Ariana Grande: audio, testo e traduzione di My Hair

La sorpresa è ormai stata svelata e, Ariana Grande, è tornata con un nuovo album. Positions, questo il titolo lo stesso del primo singolo della nuova era è stato immediatamente accolto con positività dai fan. Questo nuovo progetto arriva a solo un anno e mezzo di distanza da Thank U Next e a quasi due anni dal rilascio di Sweetener.

Insomma, negli ultimi due anni l’ex stellina di Nickelodeon non ci ha voluto lasciare troppo all’asciutto condividendo con i suoi fan sempre nuova musica. Dopo il tour nel 2019 Ari aveva preso una brevissima pausa ma durante la quarantena forzata non è riuscita a contenere il suo estro creativo.

Positions è stato il singolo apri pista della sua ultima fatica che contiene ben 14 tracce e 3 collaborazioni. Tra queste quella attesissima con Doja Cat, Ty Dolla Sing e una sua vecchia conoscenza, The Weeknd, con il quale aveva collaborato per il brano Love Me Harder.

Il nuovo album è disponibile anche in versione fisica sul sito ufficiale di Ariana e sui principali canali di streaming.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di My Hair di Ariana Grande!

Testo My Hair Ariana Grande

[Verse 1] Said I’m gon’ give you some instructionsThat you can’t be scared to tryI want you to touch it softlyLike the way you do my mindIt got body and it’s smooth to touchThe same way as my skinBut don’t you be scared [Chorus] To run your hands through my hairBaby, ’cause that’s why it’s thereCome run your hands through my hairOh, baby, said don’t you be scaredSo come run your hands through my hair [Verse 2] It’s been way long overdueJust like these inches down my backUsually don’t let people touch itBut tonight, you’ll get a passSpend my dimes and spend my timeTo keep it real, sometimes it’s tracksBut I don’t care, mmm [Chorus] So run your hands through my hairBaby, ’cause that’s why it’s thereCome run your hands through my hairOh, baby, said don’t you be scaredSo come run your hands through my hairPrimis Player Placeholder[Bridge] Know this ain’t usually mеBut I might let it down for ya (Mmm)This ain’t usually me (Usually me)But I might lеt it down for ya [Chorus] So run your hands through my hairBaby, ’cause that’s why it’s thereSo come run your hands through my hairOh, don’t you be scaredCome run your hands through my hair [Outro] Oh-oh, oh-ohOh-oh, oh-oh

Traduzione Ariana Grande

Ho detto che ti dirò qualche istruzione

che non puoi avere paura di provare

voglio toccarti molto dolcemente

mi piace il modo in cui mi prendi la mente

ho un corpo ed è liscio da toccare

lo stesso modo della mia pelle

ma non essere spaventato

passare le tue mani fra i miei capelli

baby, ecco perché è lì

vieni passa la tua mani fra i miei capelli

oh baby, dì che non sei spaventato

quindin vieni a passare la tua mano fra i miei capelli

è stato un lungo cammino

proprio questi centimetri giù sulla mia schiena

di solito non lascio che le persone li tocchino

ma stanotte, ti lascerò passare

ho passato i miei soldi, e ho speso del tempo

per essere sinceri, a volte è un casino

ma non mi interessa, mmm

quindi passa la tua mano nei miei capelli

baby, ecco perché è lì

vieni passa la tua mani fra i miei capelli

oh baby, dì che non sei spaventato

quindi vieni a passare la tua mano fra i miei capelli

so che questa non sono sempre io

ma potrei arrendermi per te (mm)

questa di solito non sono io (di solito me)

ma potrei arrendermi per te

quindi passa la tua mano nei miei capelli

baby, ecco perché è lì

vieni passa la tua mani fra i miei capelli

oh baby, dì che non sei spaventato

quindi vieni a passare la tua mano fra i miei capelli

oh oh oh

oh oh oh