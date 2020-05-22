Debby Ryan si è sposata in segreto: ecco le foto del matrimonio!

View this post on Instagram

@debbyryan and @joshuadun were engaged for a year before they planned their New Year’s Eve wedding in just 28 days. “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” Debby explains. It all happened quickly and clandestinely, but when @twentyonepilots dropped a new, surprise music video called “Level of Concern” in April, fans began to suspect the two had officially tied the knot, as Joshua is wearing a ring throughout the homemade portions of the clip. “The time just felt right,” Debby says. Tap the link in our bio to go inside their wedding. Photo by @logancolephoto.