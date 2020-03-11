5 Seconds Of Summer: ecco il video ufficiale di Old Me con i One Direction

I 5 Seconds Of Summer hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro ultimo singolo Old Me.
Qui per guardare il video dei 5 Seconds Of Summer
Testo Old me
[Intro: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything he showed me
Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me
No one could control me, left my lovers lonely
Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me
[Verse 1: Luke] Never a night alone, anywhere you wanna go
Woke up in the mornin’ wearin’ someone else’s clothes
Pictures in my phone with people I don’t know
Woke up in the mornin’, how the hell’d I make it home?
[Pre-Chorus: Luke] And they wondered how long I could keep it up
While I wondered if I’d ever, if I’d ever get enough
And I did some shit I never should’ve done, eh-eh
I would do it over now, I’d do it over
[Chorus: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me
Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me
No one could control me, left my lovers lonely
Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh
All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made
Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid
Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me
Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me
[Verse 2: Luke] Another round, here we go, going in blow for blow
Look into the mirror, take the punches that I throw
I’m constantly reminded of all the compromises
By the people from my past who have a hard time letting go, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Luke] And they wondered how long I could keep it up
While I wondered if I’d ever, if I’d ever get enough
And I did some shit I never should’ve done, eh-eh
I would do it over now, I’d do it over
[Chorus: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me
Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me
No one could control me, left my lovers lonely
Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh
All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made
Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid
Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me
Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh
[Bridge: Luke] Devil at my door
Got me knockin’, knockin’, knockin’ on the other side
Ashes on the floor
But I’m walkin’, walkin’, walkin’ outta here alive
[Chorus: Luke with Calum] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me
Glad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me (World was trying to slow me, yeah)
No one could control me, left my lovers lonely (Lonely)
Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh
All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made
Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid (Yeah)
Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me (Yeah, the old me)
Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh
Traduzione
Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi ha insegnato
sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi
nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli
dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero
mai una notte da solo, ovunque tu voglia andare
mi sono svegliato stamattina indossando i vestiti di qualcun altro
le foto nel mio telefono con le persone che non conosco
mi sono svegliato stamattina, come diavolo sono arrivato a casa
e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere
mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza
e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe
la finirei ora, la finirei
Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato
Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi
nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli
dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh
tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto
qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato
Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato
dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero
un altro giro, eccoci, andando avanti passo dopo passo
guardo dentro allo specchio, prendo i pugni che non lancio
mi ricordano sempre tutti i compromessi
dalle persone del mio passato che hanno fatto fatica a lasciarmi andare, yeah
e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere
mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza
e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe
la finirei ora, la finirei
Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato
Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi
nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli
dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh
tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto
qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato
Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato
dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero
il diavolo bussa alla mia porta
bussa, bussa dall’altra parte
ceneri per terra
ma io cammino, cammino, lì fuori vivo
e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere
mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza
e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe
la finirei ora, la finirei
Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato
Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi
nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli
dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh
tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto
qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato
Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato
dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero eh eh