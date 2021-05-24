Ieri sera si sono tenuti a Los Angeles i Billboard Music Awards 2021. Tra tutti gli artisti in lizza, The Weeknd è senza dubbio il vincitore assoluto!

L’artista canadese si è portato a casa ben 10 premi, ecco quali: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song e Top R&B Song.

The Weeknd ha impreziosito lo show con la sua bellissima Save your tears ma non è stato di certo l’unico performer di questa edizione.

Anche i BTS hanno regalto una straordinaria esibizione, per la prima volta dal vivo, hanno cantato infatti il nuovo singolo della band, Butter.

Ecco la lista dei vincitori ai Billboard Music Awards 2021:

Artist of the Decade

Drake

Icon Award

P!nk

Billboard Change Maker Award

Trae Tha Truth

Top Artist

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS

Tutti gli altri premi di questa edizione

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Top Streaming Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR

Top Selling Song

BTS, Dynamite

Top Radio Song

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, I Hope

Top R&B Song

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Top Rap Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR

Top Country Song

Gabby Barrett, I Hope

Top Rock Song

AJR, Bang!

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti

Top Dance/Electronic Song

SAINt JHN, Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Graves Into Gardens

Top Gospel Song

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Blood