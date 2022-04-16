Harry Styles – Late night talking: Audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 16 Aprile 2022 Harry Styles ha fatto un regalo straordinario ai suoi fan cantando in anteprima la canzone Late night talking al Coachella 2022 (scopri qui la scaletta del suo set). Il brano, che probabilmente sarà incluso nel suo terzo album Harry’s House, è stato suonato per la primissima volta durante il primo weekend del popolare festival californiano, che per l’occasione è stato rinominato Harrychella. Il brano parla del fatto che Harry è innamorato di una donna dalla quale al momento sembra essere lontano e hanno conversazioni notturne; dice che non riesce a togliersela dalla testa, che la seguirebbe ovunque e che adesso lei è la sua vita. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Ascolta Late Night Talking di Harry Styles: Testo di Late night talking di Harry Styles: [Verse 1] Things haven’t been quite the same There’s a haze on the horizon, babe It’s only been a couple of days and I miss you, yeah And nothing really goes to plan You stub your toe, I break your camera I’d do everything I can to help you through [Pre-Chorus] If you’re feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier, baby [Chorus] We’ve been doing all this late night talking About anything you wanted till the morning Now you’re in my life I can’t get you off my mind [Verse 2] I’ve never been a fan of change But I’ll follow you to any place If it’s Hollywood or Bishopsgate I’m coming too [Pre-Chorus] If you’re feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happiеr, baby [Chorus] We’ve been doing all this late night talking About anything you wantеd till the morning Now you’re in my life I can’t get you off my mind [Post-Chorus] Can’t get you off my mind Can’t get you off my mind (Can’t get you off my mind) I won’t even try (Try, try) To get you off my mind (Get you off my mind) [Chorus] We’ve been doing all this late night talking About anything you wanted till the morning Now you’re in my life I can’t get you off my mind [Post-Chorus] Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking) x2 I won’t even try (All this late night talking) Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking) [Bridge] All this late night talking (x4) [Outro] Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking) x2 I won’t even try (All this late night talking) Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking) Traduzione di Late night talking di Harry Styles: [Verse 1] Le cose sono state sempre le stesse c’è foschia all’orizzonte, piccola sono passati solo pochi giorni e mi manchi, yeah e niente va come è programmato Tu sbatti il dito del piede, io rompo la tua macchina fotografica farei di tutto per aiutarti a superare la cosa [Pre-Chorus] se ti senti giù, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola vorrei essere li, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola [Chorus] Stiamo facendo queste chiacchierate notturne di tutto quello che vuoi fino al mattino ora sei la mia vita non riesco a farti uscire dalla mia testa [Verse 2] Non sono mai stato un fan del cambiamento ma ti seguirei ovunque sia che sia Hollywood o Bishopsgate vengo anche io [Pre-Chorus] se ti senti giù, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola vorrei essere li, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola [Chorus] Stiamo facendo queste chiacchierate notturne di tutto quello che vuoi fino al mattino ora sei la mia vita non riesco a farti uscire dalla mia testa [Post-Chorus] farti uscire dalla mia testa (farti uscire dalla mia testa) x2 Non ci provo nemmeno (provo, provo) a toglierti dalla mia testa (toglierti dalla mia testa) [Chorus] Stiamo facendo queste chiacchierate notturne di tutto quello che vuoi fino al mattino ora sei la mia vita non riesco a farti uscire dalla mia testa [Post-Chorus] farti uscire dalla mia testa (farti uscire dalla mia testa) x2 Non ci provo nemmeno (provo, provo) a toglierti dalla mia testa (toglierti dalla mia testa) [Bridge] tutte queste chiacchierate notturne (x4) [Outro] farti uscire dalla mia testa (farti uscire dalla mia testa) x2 Non ci provo nemmeno (tutte queste chiacchierate notturne ) a toglierti dalla mia testa (tutte queste chiacchierate notturne )