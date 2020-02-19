Harry Styles canta Falling ai BRIT Awards 2020. VIDEO!

Tanti premi ma anche largo spazio alla musica e alle performance in questa edizione dei BRIT Awards 2020 che hanno visto tra i protagonisti Harry Styles. Il cantante britannico è salito sul palco del Millennium Dome intonando la sua Falling.

Una performance che ha lasciato tutti di stucco, incantando il pubblico presente e i fan a casa che hanno amato la sua esibizione.

Qui per vedere l’esibizione di Harry Styles con Falling

Harry Styles - Falling (Live at the BRIT Awards 2020)

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo Falling

I’m in my bed

And you’re not here

And there’s no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands

Forget what I said

It’s not what I meant

And I can’t take it back

I can’t unpack the baggage you left

What am I now?

What am I now?

What if I’m someone I don’t want around?

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’

What if I’m down?

What if I’m out?

What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’

You said you cared

And you missed me, too

And I’m well aware I write too many songs about you

And the coffee’s out

At the Beachwood Café

And it kills me ’cause I know we’ve run out of things we can say

What am I now?

What am I now?

What if I’m someone I don’t want around?

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’

What if I’m down?

What if I’m out?

What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’

And I get the feelin’ that you’ll never need me again

What am I now?

What am I now?

What if you’re someone I just want around?

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’

What if I’m down?

What if I’m out?

What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’ again

I’m fallin’