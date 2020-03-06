L’Ahoy Rotterdam di Rotterdam sta scaldando i motori per l’Eurovision Song Contest 2020! Come saprete, quest’anno la divertente e colorata manifestazione musicale sbarca in Olanda, dal 12 al 16 maggio! Fra i paesi che parteciperanno, oltre ovviamente all’Italia, troviamo anche i Paesi Bassi con il brano Grow di Jeangu Maacroy.
Grow sarà dunque una delle tante canzoni che gareggeranno contro Fai rumore, il pezzo del nostro Diodato. A proposito, qui sotto trovate la nostra video intervista su Youtube dove Diodato ci racconta cosa si aspetta dal suo Eurovision Song Contest 2020.
In attesa di vedere Jeangu Maacroy sul palco, qui sotto potete recuperare il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione del suo brano Grow.
Testo[Verse 1] When I’m sad, I am unreasonable
Just like a little kid, mad at the world
When I’m alone, I am defenseless
Just like the boy I was, afraid in the dark [Chorus] Don’t take it personally, don’t be offended
Don’t mind my mood changing like the weather
God knows I tried to hold it all together
Oh, I’m getting older and it ain’t what I thought it would be [Verse 2] Wide awake, the planet spins around
A little too fast for me most of the time
Lost control, my thoughts are flickering
Just like satellites, lost in the sky [Chorus] Don’t take it personally, don’t be offended
Don’t mind my mood changing like the weather
God knows I’ve tried to hold it all together
I’m getting older and it ain’t what I thought it would be [Bridge] One day I’ll find
Some peace of mind
And then I’ll stop being afraid
I won’t make it through the night [Outro] The more I learn, the less I know
Through every high and every low
Oh, oh, the more I learn (Grow)
The less I know (Grow)
Through every high and every low (Grow)
I’ll grow, oh-oh
The more I learn (Grow)
The less I know (Grow)
Through every high and every low (Grow)
I’ll grow, oh-oh
Traduzione
quando sono triste perdo il senno
proprio come un bambino, arrabbiato con il mondo
quando sono da solo, sono senza difese
proprio come il ragazzo che ero, spaventato dal buio
non prenderla sul personale, non rimanere offesa
non ti preoccupare se il mio umore cambia come il meteo
dio sa che ho provato a tenerlo tutto insieme
oh sto invecchiando e non è come pensavo sarebbe stato
sveglio e pimpante, il pianeta gira
un po’ troppo velocemente per me la maggior parte delle volte
ho perso il controllo, i miei pensieri stanno vacillando
proprio come i satelliti, persi nel cielo
non prenderla sul personale, non rimanere offesa
non ti preoccupare se il mio umore cambia come il meteo
dio sa che ho provato a tenerlo tutto insieme
oh sto invecchiando e non è come pensavo sarebbe stato
un giorno io troverò
un po’ di pace in testa
e poi smetterò di avere paura
non sopravviverò alla notte
più imparo, meno so
attraverso ogni momento bello e brutto
oh oh più imparo (cresco)
meno io so (cresco)
attraverso ogni momento bello e brutto (cresco)
io crescerò oh oh
più imparo (cresco)
più io so (cresco)
attraverso ogni momento bello e brutto (cresco)
io crescerò