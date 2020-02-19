BRIT Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori, trionfo per Lewis Capaldi

Il 18 febbraio si è tenuta la 40esima edizione dei Brit Awards 2020, il premio della musica del Regno Unito che ogni anno viene consegnato al Millennium Dome di Londra. Tanti i performer, tra cui Harry Styles, Lizzo e Billie Eilish ma anche i vincitori.
Per vedere video e ulteriori info sulla serata conclusa potete seguire l’hashtag #BRITs su Twitter!
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2020
British female solo artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – VINCITORE
Mahalia
British male solo artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – VINCITORE
British group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals – VINCITORE
Best song
AJ Tracey: Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man: Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy: Location
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved – VINCITORE
Mabel: Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith & Normani: Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy: Vossi Bop
Tom Walker: Just You And I
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – VINCITORE
Mabel
Sam Fender
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Dave: Psychodrama – VINCITORE
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head
International Female Solo
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – VINCITORE
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator – VINCITORE