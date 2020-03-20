Death Bed di Powfu: traduzione e testo della canzone virale su TikTok

Death Bed è il titolo di una canzone che negli ultimi giorni, grazie a decine di “challenge” su TikTok, è diventata super virale. Il pezzo, interpretato dal rapper canadese Powfu, è un’emozioante ballad R&b della quale vi innamorerete al primo ascolto!

Per il pezzo, che potee ascoltare qui sotto e di cui trovate anche la traduzione, Powfu si è avvalso della collaborazione di Beabadoobee. Il brano Death Race è basato proprio su un sample di quest’ultima, intitolato Coffee.

Qui sotto trovate dunque audio, testo e traduzione di Death Race di Powfu

Ascolta qui Death Bed!

<br>

Testo Death Bed



Don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

Yeah

I don’t wanna fall asleep

I don’t wanna pass away

I been thinking of our future ’cause I’ll never see those days

I don’t know why this has happened

But I probably deserve it

I tried to do my best

I tried to do my best

But you know that I’m not perfect

I been praying for forgiveness

You’ve been praying for my health

When I leave this earth

Hoping you’ll find someone else

‘Cause yeah, we still young there’s so much we haven’t done

Getting married, start a family

Watch your husband with his son

I wish it could be me

But I won’t make it off this bed

I hope I go to heaven

So I see you once again

My life was kinda short

But I got so many blessings

Happy you were mine

It sucks that it’s all ending

Don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed death bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed (yeah, ayy)

And I, don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed (ayy, yeah)

I’m happy that you’re here with me

I’m sorry if I tear up

When me and you were younger

You would always make me cheer up

Taking goofy videos

While walking through the park

You would jump into my arms

Every time you heard a bark

Cuddle in your sheets

Sang me sound asleep

And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03

Sundays went to church

On Mondays watched a movie

Soon you’ll be alone

Sorry that you have to lose me

Don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed death bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

And I, don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

Don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

And I, don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

And I, don’t stay awake for too long

Don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

Traduzione

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo

non andare a letto

ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa

ti farò svegliare e andare a letto

yeah

non voglio addormentarmi

non voglio svenire

ho pensato al mio futuro perché non ho mai visto quei giorni

mnon so perché questo è successo

ma forse me lo merito

ho provato a fare del mio meglio

ma tu sai che non sono perfetto

ho pregato per il perdono

tu hai pregato per la mia salute

quando io lascio la terra

sperando che troverai qualcun altro

perché yeah siamo ancora giovani c’è così tanto che

non ho fatto

sposarmi, creare una famiglia

guardare tuo marito con suo figlio

vorrei che fosse me

ma non uscirò da questo letto

spero di andare in paradiso

quindi io ti vedo un’altra volta

la mia vita è stata abbastanza corta

ma ho così tante benedizioni

felice che fossi mia

fa schifo che debba tutto finire

non rimanere sveglia troppo a lungo

non andare a letto

ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa

ti farò svegliare e andare a letto (yeah ayy)

e io, io non rimango sveglio troppo a lungo

non andare a letto

ti farò una tazza di caffé per la testa

ti farò svegliare e ti farò andare a letto (ayy, yeah)

sono felice che tu sia con me

mi dispiace se io ti faccio a pezzi

quando io e te eravamo giovani

mi avresti sempre rallegrato

facendo video buffi

facendo video buffi

mentre camminavamo nel parco

mi saresti salita in braccio

ogni volta che sentivi un cane abbaiare

coccole fra le tue lenzuola

mi avresti cantato fino a che non mi sarei addormentato

e sarei sgattaiolato nella tua cucina esattamente alle 1:03

le domeniche andavo in chiesa

di lunedì guardavo un film

presto sarai da solo

mi spiace che tu mi debba perdere

non rimaere qui troppo a lungo

non andare a letto

ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa

ti farò svegliare e andare a letto (yeah ayy)

e io, io non rimango sveglio troppo a lungo

non andare a letto X4

ti farò una tazza di caffé per la tua testa

ti farò svegliare e andare a letto (yeah ayy)