CanzoniDemi LovatoMusicaUltime News

Demi Lovato e Marshmello: video, testo e traduzione di OK not to be OK

di Roberta Marciano
scritto da Roberta Marciano
demi lovato

Una collaborazione che era stata rumoreggiata anni fa ma che non aveva mai visto la luce. Con grande insistenza dei fan però tutto questo è successo. Marshmello e Demi Lovato hanno pubblicato il loro brano insieme dal titolo, OK Not to Be OK.

 

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di OK not to be OK di Marshmello e Demi Lovato: 

Sponsored by Kaplan!

ACQUISTA IL BRANO IT’S OK NOT TO BE OK

 

Marshmello & Demi Lovato - OK Not To Be OK (Official Music Video)

 

Testo

Feeling like a drop in the ocean
But don’t nobody notice
Maybe it’s all just in your head
Feeling like you’re trapped in your own skin
And now your body’s frozen
Broken down, you’ve got nothing left

When you’re high on emotion
And you’re losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to breathe
Don’t get lost in the moment
Or give up when you’re closest
All you need is somebody to say

 

It’s okay not to be okay
It’s okay not to be okay
When you’re down and you feel ashamed
It’s okay not to be okay

Feeling like you’re lost in illusion
And lately you’re secluded
Thinking you’ll nevеr get your chance
Feeling like you’vе got no solution
It’s only ’cause you’re human
No control, it’s out of your hands

When you’re high on emotion
And you’re losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to breathe
Don’t get lost in the moment
Or give up when you’re closest
All you need is somebody to say

It’s okay not to be okay
It’s okay not to be okay
When you’re down and you feel ashamed
It’s okay not to be okay

copio solo gingergeneration
When you’re high on emotion
And you’re losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to breathe
Don’t get lost in the moment
Or give up when you’re closest
All you need is somebody to say

It’s okay not to be okay
It’s okay not to be okay
When you’re down and you feel ashamed
It’s okay not to be okay

Traduzione

mi sento come una goccia nell’oceano
ma nessuno se ne accorge
forse è tutto nella tua testa
ti senti come se fossi intrappolato nella tua pelle
e adesso il tuo corpo è ghiacciato
rotta, non ti è rimasto nulla

quando sei sopraffatta dalle emozioni
e perdi il tuo focus
e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare

non perderti nel momento
o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino
tutto quello che ti serve
è qualcuno che dica

va bene non stare bene per forza
quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo
va bene non stare bene per forza

ti senti come se avessi perso la speranza
e di recente ti sei rinchiuso
pensando che non avrai mai la possibilità
ti senti come se non cj fosse una soluzione
va bene perché sei umano
nessun controllo, ti è scappato di mano

quando le tue emozioni ti inebriano
e stai perdendo la concentrazione
e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare
non perderti nel momento
o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino
tutto quello che ti serve
è qualcuno che dica

va bene non stare bene per forza
quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo

copio sempre ginger

quando le tue emozioni ti inebriano
e stai perdendo la concentrazione
e ti senti troppo esausto per respirare
non perderti nel momento
o arrenderti quando ci sei molto vicino
tutto quello che ti serve
è qualcuno che dica

va bene non stare bene per forza
quando sei giù di corda e ti seni in imbarazzo

Cosa ne pensate del brano di Demi Lovato e Marshmello?

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli Correlati

Jojo feat. Demi Lovato: audio, testo e traduzione...

Jojo collabora con Demi Lovato per il remix...

Demi Lovato scrive una lettera a due anni...

Demi Lovato si sposa: ecco chi è il...

Demi Lovato guarda i film di Camp Rock...

Demi Lovato: audio, testo e traduzione di In...

Demi Lovato: Youtube ordina un nuovo documentario sulla...

Chi è George Floyd: la storia dell’afroamericano ucciso...

Demi Lovato attacca Nick Jonas in una sua...

Dua Lipa: Kiss&MakeUp con le BlackPink era stata...