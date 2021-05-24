MusicaTvUltime News

Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd trionfa, chi sono tutti gli altri vincitori

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Ieri sera si sono tenuti a Los Angeles i Billboard Music Awards 2021. Tra tutti gli artisti in lizza, The Weeknd è senza dubbio il vincitore assoluto!

L’artista canadese si è portato a casa ben 10 premi, ecco quali: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song e Top R&B Song.

The Weeknd ha impreziosito lo show con la sua bellissima Save your tears ma non è stato di certo l’unico performer di questa edizione.

Anche i BTS hanno regalto una straordinaria esibizione, per la prima volta dal vivo, hanno cantato infatti il nuovo singolo della band, Butter.

Ecco la lista dei vincitori ai Billboard Music Awards 2021:

Artist of the Decade
Drake

Icon Award
P!nk

Billboard Change Maker Award
Trae Tha Truth

Top Artist
The Weeknd

Top New Artist
Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group
BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake

Top Song Sales Artist
BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS

Tutti gli altri premi di questa edizione

Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist
Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Top Streaming Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR

Top Selling Song
BTS, Dynamite

Top Radio Song
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, I Hope

Top R&B Song
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Top Rap Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR

Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett, I Hope

Top Rock Song
AJR, Bang!

Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti

Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN, Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Graves Into Gardens

Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Blood

 

