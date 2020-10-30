Ariana Grande: audio, testo e traduzione di My Hair

La sorpresa è ormai stata svelata e, Ariana Grande, è tornata con un nuovo album. Positions, questo il titolo lo stesso del primo singolo della nuova era è stato immediatamente accolto con positività dai fan. Questo nuovo progetto arriva a solo un anno e mezzo di distanza da Thank U Next e a quasi due anni dal rilascio di Sweetener.
Insomma, negli ultimi due anni l’ex stellina di Nickelodeon non ci ha voluto lasciare troppo all’asciutto condividendo con i suoi fan sempre nuova musica. Dopo il tour nel 2019 Ari aveva preso una brevissima pausa ma durante la quarantena forzata non è riuscita a contenere il suo estro creativo.
Positions è stato il singolo apri pista della sua ultima fatica che contiene ben 14 tracce e 3 collaborazioni. Tra queste quella attesissima con Doja Cat, Ty Dolla Sing e una sua vecchia conoscenza, The Weeknd, con il quale aveva collaborato per il brano Love Me Harder.
Il nuovo album è disponibile anche in versione fisica sul sito ufficiale di Ariana e sui principali canali di streaming.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di My Hair di Ariana Grande!
[Verse 1] Said I'm gon' give you some instructions
That you can’t be scared to try
I want you to touch it softly
Like the way you do my mind
It got body and it’s smooth to touch
The same way as my skin
But don’t you be scared [Chorus] To run your hands through my hair
Baby, ’cause that’s why it’s there
Come run your hands through my hair
Oh, baby, said don’t you be scared
So come run your hands through my hair [Verse 2] It’s been way long overdue
Just like these inches down my back
Usually don’t let people touch it
But tonight, you’ll get a pass
Spend my dimes and spend my time
To keep it real, sometimes it’s tracks
But I don’t care, mmm [Chorus] So run your hands through my hair
Baby, ’cause that’s why it’s there
Come run your hands through my hair
Oh, baby, said don’t you be scared
So come run your hands through my hair
[Bridge] Know this ain’t usually mе
But I might let it down for ya (Mmm)
This ain’t usually me (Usually me)
But I might lеt it down for ya [Chorus] So run your hands through my hair
Baby, ’cause that’s why it’s there
So come run your hands through my hair
Oh, don’t you be scared
Come run your hands through my hair [Outro] Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Traduzione Ariana Grande
Ho detto che ti dirò qualche istruzione
che non puoi avere paura di provare
voglio toccarti molto dolcemente
mi piace il modo in cui mi prendi la mente
ho un corpo ed è liscio da toccare
lo stesso modo della mia pelle
ma non essere spaventato
passare le tue mani fra i miei capelli
baby, ecco perché è lì
vieni passa la tua mani fra i miei capelli
oh baby, dì che non sei spaventato
quindin vieni a passare la tua mano fra i miei capelli
è stato un lungo cammino
proprio questi centimetri giù sulla mia schiena
di solito non lascio che le persone li tocchino
ma stanotte, ti lascerò passare
ho passato i miei soldi, e ho speso del tempo
per essere sinceri, a volte è un casino
ma non mi interessa, mmm
quindi passa la tua mano nei miei capelli
baby, ecco perché è lì
vieni passa la tua mani fra i miei capelli
oh baby, dì che non sei spaventato
quindi vieni a passare la tua mano fra i miei capelli
so che questa non sono sempre io
ma potrei arrendermi per te (mm)
questa di solito non sono io (di solito me)
ma potrei arrendermi per te
quindi passa la tua mano nei miei capelli
baby, ecco perché è lì
vieni passa la tua mani fra i miei capelli
oh baby, dì che non sei spaventato
quindi vieni a passare la tua mano fra i miei capelli
oh oh oh
oh oh oh