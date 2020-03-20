Death Bed di Powfu: traduzione e testo della canzone virale su TikTok

Death Bed è il titolo di una canzone che negli ultimi giorni, grazie a decine di “challenge” su TikTok, è diventata super virale. Il pezzo, interpretato dal rapper canadese Powfu, è un’emozioante ballad R&b della quale vi innamorerete al primo ascolto!
Per il pezzo, che potee ascoltare qui sotto e di cui trovate anche la traduzione, Powfu si è avvalso della collaborazione di Beabadoobee. Il brano Death Race è basato proprio su un sample di quest’ultima, intitolato Coffee.
Qui sotto trovate dunque audio, testo e traduzione di Death Race di Powfu
Ascolta qui Death Bed!
Testo Death Bed
Don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed
Yeah
I don’t wanna fall asleep
I don’t wanna pass away
I been thinking of our future ’cause I’ll never see those days
I don’t know why this has happened
But I probably deserve it
I tried to do my best
I tried to do my best
But you know that I’m not perfect
I been praying for forgiveness
You’ve been praying for my health
When I leave this earth
Hoping you’ll find someone else
‘Cause yeah, we still young there’s so much we haven’t done
Getting married, start a family
Watch your husband with his son
I wish it could be me
But I won’t make it off this bed
I hope I go to heaven
So I see you once again
My life was kinda short
But I got so many blessings
Happy you were mine
It sucks that it’s all ending
Don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed death bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed (yeah, ayy)
And I, don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed (ayy, yeah)
I’m happy that you’re here with me
I’m sorry if I tear up
When me and you were younger
You would always make me cheer up
Taking goofy videos
While walking through the park
You would jump into my arms
Every time you heard a bark
Cuddle in your sheets
Sang me sound asleep
And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03
Sundays went to church
On Mondays watched a movie
Soon you’ll be alone
Sorry that you have to lose me
Don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed death bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed
And I, don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed
Don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed
And I, don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed
And I, don’t stay awake for too long
Don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
I’ll get you up and going out of bed
Traduzione
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo
non andare a letto
ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa
ti farò svegliare e andare a letto
yeah
non voglio addormentarmi
non voglio svenire
ho pensato al mio futuro perché non ho mai visto quei giorni
mnon so perché questo è successo
ma forse me lo merito
ho provato a fare del mio meglio
ma tu sai che non sono perfetto
ho pregato per il perdono
tu hai pregato per la mia salute
quando io lascio la terra
sperando che troverai qualcun altro
perché yeah siamo ancora giovani c’è così tanto che
non ho fatto
sposarmi, creare una famiglia
guardare tuo marito con suo figlio
vorrei che fosse me
ma non uscirò da questo letto
spero di andare in paradiso
quindi io ti vedo un’altra volta
la mia vita è stata abbastanza corta
ma ho così tante benedizioni
felice che fossi mia
fa schifo che debba tutto finire
non rimanere sveglia troppo a lungo
non andare a letto
ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa
ti farò svegliare e andare a letto (yeah ayy)
e io, io non rimango sveglio troppo a lungo
non andare a letto
ti farò una tazza di caffé per la testa
ti farò svegliare e ti farò andare a letto (ayy, yeah)
sono felice che tu sia con me
mi dispiace se io ti faccio a pezzi
quando io e te eravamo giovani
mi avresti sempre rallegrato
facendo video buffi
facendo video buffi
mentre camminavamo nel parco
mi saresti salita in braccio
ogni volta che sentivi un cane abbaiare
coccole fra le tue lenzuola
mi avresti cantato fino a che non mi sarei addormentato
e sarei sgattaiolato nella tua cucina esattamente alle 1:03
le domeniche andavo in chiesa
di lunedì guardavo un film
presto sarai da solo
mi spiace che tu mi debba perdere
non rimaere qui troppo a lungo
non andare a letto
ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa
ti farò svegliare e andare a letto (yeah ayy)
e io, io non rimango sveglio troppo a lungo
non andare a letto X4
ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa
ti farò svegliare e andare a letto (yeah ayy)