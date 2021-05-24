Ieri sera si sono tenuti a Los Angeles i Billboard Music Awards 2021. Tra tutti gli artisti in lizza, The Weeknd è senza dubbio il vincitore assoluto!
L’artista canadese si è portato a casa ben 10 premi, ecco quali: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song e Top R&B Song.
The Weeknd ha impreziosito lo show con la sua bellissima Save your tears ma non è stato di certo l’unico performer di questa edizione.
Anche i BTS hanno regalto una straordinaria esibizione, per la prima volta dal vivo, hanno cantato infatti il nuovo singolo della band, Butter.
Ecco la lista dei vincitori ai Billboard Music Awards 2021:
Artist of the Decade
Drake
Icon Award
P!nk
Billboard Change Maker Award
Trae Tha Truth
Top Artist
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS
Tutti gli altri premi di questa edizione
Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist
Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
Top Streaming Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR
Top Selling Song
BTS, Dynamite
Top Radio Song
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, I Hope
Top R&B Song
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
Top Rap Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR
Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett, I Hope
Top Rock Song
AJR, Bang!
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti
Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN, Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Graves Into Gardens
Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Blood