Benson Boone: audio, testo e traduzione di Ghost town

Il diciannovenne Benson Boone debutta con uno straordinario singolo dal titolo Ghost town. Una struggente ballad con un testo sincero e una forte energia vocale. Questo è il biglietto da visita di un nuovo grande talento.

Firmato e seguito dalla superstar degli Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds, Benson ha scritto Ghost town osservando le emozioni che provava un amico a causa di una relazione tossica e sviluppando la propria maturità emotiva.

Testo Ghost Town di Benson Boone

You fill me up till you’re empty,

I took too much and you let me,

We’ve been down all these roads before,

And what we found don’t live there anymore,

It’s dark,

It’s cold,

If my hand is not the one you’re meant to hold,

Maybe you’d be happier with someone else,

Maybe loving me’s the reason you can’t love yourself,

Before I turn your heart into a ghost town,

Show me everything we built so I can tear it all down,

Down,

Down down down,

You know I’ll stay don’t you tempt me,

But all this weight is getting heavy,

Been holding up what wasn’t meant to stand,

I turned this love into a wasteland,

It’s dark,

It’s cold,

If my hand is not the one you’re meant to hold,

Maybe you’d be happier with someone else,

Maybe loving me’s the reason you can’t love yourself,

Before I turn your heart into a ghost town,

Show me everything we built so I can tear it all down,

Down,

Down down down tear it all down,

Down,

Down down down,

The streets are empty,

Where love once was but it’s faded away,

These broken memories,

I’m left here alone and afraid to say,

Maybe you’d be happier with someone else,

Ooooh,

Maybe you’d be happier with someone else,

Maybe loving me’s the reason you can’t love yourself,

Before I turn your heart into a ghost town,

Show me everything we built so I can tear it all down,

Down,

Down down down tear it all down,

Down,

Down down down,

I’ll tear it all down,

I’ll tear it all down.

Traduzione Ghost Town di Benson Boone

Mi riempi fino a quando non sei vuoto,

Ho preso troppo e tu me l’ hai permesso,

Abbiamo già percorso tutte queste strade,

E quello che abbiamo trovato non abita più lì,

È buio,

Fa freddo,

Se la mia mano non è quella che dovresti tenere,

Forse saresti più felice con qualcun altro,

Forse amarmi è la ragione per cui non puoi amare te stesso,

Prima che trasformi il tuo cuore in una città fantasma,

Mostrami tutto ciò che abbiamo costruito così posso demolire tutto

Fuori uso,

Giù giù giù,

Sai che rimarrò non tentarmi

Ma tutto questo peso sta diventando pesante,

Ho resistito a ciò che non era destinato a stare in piedi,

Ho trasformato questo amore in una terra desolata,

È buio,

Fa freddo,

Se la mia mano non è quella che dovresti tenere,

Forse saresti più felice con qualcun altro,

Forse amarmi è la ragione per cui non puoi amare te stesso,

Prima che trasformi il tuo cuore in una città fantasma,

Mostrami tutto ciò che abbiamo costruito così posso demolire tutto

Fuori uso,

Giù giù giù abbatti tutto,

Fuori uso,

Giù giù giù,

Le strade sono vuote,

Dove una volta c’era l’amore ma è svanito

Questi ricordi infranti,

Sono rimasto qui da solo e ho paura di dire,

Forse saresti più felice con qualcun altro,

Oh,

Forse saresti più felice con qualcun altro,

Forse amarmi è la ragione per cui non puoi amare te stesso,

Prima che trasformi il tuo cuore in una città fantasma,

Mostrami tutto ciò che abbiamo costruito così posso demolire tutto

Fuori uso,

Giù giù giù abbatti tutto,

Fuori uso,

Giù giù giù,

distruggerò tutto,

Distruggerò tutto