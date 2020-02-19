BRIT Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori, trionfo per Lewis Capaldi

Il 18 febbraio si è tenuta la 40esima edizione dei Brit Awards 2020, il premio della musica del Regno Unito che ogni anno viene consegnato al Millennium Dome di Londra. Tanti i performer, tra cui Harry Styles, Lizzo e Billie Eilish ma anche i vincitori.

Per vedere video e ulteriori info sulla serata conclusa potete seguire l’hashtag #BRITs su Twitter!

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2020

British female solo artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – VINCITORE

Mahalia

British male solo artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – VINCITORE

British group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals – VINCITORE

Best song

AJ Tracey: Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man: Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy: Location

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care

Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved – VINCITORE

Mabel: Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith & Normani: Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy: Vossi Bop

Tom Walker: Just You And I

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – VINCITORE

Mabel

Sam Fender

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Dave: Psychodrama – VINCITORE

Harry Styles: Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka

Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head

International Female Solo

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – VINCITORE

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator – VINCITORE