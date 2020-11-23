American Music Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori e i video delle esibizioni

Si sono tenuti questa notte a Los Angeles gli American Music Awards 2020, uno degli eventi musicali più importanti d’oltre oceano insieme ai Grammy Awards 2020.
A triofare con il maggior numeri di premi all’evento trasmesso dalla ABC sono stati The Weeknd, Justin Bieber e Taylor Swift (è stata proprio Tay ad aver ricevuto il premio per Miglior artista dell’anno!). Alla cerimonia fra le altre cose abbiamo avuto la possibilità di ascoltare per la prima volta dal vivo Monster, la prima collaborazione fra Justin e Shawn Mendes!
Qui sotto trovate la lista completa dei vincitori degli American Music Awards 2020. In fondo all’articolo potete recuperare tutti i video delle esibizioni di stanotte agli AMAS 2020.
Clicca qui per attivare la prova gratis di Amazon Music e ascoltare tutta la tua musica preferita!
Artist Of The Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift – winner
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – winner
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration Of The Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’
Favourite Social Artist
BTS – winner
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favourite Music Video
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’ – winner
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber – winner
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift – winner
Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS – winner
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner
Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ – winner
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown – winner
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris – winner
Favourite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay – winner
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite Album – Country
Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’
Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ – winner
Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’
Favourite Song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’
Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD – winner
Roddy Ricch
Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj – winner
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ – winner
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ – winner
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd – winner
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat – winner
Summer Walker
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’
Summer Walker – ‘Over It’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’
The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’ – winner
Favourite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny – winner
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G – winner
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite Album – Latin
Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’
Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’
Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ – winner
Favourite Song – Latin
Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’ – winner
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots – winner
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers – winner
Maroon 5
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – winner
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favourite Artist – EDM
Kygo
Lady Gaga – winner
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ – winner
‘Frozen 2’
‘Trolls: World Tour’
Video esibizioni AMAS 2020
talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before.
*SHAWN MENDES Y JUSTIN BIEBER REALMENTE NOS DIERON ESTA MARAVILLA *
— lily (@F4NGIRL28) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @BebeRexha is joined by @DojaCat at the #AMAs, as they perform their song, “Baby, I’m Jealous”. pic.twitter.com/0E2wawwTVE
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: BTS close out the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/fCjr9FPjVN
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @LilBaby4PF performs his smash song, “Emotionally Scarred” on the #AMAs. The performance is focusing on protecting one’s mental health. pic.twitter.com/UQjXqGrCIq
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @24kGoldn performs his #1 single, “Mood” with @IannDior at the #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/B2P2fUeJOx
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @DuaLipa has really proven she is the new it girl, as she performs her latest single, “Levitating” at the #AMAs all the way from overseas.https://t.co/tQS4hT8xw2 pic.twitter.com/iGT5iiszQ7
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @JLo and @Maluma perform their song, “Pa’ Ti” at the #AMAs. From the upcoming movie, “Marry Me”https://t.co/0VXyoOwIUy pic.twitter.com/0q3ikDBR53
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @BillieEilish performs her hit single, “Therefore I Am” at the #AMAs.
Purchase: https://t.co/xSOtc5dkaN pic.twitter.com/K3bFFskA3K
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @TheeStallion performed her latest single, “Body” from her debut album #GoodNews at the #AMAs.https://t.co/ONNpXBz53m pic.twitter.com/9jog6oviG7
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @TheWeeknd performs his songs “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears” at the #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/Y24FKUNlAw
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
VIDEO: @KatyPerry and @DariusRucker take the #AMAs stage to perform “Only Love”. pic.twitter.com/w8alTofGa0
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020