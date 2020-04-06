Amici 19: Timor Steffens spera di lavorare ancora con Gaia!

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to this Super Star in the making aka @gaiagozziofficial 🙌🏽❤ . . Such a well deserved victory🏆. . From the first moment I saw her on stage in @amiciufficiale I felt there was something special about her. She has a way to make the stage feel like it's her home and we are all welcome and invited in. For some reason I always felt and thought she would go far in the show and was the potential winner. But regardless if she would win or not I knew that she would have a bright future ahead of her. . . She is ready to leave her mark in the world. . I can't wait to see what she will do next with her art. But I can assure you I will follow it and keep support it. @gaiagozziofficial Like I said to you yesterday…I truly hope our paths will cross sooner than later.❤🙌🏽🔥 . . Lastly I want to say that all finalists did an incredible job. It's obvious that it's a different show due to the covid19 pre-cautions in place. No audience no feedback live…With that being said. That is exactly why these finalists are so incredible. Now more than ever did they have to truly believe in their own art..without anyone in the studio screaming,cheering or supporting them. They had to trust and believe what they where doing and perform like there was no tomorrow. Only then would they reach all of the people at home…and convince us judges. I think at the same time this is what many artists face in their life…they have to want it and believe in their dreams more than anyone else out there..even if no one supports or believes them…they have to continue believing and pushing for their dreams. These finalist did that yesterday and left their hearts on that stage. . I can assure you. It was felt while watching them live….i'm super proud and can say to everyone at home…just wait until you see them live! This time with all of your support…mamma mia…they will blow you away😱😍😏🔥 #amici19