plug

Whatever you need, I’ll make sure you get enough

And when your battery gets low

I’ma be the one to charge you up

Let me massage your mental and your physical

Whenever you lose doubt, I’ll be your miracle

When you’re around me, you should feel invincible

Please don’t forget that

Traduzione

[Chorus] You can take it out on me, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeahYou can take it out on me, hey, hey, hey, heyI’ll be your punching bag, hit me with all of your might (Ayy)And get it all out ’til you feel light (Ooh-oh)And take it out on me (Oh-oh-woah)You can take it out on me (Oh-oh-woah)

Puoi portarmelo addosso

Puoi portarmelo addosso

A volte non mi dispiace che tu abbia il giorno peggiore

Oh no, non lo so

Tutto lo stress si trasforma in energia accumulata

Sì, lo fa

Al limite, sono la tua rete, vai avanti e ricaddi

Facile su quel punto di pressione, adoro spingerlo

Fai uscire le tue frustrazioni proprio qui

Sono il tuo psichiatra, parliamone

Possiamo usare il linguaggio dei segni, conosco il tuo corpo

Vedo il peso che pesa sulle tue spalle

È così pesante

Lasciami essere il significato della tua compostezza

Oh, oh

Puoi portarmelo addosso

Puoi portarmelo addosso

Sarò il tuo sacco da boxe, colpiscimi con tutte le tue forze

E fai tutto finché non ti senti leggero

E portamelo addosso

Puoi portarmelo addosso

Sì, sono la tua spina

Qualunque cosa tu abbia bisogno, mi assicurerò che tu ne abbia abbastanza

E quando la batteria si scarica

Sarò io a caricarti

Lasciami massaggiare il tuo mentale e il tuo fisico

Ogni volta che perdi il dubbio, sarò il tuo miracolo

Quando mi sei vicino, dovresti sentirti invincibile

Per favore, non dimenticarlo

Puoi portarmelo addosso, sì-sì-sì-sì

Puoi portarmelo addosso, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Sarò il tuo sacco da boxe, colpiscimi con tutta la tua forza (Ayy)

E tiralo fuori finché non ti senti leggero (Ooh-oh)

E portamelo addosso (Oh-oh-woah)

Puoi togliermelo addosso (Oh-oh-woah)