Amici 19: Timor Steffens spera di lavorare ancora con Gaia!

Timor Steffens, coreografo e insegnante di ballo di Amici 19, ha detto la sua sulla vittoria di Gaia Gozzi di venerdì sera. Il giovane olandese ha raccontato non solo quello che pensa del trionfo della cantante ma ha anche confessato la sua stima che nutre per lei sin dall’inizio. Ecco il bellissimo e lungo post pubblicato da Timor sulla sua pagina Instagram dopo la finale di Amici 19:
Una vittoria così meritata. Dal primo momento in cui l’ho vista sul palco di Amici ho sentito che c’era qualcosa di speciale in lei. Ha un modo per far sentire il palcoscenico come se fosse la sua casa e che siamo tutti benvenuti e invitati. Per qualche ragione ho sempre pensato che sarebbe andata lontano nello show ed era la potenziale vincitrice. Ma indipendentemente dal fatto che avrebbe vinto o no, sapevo che avrebbe avuto un futuro brillante davanti a sé. È pronta a lasciare il segno nel mondo. Non vedo l’ora di vedere cosa farà dopo con la sua arte. Ma posso assicurarti che la seguirò e continuerò a sostenerla. Gaia, come ti ho detto ieri … spero davvero che i nostri percorsi si incrocino prima o poi.
Timor Steffens ha espresso delle parole di sincera ammirazione anche per gli altri tre finalisti di Amici 19:
Infine, voglio dire che tutti i finalisti hanno svolto un lavoro incredibile. È ovvio che è uno spettacolo diverso a causa delle precauzioni in atto. Nessun pubblico, nessun feedback dal vivo. Questo è esattamente il motivo per cui questi finalisti sono così incredibili. Ora più che mai hanno dovuto credere veramente nella propria arte … senza che nessuno in studio urlasse, tifasse o li sostenesse. Dovevano fidarsi e credere a quello che stavano facendo e si esibivano come se non ci fosse un domani, hanno lasciato i loro cuori su quel palco.
Congrats to this Super Star in the making aka @gaiagozziofficial 🙌🏽❤ . . Such a well deserved victory🏆. . From the first moment I saw her on stage in @amiciufficiale I felt there was something special about her. She has a way to make the stage feel like it's her home and we are all welcome and invited in. For some reason I always felt and thought she would go far in the show and was the potential winner. But regardless if she would win or not I knew that she would have a bright future ahead of her. . . She is ready to leave her mark in the world. . I can't wait to see what she will do next with her art. But I can assure you I will follow it and keep support it. @gaiagozziofficial Like I said to you yesterday…I truly hope our paths will cross sooner than later.❤🙌🏽🔥 . . Lastly I want to say that all finalists did an incredible job. It's obvious that it's a different show due to the covid19 pre-cautions in place. No audience no feedback live…With that being said. That is exactly why these finalists are so incredible. Now more than ever did they have to truly believe in their own art..without anyone in the studio screaming,cheering or supporting them. They had to trust and believe what they where doing and perform like there was no tomorrow. Only then would they reach all of the people at home…and convince us judges. I think at the same time this is what many artists face in their life…they have to want it and believe in their dreams more than anyone else out there..even if no one supports or believes them…they have to continue believing and pushing for their dreams. These finalist did that yesterday and left their hearts on that stage. . I can assure you. It was felt while watching them live….i'm super proud and can say to everyone at home…just wait until you see them live! This time with all of your support…mamma mia…they will blow you away😱😍😏🔥 #amici19