Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Not in the same way!
Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di Not in the same way.
Testo Not in the same way[Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleep
You say, “Go,” I won’t leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way [Verse 1: Luke] Not today
Mascara’s runnin’ down your face again
I can feel it comin’ down on me
Hurricane insert name
We’re good at this game, game [Pre-Chorus: Luke] We fuck, we fight, then you call me a psycho
I walk out the door, but you won’t let me let go
Turn right around, throwin’ rocks at your window
But I can’t forget you, and I always let you [Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleep
You say, “Go,” I won’t leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But n0t in the same way x2 [Verse 2: Luke & All] Not today
I’m wakin’ up to my mistakes again
I know you love to point them out
Baby, I’m sick of sadness and you’re sick of Xanax
We’re good at this game, game [Pre-Chorus: Luke] We fuck, we fight, then you call me a psycho
I walk out the door, but you won’t let me let go
Turn right around, throwin’ rocks at your window
But I can’t forget you, and I always let you [Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleep
You say, “Go,” I won’t leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, “Go,” I won’t leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But n0t in the same way
But not in the same way
Way
But not in the same way [Bridge: Luke, Luke & Calum] I never wanna lie to you
But I can’t say no to you
I know you think I’m bulletproof
But you know how to hurt me too
In the dark, we’re black and white
In the morning, colourblind
Leave your mark with every bite
Then everything’s alright
When you tell me you love me
Then you wanna leave me
Pouring your pills down the sink
Sayin’ it’s not what you thinkDon’t know if I love you
Don’t know if I hate you
But I can’t forget you, and I’ll always let you [Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleep
You say, “Go,” I won’t leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way X2 [Post-Chorus: All] Way
But not in the same way
Way
But not in the same way
Traduzione
Beviamo tutta la notte, non dormiamo mai
tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò
ti amo, tu ami me
ma non allo stesso modo
distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai
sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare
ti amo, tu mi ami
ma non allo stesso modo
non oggi
il mascara cola ancora dalle tue guance
riesco a sentire che sta arrivando su di me
Uragano inserisci il nome
siamo bravi in questo gioco, gioco
sc0piamo, combattiamo, poi tu mi chiami psycho
io esco dalla stanza, ma non mi lascerai andare
girati, lancia rocce alla finestra
ma non posso dimenticarti, e io ti lascio sempre
bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai
tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò
ti amo, tu ami me
ma non allo stesso modo
distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai
sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare
ti amo, tu mi ami
ma non allo stesso modo
bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai
tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò
ti amo, tu ami me
ma non allo stesso modo
distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai
sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare
ti amo, tu mi ami
ma non allo stesso modo
non oggi
mi sto svegliando con i miei errori ancora
io so che ti piace segnalarli
baby, sono stanco della tristezza e sei stanca dello Xanax
siamo bravi a questo gioco, gioco
sc0piamo, combattiamo, poi tu mi chiami psicopatico
io esco dalla stanza, ma non mi lascerai andare
girati, lancia rocce alla finestra
ma non posso dimenticarti, e io ti lascio sempre
bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai
tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò
ti amo, tu ami me
ma non allo stesso modo
distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai
sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare
ti amo, tu mi ami
ma non allo stesso modo
bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai
tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò
ti amo, tu ami me
ma non allo stesso modo
distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai
sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare
ti amo, tu mi ami
ma non allo stesso modo
modo
ma non allo stesso modo
modo
ma non allo stesso modo
non ti vorrei mai mentire
ma non posso dirti di no
io so che pensi che io sia a prova di proiettile
ma tu sai quanto mi faccia anche male
nell’oscurità, siamo bianchi e nerri
la mattina, siamo daltonici
lasica ii tuo segno con ogni morso
poi tutto andrà bene
quando mi dici che mi ami
poi mi vuoi lasciare
mandando giù le pillole nel lavandino
dicendo che non è quello che pensi
non so se ti odio
ma non posso dimenticarti, e ti lascerò sempre
bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai
tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò
ti amo, tu ami me
ma non allo stesso modo
distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai
sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare
ti amo, tu mi ami
ma non allo stesso modo
bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai
tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò
ti amo, tu ami me
ma non allo stesso modo
distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai
sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare
ti amo, tu mi ami
ma non allo stesso modo
modo
ma non allo stesso modo
modo
ma non allo stesso modo