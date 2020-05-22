Debby Ryan si è sposata in segreto: ecco le foto del matrimonio!

In solo 28 giorni, Debby Ryan è riuscita a organizzare il matrimonio dei suoi sogni. A raccontarlo è proprio l’attrice a Vogue Magazine che ha seguito tutto il processo che ha portato alle nozze con il batterista dei Twenty One Pilots, Joshua Dun.
L’idea dei due piccioncini era quella di approcciarsi al nuovo anno con un’immensa gioia ecco perché si sono sposati a Capodanno per celebrare il lieto evento allo scoccare della mezzanotte. “Sembrava il momento più giusto” ha dichiarato l’attrice di Insatiable.
Ecco alcuni scatti del matrimonio di Debby Ryan
Ho iniziato il giorno del matrimonio ridendo e piangendo, circondata da tutte le persone a me più care. La cerimonia è stata un equilibrio perfetto. Sono piena di gratitudine.
Per la cerimonia in un locale i due hanno fatto un leggero cambio di outfit indossando un paio di Nike per il loro primo ballo da marito e moglie. Debby Ryan ha anche cambiato abito sfoggiandone uno più corto da sera.
I due si erano fidanzati ormai nel lontano dicembre del 2018 e quasi a un anno di distanza la coppia ha detto il fatidico sì! Non li trovate carini insieme?