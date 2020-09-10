Demi Lovato e Marshmello: video, testo e traduzione di OK not to be OK

Una collaborazione che era stata rumoreggiata anni fa ma che non aveva mai visto la luce. Con grande insistenza dei fan però tutto questo è successo. Marshmello e Demi Lovato hanno pubblicato il loro brano insieme dal titolo, OK Not to Be OK.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di OK not to be OK di Marshmello e Demi Lovato:

Marshmello & Demi Lovato - OK Not To Be OK (Official Music Video)

Testo

Feeling like a drop in the ocean

But don’t nobody notice

Maybe it’s all just in your head

Feeling like you’re trapped in your own skin

And now your body’s frozen

Broken down, you’ve got nothing left

When you’re high on emotion

And you’re losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to breathe

Don’t get lost in the moment

Or give up when you’re closest

All you need is somebody to say

It’s okay not to be okay

It’s okay not to be okay

When you’re down and you feel ashamed

It’s okay not to be okay

Feeling like you’re lost in illusion

And lately you’re secluded

Thinking you’ll nevеr get your chance

Feeling like you’vе got no solution

It’s only ’cause you’re human

No control, it’s out of your hands

When you’re high on emotion

And you’re losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to breathe

Don’t get lost in the moment

Or give up when you’re closest

All you need is somebody to say

It’s okay not to be okay

It’s okay not to be okay

When you’re down and you feel ashamed

It’s okay not to be okay

When you’re high on emotion

And you’re losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to breathe

Don’t get lost in the moment

Or give up when you’re closest

All you need is somebody to say

It’s okay not to be okay

It’s okay not to be okay

When you’re down and you feel ashamed

It’s okay not to be okay

Traduzione

mi sento come una goccia nell’oceano

ma nessuno se ne accorge

forse è tutto nella tua testa

ti senti come se fossi intrappolato nella tua pelle

e adesso il tuo corpo è ghiacciato

rotta, non ti è rimasto nulla

quando sei sopraffatta dalle emozioni

e perdi il tuo focus

e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare

non perderti nel momento

o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino

tutto quello che ti serve

è qualcuno che dica

va bene non stare bene per forza

quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo

va bene non stare bene per forza

ti senti come se avessi perso la speranza

e di recente ti sei rinchiuso

pensando che non avrai mai la possibilità

ti senti come se non cj fosse una soluzione

va bene perché sei umano

nessun controllo, ti è scappato di mano

quando le tue emozioni ti inebriano

e stai perdendo la concentrazione

e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare

non perderti nel momento

o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino

tutto quello che ti serve

è qualcuno che dica

va bene non stare bene per forza

quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo

quando le tue emozioni ti inebriano

e stai perdendo la concentrazione

e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare

non perderti nel momento

o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino

tutto quello che ti serve

è qualcuno che dica

va bene non stare bene per forza

quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo