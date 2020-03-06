L’Ahoy Rotterdam di Rotterdam sta scaldando i motori per l’Eurovision Song Contest 2020! Come saprete, quest’anno la divertente e colorata manifestazione musicale sbarca in Olanda, dal 12 al 16 maggio! Fra i paesi che parteciperanno, oltre ovviamente all’Italia, troviamo anche i Paesi Bassi con il brano Grow di Jeangu Maacroy.



Grow sarà dunque una delle tante canzoni che gareggeranno contro Fai rumore, il pezzo del nostro Diodato. A proposito, qui sotto trovate la nostra video intervista su Youtube dove Diodato ci racconta cosa si aspetta dal suo Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

Diodato: Ecco a chi sono dedicate le canzoni d'amore di Che vita meravigliosa

In attesa di vedere Jeangu Maacroy sul palco, qui sotto potete recuperare il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione del suo brano Grow.

Jeangu Macrooy - Grow - The Netherlands 🇳🇱 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2020

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] When I’m sad, I am unreasonableJust like a little kid, mad at the worldWhen I’m alone, I am defenselessJust like the boy I was, afraid in the dark [Chorus] Don’t take it personally, don’t be offendedDon’t mind my mood changing like the weatherGod knows I tried to hold it all togetherOh, I’m getting older and it ain’t what I thought it would be [Verse 2] Wide awake, the planet spins aroundA little too fast for me most of the timeLost control, my thoughts are flickeringJust like satellites, lost in the sky [Chorus] Don’t take it personally, don’t be offendedDon’t mind my mood changing like the weatherGod knows I’ve tried to hold it all togetherI’m getting older and it ain’t what I thought it would be [Bridge] One day I’ll findSome peace of mindAnd then I’ll stop being afraidI won’t make it through the night [Outro] The more I learn, the less I knowThrough every high and every lowOh, oh, the more I learn (Grow)The less I know (Grow)Through every high and every low (Grow)I’ll grow, oh-ohThe more I learn (Grow)The less I know (Grow)Through every high and every low (Grow)I’ll grow, oh-oh

quando sono triste perdo il senno

proprio come un bambino, arrabbiato con il mondo

quando sono da solo, sono senza difese

proprio come il ragazzo che ero, spaventato dal buio

non prenderla sul personale, non rimanere offesa

non ti preoccupare se il mio umore cambia come il meteo

dio sa che ho provato a tenerlo tutto insieme

oh sto invecchiando e non è come pensavo sarebbe stato

sveglio e pimpante, il pianeta gira

un po’ troppo velocemente per me la maggior parte delle volte

ho perso il controllo, i miei pensieri stanno vacillando

proprio come i satelliti, persi nel cielo

non prenderla sul personale, non rimanere offesa

non ti preoccupare se il mio umore cambia come il meteo

dio sa che ho provato a tenerlo tutto insieme

oh sto invecchiando e non è come pensavo sarebbe stato

un giorno io troverò

un po’ di pace in testa

e poi smetterò di avere paura

non sopravviverò alla notte

più imparo, meno so

attraverso ogni momento bello e brutto

oh oh più imparo (cresco)

meno io so (cresco)

attraverso ogni momento bello e brutto (cresco)

io crescerò oh oh

più imparo (cresco)

più io so (cresco)

attraverso ogni momento bello e brutto (cresco)

io crescerò