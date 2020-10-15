Billboard Music Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori e i video delle esibizioni

Post Malone trionfa ai Billboard Music Awards 2020 con un incredibile bottino di ben 8 premi, fra cui quello più prestigioso di tutti! Alla fine della cerimonia, il king della trap statunitense si è infatti portato a casa l’award per il Top Artist, battendo fra gli altri la collega Billie Eilish.
Quest’ultima, in particolare, se ne è tornata a casa in ogni caso con uno dei premi più impotanti della serata dei Billboard Music Awards 2020. Stiamo parlando quello per il Billboard Top 200 Album grazie a When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Qui sotto trovate la lista completa dei vincitori dei Billboard Music Awards 2020!
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone – VINCITORE
Taylor Swift
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles – VINCITORE
Taylor Swift
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish – VINCITORE
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone – VINCITORE
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone – VINCITORE
Travis Scott
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers – VINCITORE
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk – VINCITORE
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid – VINCITORE
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid VINCITORE
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone VINCITORE
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone – VINCITORE
Travis Scott
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs – WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay VINCITORE
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco VINCITORE
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny VINCITORE
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle – VINCITORE
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – VINCITORE
Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’
Khalid ‘Free Spirit’
Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
Taylor Swift ‘Lover’
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’
Justin Bieber ‘Changes’
Chris Brown ‘Indigo’
Khalid ‘Free Spirit’ – VINCITORE
Summer Walker ‘Over It’
Top Country Album
Kane Brown ‘Experiment’
Luke Combs ‘What You See Is What You Get’ VINCITORE
Maren Morris ‘Girl’
Thomas Rhett ‘Center Point Road’
Morgan Wallen ‘If I Know Me’
Top Latin Album
J Balvin & Bad Bunny ‘Oasis’ – VINCITORE
Farruko ‘Gangalee’
Maluma ’11:11′
Romeo Santos ‘Utopía’
Sech ‘Sueños’
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music ‘Victory: Recorded Live’
Casting Crowns ‘Only Jesus’
Hillsong United ‘People’
Skillet ‘Victorious’
Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ – VINCITORE
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’
Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – VINCITORE
Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’
Top Selling Song
Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’
Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – VINCITORE
Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’
Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country’
Top Collaboration
Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’ – VINCITORE
Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber ‘I Don’t Care’
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – VINCITORE
Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’
Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’
Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’
Post Malone ‘Wow.’
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons ‘Bad Liar’
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ‘I Think I’m Okay’
Panic! At The Disco ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’ – VINCITORE
Twenty One Pilots ‘Chlorine’
Twenty One Pilots ‘The Hype’
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’ – VINCITORE
Illenium & Jon Bellion ‘Good Things Fall Apart’
Kygo x Whitney Houston ‘Higher Love’
Marshmello ft. Chvrches ‘Here With Me’
