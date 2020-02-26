Selena Gomez canta il singolo Rare in versione live. VIDEO

Dopo la pubblicazione del suo album Rare, Selena Gomez si è un po’ defilata dalle scene. Nonostante l’ottimo risultato dell’album, arrivato primo nella Billboard Hot 200 e la grande risposta della critica e dei fan, il management della cantante non sta facendo grandi sforzi per la promozione di questo suo atteso comeback.
Mentre i fan dibattono sui social di questa scelta a sorpresa l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto condividere la sua performance live dell’ultimo singolo Rare, realizzata insieme ad alcuni amici.
Ecco il video della performance di Rare di Selena Gomez
Tramite i social Sel ha dichiarato: “Alcuni dei miei amici e io ci siamo messi insieme per fare una piccola performance di Rare , spero che vi piaccia quanto è piaciuta a noi”.
Testo Rare
And lately don’t even want to call you “baby”
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
Oh, why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me
That’s not fair
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare, to make me feel rare
To stay with you
No reason why you and I are not succeeding
At all
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
Oh, why don’t you recognize I’m so rare? (I’m so rare)
Always there
You don’t do the same for me
That’s not fair
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare, to make me feel rare (yeah, yeah)
I’m not gonna let you make me cry (make me cry)
Not getting enough from you
Didn’t you know I’m hard to find? (Hard to find)
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare? (So rare)
I’m always there
You don’t do the same for me
That’s (that’s)
Not (not)
Fair
I’m not claiming to (I’m not claiming to)
I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare, to make me feel rare
Oh yeah
(Rare)
(Rare)