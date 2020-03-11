5 Seconds Of Summer: ecco il video ufficiale di Old Me con i One Direction

I 5 Seconds Of Summer hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro ultimo singolo Old Me.

5 Seconds of Summer - Old Me (Official Video)

Testo Old me

[Intro: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything he showed me

Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me

[Verse 1: Luke] Never a night alone, anywhere you wanna go

Woke up in the mornin’ wearin’ someone else’s clothes

Pictures in my phone with people I don’t know

Woke up in the mornin’, how the hell’d I make it home?

[Pre-Chorus: Luke] And they wondered how long I could keep it up

While I wondered if I’d ever, if I’d ever get enough

And I did some shit I never should’ve done, eh-eh

I would do it over now, I’d do it over

[Chorus: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me

[Verse 2: Luke] Another round, here we go, going in blow for blow

Look into the mirror, take the punches that I throw

I’m constantly reminded of all the compromises

By the people from my past who have a hard time letting go, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Luke] And they wondered how long I could keep it up

While I wondered if I’d ever, if I’d ever get enough

And I did some shit I never should’ve done, eh-eh

I would do it over now, I’d do it over

[Chorus: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh

[Bridge: Luke] Devil at my door

Got me knockin’, knockin’, knockin’ on the other side

Ashes on the floor

But I’m walkin’, walkin’, walkin’ outta here alive

[Chorus: Luke with Calum] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me (World was trying to slow me, yeah)

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely (Lonely)

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid (Yeah)

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me (Yeah, the old me)

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh

Traduzione

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi ha insegnato

sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero

mai una notte da solo, ovunque tu voglia andare

mi sono svegliato stamattina indossando i vestiti di qualcun altro

le foto nel mio telefono con le persone che non conosco

mi sono svegliato stamattina, come diavolo sono arrivato a casa

e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere

mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza

e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe

la finirei ora, la finirei

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh

tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto

qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero

un altro giro, eccoci, andando avanti passo dopo passo

guardo dentro allo specchio, prendo i pugni che non lancio

mi ricordano sempre tutti i compromessi

dalle persone del mio passato che hanno fatto fatica a lasciarmi andare, yeah

e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere

mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza

e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe

la finirei ora, la finirei

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh

tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto

qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero

il diavolo bussa alla mia porta

bussa, bussa dall’altra parte

ceneri per terra

ma io cammino, cammino, lì fuori vivo

e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere

mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza

e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe

la finirei ora, la finirei

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh

tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto

qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero eh eh