Fan di Sex and The City ecco la notizia che stavate aspettando. And Just Like That 2 debutterà in Italia in esclusiva su Sky e Now Tv a giugno. Sky ha anche appena distribuito il primissimo teaser trailer ufficiale di And Just Like That 2.

Ecco il teaser trailer di And Just Like That 2

Tutto quello che sappiamo della seconda stagione di And Just Like That

Il cast

Fra il cast che ritorna nei nuovi episodi, oltre a Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon e Kristin Davis anche Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang e Alexa Swinton.

Quando debutterà la serie?

And Just Like That 2 arriverà da giugno in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW

