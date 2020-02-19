Harry Styles canta Falling ai BRIT Awards 2020. VIDEO!

Tanti premi ma anche largo spazio alla musica e alle performance in questa edizione dei BRIT Awards 2020 che hanno visto tra i protagonisti Harry Styles. Il cantante britannico è salito sul palco del Millennium Dome intonando la sua Falling.
Una performance che ha lasciato tutti di stucco, incantando il pubblico presente e i fan a casa che hanno amato la sua esibizione.
Qui per vedere l’esibizione di Harry Styles con Falling
Harry Styles - Falling (Live at the BRIT Awards 2020)
Testo Falling
I’m in my bed
And you’re not here
And there’s no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands
Forget what I said
It’s not what I meant
And I can’t take it back
I can’t unpack the baggage you left
And you’re not here
And there’s no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands
Forget what I said
It’s not what I meant
And I can’t take it back
I can’t unpack the baggage you left
What am I now?
What am I now?
What if I’m someone I don’t want around?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What am I now?
What if I’m someone I don’t want around?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What if I’m down?
What if I’m out?
What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What if I’m out?
What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
You said you cared
And you missed me, too
And I’m well aware I write too many songs about you
And the coffee’s out
At the Beachwood Café
And it kills me ’cause I know we’ve run out of things we can say
And you missed me, too
And I’m well aware I write too many songs about you
And the coffee’s out
At the Beachwood Café
And it kills me ’cause I know we’ve run out of things we can say
What am I now?
What am I now?
What if I’m someone I don’t want around?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What am I now?
What if I’m someone I don’t want around?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What if I’m down?
What if I’m out?
What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What if I’m out?
What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
And I get the feelin’ that you’ll never need me again
What am I now?
What am I now?
What if you’re someone I just want around?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What am I now?
What if you’re someone I just want around?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What if I’m down?
What if I’m out?
What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’
What if I’m out?
What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’ again
I’m fallin’