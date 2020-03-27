Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Not in the same way!

Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di Not in the same way.

Testo Not in the same way

[Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleepYou say, “Go,” I won’t leaveI love you, you love meBut not in the same wayRip my heart out and leaveOn the floor, watch me bleedI love you, you love meBut not in the same way [Verse 1: Luke] Not todayMascara’s runnin’ down your face againI can feel it comin’ down on meHurricane insert nameWe’re good at this game, game [Pre-Chorus: Luke] We fuck, we fight, then you call me a psychoI walk out the door, but you won’t let me let goTurn right around, throwin’ rocks at your windowBut I can’t forget you, and I always let you [Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleepYou say, “Go,” I won’t leaveI love you, you love meBut not in the same wayRip my heart out and leaveOn the floor, watch me bleedI love you, you love meBut n0t in the same way x2 [Verse 2: Luke & All] Not todayI’m wakin’ up to my mistakes againI know you love to point them outBaby, I’m sick of sadness and you’re sick of XanaxWe’re good at this game, game [Pre-Chorus: Luke] We fuck, we fight, then you call me a psychoI walk out the door, but you won’t let me let goTurn right around, throwin’ rocks at your windowBut I can’t forget you, and I always let you [Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleepYou say, “Go,” I won’t leaveI love you, you love meBut not in the same wayRip my heart out and leaveOn the floor, watch me bleedI love you, you love meBut not in the same wayDrink all night, never sleepYou say, “Go,” I won’t leaveI love you, you love meBut not in the same wayRip my heart out and leaveOn the floor, watch me bleedI love you, you love meBut n0t in the same way[Post-Chorus: All] WayBut not in the same wayWayBut not in the same way [Bridge: Luke, Luke & Calum] I never wanna lie to youBut I can’t say no to youI know you think I’m bulletproofBut you know how to hurt me tooIn the dark, we’re black and whiteIn the morning, colourblindLeave your mark with every biteThen everything’s alrightWhen you tell me you love meThen you wanna leave mePouring your pills down the sinkSayin’ it’s not what you thinkDon’t know if I love youDon’t know if I hate youBut I can’t forget you, and I’ll always let you [Chorus: Luke & All] Drink all night, never sleepYou say, “Go,” I won’t leaveI love you, you love meBut not in the same wayRip my heart out and leaveOn the floor, watch me bleedI love you, you love meBut not in the same way X2 [Post-Chorus: All] WayBut not in the same wayWayBut not in the same way

Traduzione

Beviamo tutta la notte, non dormiamo mai

tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò

ti amo, tu ami me

ma non allo stesso modo

distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai

sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare

ti amo, tu mi ami

ma non allo stesso modo

non oggi

il mascara cola ancora dalle tue guance

riesco a sentire che sta arrivando su di me

Uragano inserisci il nome

siamo bravi in questo gioco, gioco

sc0piamo, combattiamo, poi tu mi chiami psycho

io esco dalla stanza, ma non mi lascerai andare

girati, lancia rocce alla finestra

ma non posso dimenticarti, e io ti lascio sempre

bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai

tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò

ti amo, tu ami me

ma non allo stesso modo

distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai

sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare

ti amo, tu mi ami

ma non allo stesso modo

bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai

tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò

ti amo, tu ami me

ma non allo stesso modo

distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai

sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare

ti amo, tu mi ami

ma non allo stesso modo

non oggi

mi sto svegliando con i miei errori ancora

io so che ti piace segnalarli

baby, sono stanco della tristezza e sei stanca dello Xanax

siamo bravi a questo gioco, gioco

sc0piamo, combattiamo, poi tu mi chiami psicopatico

io esco dalla stanza, ma non mi lascerai andare

girati, lancia rocce alla finestra

ma non posso dimenticarti, e io ti lascio sempre

bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai

tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò

ti amo, tu ami me

ma non allo stesso modo

distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai

sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare

ti amo, tu mi ami

ma non allo stesso modo

bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai

tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò

ti amo, tu ami me

ma non allo stesso modo

distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai

sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare

ti amo, tu mi ami

ma non allo stesso modo

modo

ma non allo stesso modo

modo

ma non allo stesso modo

non ti vorrei mai mentire

ma non posso dirti di no

io so che pensi che io sia a prova di proiettile

ma tu sai quanto mi faccia anche male

nell’oscurità, siamo bianchi e nerri

la mattina, siamo daltonici

lasica ii tuo segno con ogni morso

poi tutto andrà bene

quando mi dici che mi ami

poi mi vuoi lasciare

mandando giù le pillole nel lavandino

dicendo che non è quello che pensi

non so se ti odio

ma non posso dimenticarti, e ti lascerò sempre

bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai

tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò

ti amo, tu ami me

ma non allo stesso modo

distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai

sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare

ti amo, tu mi ami

ma non allo stesso modo

bevi tutta la notte, non dormire mai

tu dici: “Andiamo” non me ne andrò

ti amo, tu ami me

ma non allo stesso modo

distruggi il mio cuore e te ne vai

sul pavimento, guardami sanguinare

ti amo, tu mi ami

ma non allo stesso modo

modo

ma non allo stesso modo

modo

ma non allo stesso modo