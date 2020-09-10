Demi Lovato e Marshmello: video, testo e traduzione di OK not to be OK

Una collaborazione che era stata rumoreggiata anni fa ma che non aveva mai visto la luce. Con grande insistenza dei fan però tutto questo è successo. Marshmello e Demi Lovato hanno pubblicato il loro brano insieme dal titolo, OK Not to Be OK.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di OK not to be OK di Marshmello e Demi Lovato:
Testo
Feeling like a drop in the ocean
But don’t nobody notice
Maybe it’s all just in your head
Feeling like you’re trapped in your own skin
And now your body’s frozen
Broken down, you’ve got nothing left
When you’re high on emotion
And you’re losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to breathe
Don’t get lost in the moment
Or give up when you’re closest
All you need is somebody to say
It’s okay not to be okay
It’s okay not to be okay
When you’re down and you feel ashamed
It’s okay not to be okay
Feeling like you’re lost in illusion
And lately you’re secluded
Thinking you’ll nevеr get your chance
Feeling like you’vе got no solution
It’s only ’cause you’re human
No control, it’s out of your hands
When you’re high on emotion
And you’re losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to breathe
Don’t get lost in the moment
Or give up when you’re closest
All you need is somebody to say
It’s okay not to be okay
It’s okay not to be okay
When you’re down and you feel ashamed
It’s okay not to be okay
When you’re high on emotion
And you’re losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to breathe
Don’t get lost in the moment
Or give up when you’re closest
All you need is somebody to say
It’s okay not to be okay
It’s okay not to be okay
When you’re down and you feel ashamed
It’s okay not to be okay
Traduzione
mi sento come una goccia nell’oceano
ma nessuno se ne accorge
forse è tutto nella tua testa
ti senti come se fossi intrappolato nella tua pelle
e adesso il tuo corpo è ghiacciato
rotta, non ti è rimasto nulla
quando sei sopraffatta dalle emozioni
e perdi il tuo focus
e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare
non perderti nel momento
o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino
tutto quello che ti serve
è qualcuno che dica
va bene non stare bene per forza
quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo
va bene non stare bene per forza
ti senti come se avessi perso la speranza
e di recente ti sei rinchiuso
pensando che non avrai mai la possibilità
ti senti come se non cj fosse una soluzione
va bene perché sei umano
nessun controllo, ti è scappato di mano
quando le tue emozioni ti inebriano
e stai perdendo la concentrazione
e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare
non perderti nel momento
o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino
tutto quello che ti serve
è qualcuno che dica
va bene non stare bene per forza
quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo
quando le tue emozioni ti inebriano
e stai perdendo la concentrazione
e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare
non perderti nel momento
o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino
tutto quello che ti serve
è qualcuno che dica
va bene non stare bene per forza
quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo