American Music Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori e i video delle esibizioni

Si sono tenuti questa notte a Los Angeles gli American Music Awards 2020, uno degli eventi musicali più importanti d’oltre oceano insieme ai Grammy Awards 2020.

A triofare con il maggior numeri di premi all’evento trasmesso dalla ABC sono stati The Weeknd, Justin Bieber e Taylor Swift (è stata proprio Tay ad aver ricevuto il premio per Miglior artista dell’anno!). Alla cerimonia fra le altre cose abbiamo avuto la possibilità di ascoltare per la prima volta dal vivo Monster, la prima collaborazione fra Justin e Shawn Mendes!

Qui sotto trovate la lista completa dei vincitori degli American Music Awards 2020. In fondo all’articolo potete recuperare tutti i video delle esibizioni di stanotte agli AMAS 2020.

Artist Of The Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift – winner

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat – winner

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’

Favourite Social Artist

BTS – winner

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’ – winner

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber – winner

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift – winner

Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS – winner

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner

Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ – winner

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown – winner

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris – winner

Favourite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay – winner

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album – Country

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ – winner

Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’

Favourite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner

Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’

Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD – winner

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj – winner

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’

Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ – winner

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ – winner

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd – winner

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat – winner

Summer Walker

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’

Summer Walker – ‘Over It’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’

Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’

The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’ – winner

Favourite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny – winner

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G – winner

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite Album – Latin

Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’

Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’

Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ – winner

Favourite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’ – winner

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots – winner

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers – winner

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – winner

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist – EDM

Kygo

Lady Gaga – winner

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ – winner

‘Frozen 2’

‘Trolls: World Tour’

Video esibizioni AMAS 2020

talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before. *SHAWN MENDES Y JUSTIN BIEBER REALMENTE NOS DIERON ESTA MARAVILLA * pic.twitter.com/wf64e1u723 — lily (@F4NGIRL28) November 23, 2020

VIDEO: @LilBaby4PF performs his smash song, “Emotionally Scarred” on the #AMAs. The performance is focusing on protecting one’s mental health. pic.twitter.com/UQjXqGrCIq — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020