Billboard Music Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori e i video delle esibizioni

Post Malone trionfa ai Billboard Music Awards 2020 con un incredibile bottino di ben 8 premi, fra cui quello più prestigioso di tutti! Alla fine della cerimonia, il king della trap statunitense si è infatti portato a casa l’award per il Top Artist, battendo fra gli altri la collega Billie Eilish.

Quest’ultima, in particolare, se ne è tornata a casa in ogni caso con uno dei premi più impotanti della serata dei Billboard Music Awards 2020. Stiamo parlando quello per il Billboard Top 200 Album grazie a When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Qui sotto trovate la lista completa dei vincitori dei Billboard Music Awards 2020!

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone – VINCITORE

Taylor Swift

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles – VINCITORE

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish – VINCITORE

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone – VINCITORE

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – VINCITORE

Travis Scott

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers – VINCITORE

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk – VINCITORE

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid – VINCITORE

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid VINCITORE

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone VINCITORE

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone – VINCITORE

Travis Scott

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay VINCITORE

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco VINCITORE

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny VINCITORE

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle – VINCITORE

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – VINCITORE

Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’

Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Taylor Swift ‘Lover’

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’

Chris Brown ‘Indigo’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’ – VINCITORE

Summer Walker ‘Over It’

Top Country Album

Kane Brown ‘Experiment’

Luke Combs ‘What You See Is What You Get’ VINCITORE

Maren Morris ‘Girl’

Thomas Rhett ‘Center Point Road’

Morgan Wallen ‘If I Know Me’

Top Latin Album

J Balvin & Bad Bunny ‘Oasis’ – VINCITORE

Farruko ‘Gangalee’

Maluma ’11:11′

Romeo Santos ‘Utopía’

Sech ‘Sueños’

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music ‘Victory: Recorded Live’

Casting Crowns ‘Only Jesus’

Hillsong United ‘People’

Skillet ‘Victorious’

Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ – VINCITORE

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – VINCITORE

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – VINCITORE

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country’

Top Collaboration

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’ – VINCITORE

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber ‘I Don’t Care’

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – VINCITORE

Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Post Malone ‘Wow.’

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons ‘Bad Liar’

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ‘I Think I’m Okay’

Panic! At The Disco ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’ – VINCITORE

Twenty One Pilots ‘Chlorine’

Twenty One Pilots ‘The Hype’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’ – VINCITORE

Illenium & Jon Bellion ‘Good Things Fall Apart’

Kygo x Whitney Houston ‘Higher Love’

Marshmello ft. Chvrches ‘Here With Me’

Le esibizioni ai BBMAS 2020

Demi Lovato - Commander In Chief (Billboard Music Awards)

Watch this video on YouTube

BTS ''DYNAMITE''FULL PERFORMANCE-BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2020-BTS-#BBMAs

Watch this video on YouTube

Doja Cat - Juicy / Say so / Like That Medley on Billboard Music Awards BBMA 2020

Watch this video on YouTube

John Legend - Never Break Live at Billboard Music Awards 2020

Watch this video on YouTube