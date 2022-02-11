Ed Sheeran: video, testo e traduzione di The Joker And The Queen (Remix)

Il brano è il remix della canzone di Ed Sheeran The Joker And The Queen con il featuring di Taylor Swift.

La canzone è pubblicata l’11 febbraio ed è stata annunciata da Ed nel corso di un’intervista ai Brit Awards.

Ecco il video ufficiale della nuova collaborazione dei due artisti

Testo The Joker and the Queen (Remix) di Ed Sheeran

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]

How was I to know? It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand and you still let me win

And who was I to say that this was meant to be?

The road that was broken brought us together

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Both]

And I know you think that what makes a king

Is gold, a palace and diamond rings

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

[Instrumental Break]

[Chorus]

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I folded, you saw the best in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen

Traduzione The Joker and the Queen (Remix)

[Verso 1: Ed Sheeran]

Come potevo saperlo? È una cosa pazzesca

Ti ho mostrato la mia mano e tu mi hai fatto vincere ancora

E chi ero io per dire che questo doveva essere?

La strada che è stata interrotta ci ha riuniti

[Ritornello: Ed Sheeran]

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando piego, vedi il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

[Strofa 2: Taylor Swift]

[Ritornello: Taylor Swift, entrambi]

E so che pensi che ciò che rende un re

È oro, un palazzo e anelli di diamanti

Quando piego, vedi il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

[Pausa strumentale]

[Coro]

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando ho piegato, hai visto il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

Il burlone e la regina

Cosa ne pensate del remix di Ed Sheeran con Taylor Swift?