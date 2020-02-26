Selena Gomez canta il singolo Rare in versione live. VIDEO

Dopo la pubblicazione del suo album Rare, Selena Gomez si è un po’ defilata dalle scene. Nonostante l’ottimo risultato dell’album, arrivato primo nella Billboard Hot 200 e la grande risposta della critica e dei fan, il management della cantante non sta facendo grandi sforzi per la promozione di questo suo atteso comeback.

Mentre i fan dibattono sui social di questa scelta a sorpresa l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto condividere la sua performance live dell’ultimo singolo Rare, realizzata insieme ad alcuni amici.

Tramite i social Sel ha dichiarato: “Alcuni dei miei amici e io ci siamo messi insieme per fare una piccola performance di Rare , spero che vi piaccia quanto è piaciuta a noi”.

Testo Rare

Baby, you’ve been so distant from me lately

And lately don’t even want to call you “baby”

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don’t care

Oh, why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me

That’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special, yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare, to make me feel rare

Baby, don’t make me count up all the reasons

To stay with you

No reason why you and I are not succeeding

At all