Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Confirmation

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.
Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.
L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Confirmation di Justin Bieber
Testo
Ain’t nobody got no patience
Want what they want right now (One more time)
Want what they want right now
Ain’t no need in being so anxious
I can hear your heart beating out loud [Pre-Chorus] Quit acting like we’re in a race
Beggin’ me, you know I’m on the way over
Take a moment to cherish this space
So quick to move forward, no pressure [Chorus] And we got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
We got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
All you ever really want
Or all you ever really need is at home
We got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Yeah, persistence at its finest
Like you wanted in before the door was open
Instead of lettin’ what’s scripted play out [Pre-Chorus] Quit acting like we’re in a race
Beggin’ me, you know I’m on the way over
Take a moment to cherish this space
So quick to move forward, no pressure [Chorus] And we’ve got the rest (Hey, hey)
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
We got the rest (Oh-ooh)
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
All you ever really want
Or all you ever really need is at home
Yeah, we’ve got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Traduzione
Nessuno ha avuto pazienza
Vogliono quello che vogliono adesso (ancora una volta)
Nessuno ha avuto pazienza
Vogliono quello che vogliono adesso
Non è necessario essere così ansiosi
Sento il tuo cuore battere forte
Smetti di comportarti come se fossimo in gara
Supplicandomi, sai che sto arrivando
Prenditi un momento per custodire questo spazio
Così veloce per andare avanti, nessuna pressione
E abbiamo ottenuto il resto
Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita
Abbiamo il resto
Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita
Tutto quello che vuoi davvero
O tutto ciò di cui hai veramente bisogno è a casa
Abbiamo il resto
Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Guarda come si sta svolgendo tutto
Sì, la persistenza al suo meglio
Come volevi prima che la porta fosse aperta
Invece di lasciare che ciò che è sceneggiato reciti
Smetti di comportarti come se fossimo in gara
Supplicandomi, sai che sto arrivando
Prenditi un momento per custodire questo spazio
Così veloce per andare avanti, nessuna pressione
E abbiamo il resto (Ehi, ehi)
Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita
Abbiamo il resto (Oh-ooh)
Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita
Tutto quello che vuoi davvero
O tutto ciò di cui hai veramente bisogno è a casa
Sì, abbiamo il resto
Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh