Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Confirmation

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.

Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.

L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.

Testo

Ain’t nobody got no patience

Want what they want right now (One more time)

[Verse 1] Ain’t nobody got no patienceWant what they want right nowAin’t no need in being so anxiousI can hear your heart beating out loud [Pre-Chorus] Quit acting like we’re in a raceBeggin’ me, you know I’m on the way overTake a moment to cherish this spaceSo quick to move forward, no pressure [Chorus] And we got the restGot the rest, got the rest of our livesWe got the restGot the rest, got the rest of our livesAll you ever really wantOr all you ever really need is at homeWe got the restGot the rest, got the rest of our lives

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

[Verse 2] Look at how it’s all unfoldingYeah, persistence at its finestLike you wanted in before the door was openInstead of lettin’ what’s scripted play out [Pre-Chorus] Quit acting like we’re in a raceBeggin’ me, you know I’m on the way overTake a moment to cherish this spaceSo quick to move forward, no pressure [Chorus] And we’ve got the rest (Hey, hey)Got the rest, got the rest of our livesWe got the rest (Oh-ooh)Got the rest, got the rest of our livesAll you ever really wantOr all you ever really need is at homeYeah, we’ve got the restGot the rest, got the rest of our lives

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Traduzione

Nessuno ha avuto pazienza

Vogliono quello che vogliono adesso (ancora una volta)

Nessuno ha avuto pazienza

Vogliono quello che vogliono adesso

Non è necessario essere così ansiosi

Sento il tuo cuore battere forte

Smetti di comportarti come se fossimo in gara

Supplicandomi, sai che sto arrivando

Prenditi un momento per custodire questo spazio

Così veloce per andare avanti, nessuna pressione

E abbiamo ottenuto il resto

Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita

Abbiamo il resto

Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita

Tutto quello che vuoi davvero

O tutto ciò di cui hai veramente bisogno è a casa

Abbiamo il resto

Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Guarda come si sta svolgendo tutto

Sì, la persistenza al suo meglio

Come volevi prima che la porta fosse aperta

Invece di lasciare che ciò che è sceneggiato reciti

Smetti di comportarti come se fossimo in gara

Supplicandomi, sai che sto arrivando

Prenditi un momento per custodire questo spazio

Così veloce per andare avanti, nessuna pressione

E abbiamo il resto (Ehi, ehi)

Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita

Abbiamo il resto (Oh-ooh)

Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita

Tutto quello che vuoi davvero

O tutto ciò di cui hai veramente bisogno è a casa

Sì, abbiamo il resto

Ho il resto, il resto della nostra vita

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh