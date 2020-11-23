MusicaUltime News

American Music Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori e i video delle esibizioni

di Alberto Muraro
Si sono tenuti questa notte a Los Angeles gli American Music Awards 2020, uno degli eventi musicali più importanti d’oltre oceano insieme ai Grammy Awards 2020.

american music awards 2020

A triofare con il maggior numeri di premi all’evento trasmesso dalla ABC sono stati The Weeknd, Justin Bieber e Taylor Swift (è stata proprio Tay ad aver ricevuto il premio per Miglior artista dell’anno!). Alla cerimonia fra le altre cose abbiamo avuto la possibilità di ascoltare per la prima volta dal vivo Monster, la prima collaborazione fra Justin e Shawn Mendes!

 

Qui sotto trovate la lista completa dei vincitori degli American Music Awards 2020. In fondo all’articolo potete recuperare tutti i video delle esibizioni di stanotte agli AMAS 2020.

Artist Of The Year

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift – winner
The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – winner
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’

Favourite Social Artist

BTS – winner
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127

 

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’ – winner
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber – winner
Post Malone
The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift – winner

Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS – winner
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

 

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner
Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ – winner
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown – winner
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris – winner

 

Favourite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay – winner
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favourite Album – Country

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’
Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ – winner
Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’

Favourite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’

Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby
Juice WRLD – winner
Roddy Ricch

 

Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj – winner
Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ – winner

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ – winner
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd – winner

 

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat – winner
Summer Walker

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’
Summer Walker – ‘Over It’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner 

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’
The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’ – winner

Favourite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny – winner
J Balvin
Ozuna

 

Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G – winner
KAROL G
Rosalía

Favourite Album –  Latin

Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’
Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’
Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ – winner

Favourite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’ – winner

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots – winner

 

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers – winner
Maroon 5

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – winner
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West

 

Favourite Artist – EDM

Kygo
Lady Gaga – winner
Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ – winner
‘Frozen 2’
‘Trolls: World Tour’

 

Video esibizioni AMAS 2020

0
