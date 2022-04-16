Harry Styles – Late night talking: Audio, testo e traduzione

Harry Styles ha fatto un regalo straordinario ai suoi fan cantando in anteprima la canzone Late night talking al Coachella 2022 (scopri qui la scaletta del suo set). Il brano, che probabilmente sarà incluso nel suo terzo album Harry’s House, è stato suonato per la primissima volta durante il primo weekend del popolare festival californiano, che per l’occasione è stato rinominato Harrychella.

Il brano parla del fatto che Harry è innamorato di una donna dalla quale al momento sembra essere lontano e hanno conversazioni notturne; dice che non riesce a togliersela dalla testa, che la seguirebbe ovunque e che adesso lei è la sua vita.

Ascolta Late Night Talking di Harry Styles:

Testo di Late night talking di Harry Styles:

[Verse 1]

Things haven’t been quite the same

There’s a haze on the horizon, babe

It’s only been a couple of days and I miss you, yeah

And nothing really goes to plan

You stub your toe, I break your camera

I’d do everything I can to help you through

[Pre-Chorus]

If you’re feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier, baby

[Chorus]

We’ve been doing all this late night talking

About anything you wanted till the morning

Now you’re in my life

I can’t get you off my mind

[Verse 2]

I’ve never been a fan of change

But I’ll follow you to any place

If it’s Hollywood or Bishopsgate

I’m coming too

[Pre-Chorus]

If you’re feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happiеr, baby

[Chorus]

We’ve been doing all this late night talking

About anything you wantеd till the morning

Now you’re in my life

I can’t get you off my mind

[Post-Chorus]

Can’t get you off my mind

Can’t get you off my mind (Can’t get you off my mind)

I won’t even try (Try, try)

To get you off my mind (Get you off my mind)

[Chorus]

We’ve been doing all this late night talking

About anything you wanted till the morning

Now you’re in my life

I can’t get you off my mind

[Post-Chorus]

Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking) x2

I won’t even try (All this late night talking)

Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

[Bridge]

All this late night talking (x4)

[Outro]

Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking) x2

I won’t even try (All this late night talking)

Can’t get you off my mind (All this late night talking)

Traduzione di Late night talking di Harry Styles:

[Verse 1]

Le cose sono state sempre le stesse

c’è foschia all’orizzonte, piccola

sono passati solo pochi giorni e mi manchi, yeah

e niente va come è programmato

Tu sbatti il dito del piede, io rompo la tua macchina fotografica

farei di tutto per aiutarti a superare la cosa

[Pre-Chorus]

se ti senti giù, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola

vorrei essere li, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola

[Chorus]

Stiamo facendo queste chiacchierate notturne

di tutto quello che vuoi fino al mattino

ora sei la mia vita

non riesco a farti uscire dalla mia testa

[Verse 2]

Non sono mai stato un fan del cambiamento

ma ti seguirei ovunque

sia che sia Hollywood o Bishopsgate

vengo anche io

[Pre-Chorus]

se ti senti giù, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola

vorrei essere li, voglio solo renderti più felice, piccola

[Chorus]

Stiamo facendo queste chiacchierate notturne

di tutto quello che vuoi fino al mattino

ora sei la mia vita

non riesco a farti uscire dalla mia testa

[Post-Chorus]

farti uscire dalla mia testa (farti uscire dalla mia testa) x2

Non ci provo nemmeno (provo, provo)

a toglierti dalla mia testa (toglierti dalla mia testa)

[Chorus]

Stiamo facendo queste chiacchierate notturne

di tutto quello che vuoi fino al mattino

ora sei la mia vita

non riesco a farti uscire dalla mia testa

[Post-Chorus]

farti uscire dalla mia testa (farti uscire dalla mia testa) x2

Non ci provo nemmeno (provo, provo)

a toglierti dalla mia testa (toglierti dalla mia testa)

[Bridge]

tutte queste chiacchierate notturne (x4)

[Outro]

farti uscire dalla mia testa (farti uscire dalla mia testa) x2

Non ci provo nemmeno (tutte queste chiacchierate notturne )

a toglierti dalla mia testa (tutte queste chiacchierate notturne )